Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live in central Washington. I'm constantly hearing about how people are leaving this state so they can get away from oppressive government and regulations. Go to Idaho and die...leave ALREADY!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nationwide, surviving family members of those that died of non-Covid issues should sue hospitals for NOT prioritizing truly innocent patients over plague rats suddenly overwhelmed with regret and phlegm.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I live in central Washington. I'm constantly hearing about how people are leaving this state so they can get away from oppressive government and regulations. Go to Idaho and die...leave ALREADY!


I'm not sure exactly where you live, but there's a lot of hicks in central and East Washington that would like to split the state at the Cascades or just join Idaho. At the rate it's gaining territory, Greater Idaho will be a world superpower by 2050.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I live in central Washington. I'm constantly hearing about how people are leaving this state so they can get away from oppressive government and regulations. Go to Idaho and die...leave ALREADY!


Isn't that their motto?

"Come die in Idaho"
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, death panels?
 
hervatski
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From LA, 5x the population as Idaho, about 1.5x the cases.

Hoping a giant wave doesn't hit us and that the masking is keeping it at bay.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No one could have predicted this.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nationwide, surviving family members of those that died of non-Covid issues should sue hospitals for NOT prioritizing truly innocent patients over plague rats suddenly overwhelmed with regret and phlegm.


You've hit a new low, congrats
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great. Wife and I are supposed to travel to Boise early next month.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fkin idiots

/the unvaccinated
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: No one could have predicted this.....
[Fark user image 850x904]


These parents should be put on a  no fly types list for hospitals
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who needs an ICU bed when you can have a delicious plate of potatoes ala ivermectin instead?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: So, death panels?


Every accusation is a confession.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nationwide, surviving family members of those that died of non-Covid issues should sue hospitals for NOT prioritizing truly innocent patients over plague rats suddenly overwhelmed with regret and phlegm.

You've hit a new low, congrats


You were assaulted?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Nationwide, surviving family members of those that died of non-Covid issues should sue hospitals for NOT prioritizing truly innocent patients over plague rats suddenly overwhelmed with regret and phlegm.

You've hit a new low, congrats


Cram your Garden flag.
 
