(Wikipedia)   Subby played "Baby Got Back" for his 9 year-old daughter as a joke, and now it's her favorite song of all time. Does this make subby a good or terrible father?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
67
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good father. You could have played The Firebird Suie and hated music forever.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good now and terrible in 10 years when you object to what she is wearing going out with some friends.

/ daughters are hard, best advice I can give is teach them how to think and stand up for themselves. That way they can handle what life throws at them.

//seems to be working for mine anyway.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  mah. gawd.  Daddy, look at her butt....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm driving my 8 yo daughter, I turn on the radio. We usually end upnon a classic rick station. Generally, AC/DC, Zep, Tom Petty or the Stones are playing on one of the stations at any given time.

The other day, Rush's "Tom Sawyer" came on. I started to turn it. She said "I like this, it has a girl singer."

I was flummoxed by her liking Rush, but amused by her assigning Geddy Lee the feminine gender.

/not a big Rush fan...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else is it going to end up being classical music in Futurama?
 
Di Atribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great father. Teaching her about positive body image against the backdrop of a sick beat & catchy riff. Where's the downside? I'm not seeing one.

Might have to explain who Jane Fonda is, though.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show her the music video and talk about racist beauty standards.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Parent/teacher conferences are going to be a little more colorful, that's for sure...
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next on the playlist: WAP
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chariset: Oh.  mah. gawd.  Daddy, look at her butt....


She looks like one of my dad's Girlfriends...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did a karaoke thing at home with some friends and neighbors.  Neighbor lady got "Baby Got Back" on her first turn, followed by "I Touch Myself" on her next.

With her kids in the room (they were playing, too.)

She did well, although you could hear the "ohmygodimsuchabadmother" in her voice.

The rest of us had some of the best laughs that evening.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
yes just like the rest of us.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Play something wholesome, like Nick Minaj.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do the Gilbert and Sullivan Version.

Baby Got Back - Gilbert and Sullivan Style
Youtube qkJdEFf_Qg4
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It means Sir Mix a Lot is still hilarious.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See if she likes In Living Color's parody, "Baby Got Snacks"

Baby Got Snacks
Youtube T0kK_dDioII
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Show her this for interest/balance/fun:

"Sir Mix A Lot and the Seattle Symphony" version of "Baby Got Back"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w59e2​0​ijOpE

Then tell your daughter that Sir Mix A Lot, in an interview, said he actually hid this song from his Momma before it blew up, afraid she'd be mad at him. ;)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I prefer the "Baby Back Ribs" song from the commercial.  You can play it even without a daughter.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It makes subby...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At 2 I'd think funny. At 9 not so much.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Terrible Father.

"My Posse on Broadway" is better.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone wants their kids to enjoy classical music.
Futurama - Fry listening to Classical music
Youtube wlfE_IplWAU
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby's job is half done.  To be a great father, you now need to provide context and acknowledge the ambiguities of liking a song with problematic lyrics (if you think it's all about body positivity, listen a little closer).
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hmmm... I've seen this episode of Friends.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It makes you Ross from Friends.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My 10 year old son is into thrash metal. That boy is going to run the pit at his first concert.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well she's doomed to a future of working the stripper pole, way to go dad.
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not terribly long after "Back to the Future" came out I was fumbling at my apartment door when the next door neighbor kid came out and stared at me.  She was maybe 5.  I said, "What you lookin' at, Butthead?"  This was a HUGE mistake as it became her favorite word for a very long time.  Even her grandmother, who lived completely across town was pissed at me.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a former foster dad, I'd say good father. Butts are hilarious and she should learn how human sexuality can be stupid and gross and hilarious and fun, which is about as healthy of a take you can have on it.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good father and I cannot lie.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My sister had my niece singing that when she was younger... like seven maybe. But the little girl preferred singing Bob Marley. So it's all good.
 
invictus2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The release year was 1992. I heard it a lot on the radio was I was 10 years old, it's okay.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i think you're a father, sometimes we nail it other times we play Baby Got Back for our 9y/o.

i have found that the real danger is the language used while driving.
the kid's in the back and some jerk cuts you off or does something dumb, the words flow like the salmon of Capistrano.

"daddy, we don't say fark."
"daddy, we don't call people stupid."
"daddy, you're not being very nice, you need to apologize."
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
(This is how your mom felt about playing The Beatles records for you)
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: Great father. Teaching her about positive body image against the backdrop of a sick beat & catchy riff. Where's the downside? I'm not seeing one.

Might have to explain who Jane Fonda is, though.


There is one line that refers to it as a "healthy" butt. That's positive, right?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
krautrock is where it's at
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My sons favorite song for awhile was no scrubs. Knows every lyric. Lol
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: My 10 year old son is into thrash metal. That boy is going to run the pit at his first concert.


My oldest was at that age also, now he's 18 and has branched out into all genres of music.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: Great father. Teaching her about positive body image against the backdrop of a sick beat & catchy riff. Where's the downside? I'm not seeing one.

Might have to explain who Jane Fonda is, though.


^listen to the Voice of Reason
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When my niece was about 4 her favorite song was postmodern jukebox's take on All About That Base
 
Cheese on Cheerios
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, I see Ross Geller has been covered, and Gilbert & Sullivan has been covered, so all I have to add is the holiest parody of all: 
Dan Smith - Baby Got Book (OFFICIAL)
Youtube tTYr3JuueF4
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

woodjf: At 2 I'd think funny. At 9 not so much.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Came for the 'Freinds' reference. Leaving happy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did subby just re-watch Friends and post this for silly Internet points?
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It can take up to an hour of singing to get one of mine to sleep.  I have a wholesome rotation but I got bored and tried Joe Exotic's Here Kitty Kitty. Once. Once was all it took.  Parenting is hard, amazing, terrifying, and humbling.  Are you a terrible father?  I don't know. Balance it with some organic free-range artisanal gluten-free micro greens this week, just to be safe.

/ Bluegrass Gin & Juice cover for fun https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ur1​N3UyT​1lE

// Tiger King https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lC​gz9915​wHw
 
sat1va
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My 7 and 9 year old just heard AC/DC's Big Balls the other day and it's their new favorite. Especially the line She's got big balls.

In short, yes we're terrible fathers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Di Atribe: Great father. Teaching her about positive body image against the backdrop of a sick beat & catchy riff. Where's the downside? I'm not seeing one.

Might have to explain who Jane Fonda is, though.

There is one line that refers to it as a "healthy" butt. That's positive, right?


Come to think of it, subby might also have to explain that Honda manufactures motorcycles. All of its cars have front-mounted engines.
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My daughter was younger than that when the Charlie's Angels movie with Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz came out. She had the soundtrack, DVD, and the Barbies and this song was on the soundtrack. You're fine.
 
