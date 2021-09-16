 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   The Alex Murdaugh saga takes another turn as the death three years ago of a longtime housekeeper and nanny for the family will be the subject of a criminal investigation. Apparently he wanted to Murdaugh everyone   (msn.com) divider line
42
    Followup, Insurance, Murdaugh family, Alex Murdaugh, death of Gloria Satterfield, Drug addiction, Hampton County coroner, Curtis Edward Smith, Hampton County court  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where the money went?

This might somehow get even more bigglier.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soon to be a Netflix original series: The Lowcountry
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too old for this s**t.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdaugh initially pledged that he was "going to take care of the boys,"

Well we all know what he means by THAT now
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I wonder where the money went?

This might somehow get even more bigglier.


Drugs, gambling, mistress.

The rest he wasted.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I wonder where the money went?


She's so fine, there's no telling.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This case has been so interesting since the beginning.  It is a trainwreck that keeps on giving.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: puffy999: I wonder where the money went?

She's so fine, there's no telling.


Who knows these days where on Earth the money goes? Oh yeah
No doubt we could put it to a better use, oh my
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has this family tried any strategies other than murder?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got a tiny face. Probably frustrated that sandwiches wont fit in his mouth.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how all these things are now being looked into. It's almost like law enforcement down there knows their decades of enabling and cover ups for this family are about to be very publicly exposed.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bandito King: He got a tiny face. Probably frustrated that sandwiches wont fit in his mouth.


Lil' Bits | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube Gj4-E5Hs3Kc
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The surviving son found out he would be getting a cool $10million in life insurance when pops dies.  For a rich, white, privileged young man, that has to hurt.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Murdaugh family is losing its power and prestige, thus making it easier for the authorities to investigate things they would in the past have helped sweep under the rug.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

poorjon: Has this family tried any strategies other than murder?


When you're a murder hammer, every problem looks like a murder victim nail.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like the Clinton Death List but actually real.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Adam Sandler - Moyda (Album Version)
Youtube yOWAl9os-9Y
 
The Third Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: 433: puffy999: I wonder where the money went?

She's so fine, there's no telling.

Who knows these days where on Earth the money goes? Oh yeah
No doubt we could put it to a better use, oh my


She wants to multiply...are you gonna do it?

/wait, that one doesn't work
 
JAYoung
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

medius: soon to be a Netflix original series: The Lowcountry


True, but anyone who pitched this script would have been kicked out of Hollywood.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Two more dames for retirement...."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JAYoung: medius: soon to be a Netflix original series: The Lowcountry

True, but anyone who pitched this script would have been kicked out of Hollywood.


Needs a Sheela tie in for extra weirdness
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bababa: The Murdaugh family is losing its power and prestige, thus making it easier for the authorities to investigate things they would in the past have helped sweep under the rug.


So your saying his immunity may have just been cancelled?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shirley Ujest: The surviving son found out he would be getting a cool $10million in life insurance when pops dies.  For a rich, white, privileged young man, that has to hurt.


That other son is suspected of a murder back in 2015.  That case was reopened a couple weeks ago.

After his father's latest shenanigans, I wouldn't be surprised if his life insurance company dropped him.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what she wrote.
 
dericwater
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

poorjon: Has this family tried any strategies other than murder?


Sounds like a great plot line for almost any and all murder mystery shows: Columbo; Monk; Murder, She Wrote; Poirot...
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


That's a hard 57
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Third Man: puffy999: 433: puffy999: I wonder where the money went?

She's so fine, there's no telling.

Who knows these days where on Earth the money goes? Oh yeah
No doubt we could put it to a better use, oh my

She wants to multiply...are you gonna do it?

/wait, that one doesn't work


"Pressure gonna drop on you."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 433x560]

That's a hard 57


She did 20 with this family. So, yeah.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is his wife really dead?   I'm looking at the money trail and the surviving son doesn't seem all that bright.   He's about a half-scoop on the brains chart.   That family in that state can find a way to fake a death for insurance/inheritance purposes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Is his wife really dead?   I'm looking at the money trail and the surviving son doesn't seem all that bright.   He's about a half-scoop on the brains chart.   That family in that state can find a way to fake a death for insurance/inheritance purposes.


I think the "mother and son shot to death" kinda implies that yes she is in fact dead.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everytime I look at a pic of this guy my mind goes to this.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He killed the wife and son, too.   Calling it now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trik: Everytime I look at a pic of this guy my mind goes to this.
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Oh that's going to show up in my nightmares.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Trik: Everytime I look at a pic of this guy my mind goes to this.
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

Oh that's going to show up in my nightmares.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/sportin' toe
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Trik: Everytime I look at a pic of this guy my mind goes to this.
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

Oh that's going to show up in my nightmares.


Here, let me make it worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: Kalyco Jack: Trik: Everytime I look at a pic of this guy my mind goes to this.
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]

Oh that's going to show up in my nightmares.

[i.imgur.com image 400x600]

/sportin' toe


He's got trump hands.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Upvote so I can get another chuckle when it's HOTY voting time
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: He killed the wife and son, too.   Calling it now.


Yeah, kinda figured after the failed hit on him..

I hope everything comes out.

This is the most gnarled gordian knot of events and killings and I want to know what toppled the first domino.
And how it led to the next and the next, etc.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: He killed the wife and son, too.   Calling it now.


It was called a long time ago, but that doesn't mean you're wrong.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I miss Dominic Dunne.  He was the best writer to snoop around this sort of thing.
 
