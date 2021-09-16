 Skip to content
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait. What?!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blockchain would prevent that.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

I'm not advocating for reducing her sentence, but lengthening the sentence of insurrectionists.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken fight!
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

I'm not advocating for reducing her sentence, but lengthening the sentence of insurrectionists.


Your society has issues that need examination and then action.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. I guess.

Comparing her sentence to that of rapists, murderers and the people who attempted to overthrow the government really shows you who our "justice" system is in place to protect.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't mess with Us-piss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police were suspicious when she paid for her car in Arby's coupons.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In most cases they offered deals equal to, or even greater, than the value of the item in question, which allowed the shopper to get the item for free. In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item's value, retailers had to pay the shopper for "purchasing" the item.

What the fk?

This alone didn't expose the scam?

How stupid are the retailers in Viriginia Beach?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pasnute: FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

I'm not advocating for reducing her sentence, but lengthening the sentence of insurrectionists.

Your society has issues that need examination and then action.


No goddamned argument there.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loving Sean Lock & Miles Jupp's TOTALLY ABSURD Mascots | NEW 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Youtube yYO_Bt0ih0w
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item's value, retailers had to pay the shopper for "purchasing" the item."

Um...I'm pretty sure that's not how legitimate coupons work.  How the fark did the store managers not catch on to this the first time they had to do an override and hand over cash?  FFS.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the 100 retailers affected or the estimated $31 million in losses. After reading the article, I was astonished to learn that there is such a thing as counterfeit coupon experts in this world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  I would like to purchase this truck
"Certainly.  That will be $90,000 please"
Oh, I have a coupon
"Well, it's on glossy paper and has a barcode.  Must be legit.   That'll be $5.00, please."
Here's a ten.  I'll wait for my change.
"Well, I have to go to finance and make change..."
I can wait.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: In most cases they offered deals equal to, or even greater, than the value of the item in question, which allowed the shopper to get the item for free. In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item's value, retailers had to pay the shopper for "purchasing" the item.

What the fk?

This alone didn't expose the scam?

How stupid are the retailers in Viriginia Beach?


Retailer offers triple coupons. She walks in with a $3.00 off a $3.99 item. She walks out with the item and $5.01.

It's not stupid per se; it's exploitative. Stores assured that a retailer will honor a coupon, desperate to get shoppers to buy more, offer deep discounts & such deals on a tiny range of specific items - she, in turn, exploited both the width & depth of those deals.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official Ron White - 'Coupins'
Youtube ClQuI8ds_dg
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a counterfeit coupon expert is a thing that exists.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: In most cases they offered deals equal to, or even greater, than the value of the item in question, which allowed the shopper to get the item for free. In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item's value, retailers had to pay the shopper for "purchasing" the item.

What the fk?

This alone didn't expose the scam?

How stupid are the retailers in Viriginia Beach?


This has been going on forever, try to keep up
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG her license plate literally says "rawr!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told my wife those extreme coupon shows were bull crap.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: In most cases they offered deals equal to, or even greater, than the value of the item in question, which allowed the shopper to get the item for free. In instances where the value of the coupon exceeded an item's value, retailers had to pay the shopper for "purchasing" the item.

What the fk?

This alone didn't expose the scam?

How stupid are the retailers in Viriginia Beach?


Imma gonna guess she and her husband did a lot of yelling and managers were threatened.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Pasnute: FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

I'm not advocating for reducing her sentence, but lengthening the sentence of insurrectionists.

Your society has issues that need examination and then action.

No goddamned argument there.


No, it's perfectly okay. The insurrectionist did not interrupt cash flow for businesses. If he had, then he might be in real trouble like this lady.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, my home town! Religous nutjobs on one side, and snide, uppity folks on the other. The cool people hang out in the middle and keep to themselves for the most part.

/lived there for 40 years
//had tons of fun growing up there
///pretty cool aquarium there, do visit
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years for $400,000 worth of fraud? She's not even black!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part is that retailers & producers use a system that was antiquated 40 years ago to provide such targeted marketing, and continue to honor that system long after it becomes obvious even to this bunch of yahoos how to game it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years does seem like a lot of time to serve for someone who didn't attempt to overthrow the US government.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

I'm not advocating for reducing her sentence, but lengthening the sentence of insurrectionists.


She also received more prison time than all the Sacklers combined.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All coupons have bar codes. If the register doesn't read the bar code, we don't take the coupon.

Had this argument about once a week with customers back when I managed a store. I expect corporate just tells the store to accept them anymore.

One of them making the rounds back them had a bar code for a dish towel, and offered 50% of your entire purchase. Sounds legit!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.


Uh, the shaman hasn't been sentenced yet.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: All coupons have bar codes. If the register doesn't read the bar code, we don't take the coupon.


She had legit bar codes, but they didn't line up with the discount on the print.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: I told my wife those extreme coupon shows were bull crap.


So did I
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years in the slam for a nonviolent first time offender, who cooperated with investigators.

Did she just have a crap attorney or what's up?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did she need to recruit other people? How did they help the scam?

Don't coupon bar codes include the dollar amount? How does one create working coupon barcodes for custom amounts?

I'm fine with the sentence though. It's not too often a white collar criminal gets their due.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: 12 years in the slam for a nonviolent first time offender, who cooperated with investigators.

Did she just have a crap attorney or what's up?


She farked with the money, you want to get blasted in the US legal system, mess with powerful people's money.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: All coupons have bar codes. If the register doesn't read the bar code, we don't take the coupon.

Had this argument about once a week with customers back when I managed a store. I expect corporate just tells the store to accept them anymore.

One of them making the rounds back them had a bar code for a dish towel, and offered 50% of your entire purchase. Sounds legit!


Exactly. How does their barcode match the companies database?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: The Blockchain would prevent that.


Let me laugh even harder.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they used one of these maybee...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

Uh, the shaman hasn't been sentenced yet.


"...he awaits sentencing, which is set for Nov. 17."

You're right! I just assumed that FormlessOne had read something I didn't. But it matters, not. I'm willing to bet that he gets less than 12 years, or even 7 as the husband here got.

What do you think?  Will Jacob Chansley get over or under 12 years?
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her next exploit will include rendering a coupon to reduce her sentence, and get paid for it- and I'll just bet it's gonna fly.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: 12 years for $400,000 worth of fraud? She's not even black!


I want to know how they could cause "$31 million in losses" and only make $400,000?  I'm smelling cop like math.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't remember the last time I used coupons. Too much hassle to save $1 on three $6.99 bottles of detergent.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything at retail dealing with value back (coupons, rebates, vouchers, return policies, gift w/purchase, loyalty programs, etc) is ripe for fraud. Oh, who am I kidding, everything at retail is ripe for fraud. They might as well just call the entire industry frauding.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: How does one create working coupon barcodes for custom amounts?


Creating barcodes is easy. I have to do it all the time for work. There are websites where you can create barcodes in different formats for free.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her sentence sounds about right until she presents the 80% off coupon...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal from the rich?  Serious jail time.  Try to overthrow the government?  Three months suspended probation.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish my name was Pacifico.

Pacifico Salmon.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: Lsherm: 12 years for $400,000 worth of fraud? She's not even black!

I want to know how they could cause "$31 million in losses" and only make $400,000?  I'm smelling cop like math.


I'm guessing they charged people a fraction of the fake value of the coupons, and some of those people took them in for double or triple coupon days.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like the Harbor Freight/JoAnn Fabric phone coupons have been spared.   I can knit and weld a fine tool for springing her from the pokey.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Just want to point out that she received three times as much prison time as the QAnon Shaman did for storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the national farking government.

I'm not advocating for reducing her sentence, but lengthening the sentence of insurrectionists.


One count of insurrection vs. umpteen-seventy-three separate counts of fraud and criminal conspiracy?

/He sure as fark deserved more time though
 
