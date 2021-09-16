 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Best Korea continues re-enacting the USSR's greatest hits. Sources could not confirm if this most recent missile launcher plays "Soul Finger" like all of the others   (thedrive.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, North Korea, pair of ballistic missiles, Ballistic missile, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, Korea, missile launcher, Kim Jong-il  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 3:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who got the tent?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think the USSR's greatest hit was to it's own economy...
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because the rest of the world has no idea where these targets are in real time.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soul Finger - Bar-Kays (1967)
Youtube BpI1fcJdFrA

Because I love the Bar-Kays.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are they putting so much effort into this? As long as their conventional weapons can destroy 80% of Seoul there's no way anyone is invading them. The whole nuclear weapon and missile thing has been national treasure completely wasted while their people starve.
 
rfenster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, but do they have Source Programmable Rockets?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good thing trains are slow moving and move on defined paths that are easily observable from orbit. Makes for easy fodder for modern guided missiles.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's still pretty cool. I'd love to visit North Korea but I don't like that there is a less than zero chance I'd end up in a death camp.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like that might damage rail lines though.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh No!
Kim Jong Un got ahold of Red Mercury!
We're doomed.

/hush you
//hush your fingers
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spies Like Us - Chevy Chase Holding a PressConference
Youtube -EdZEJfPPeM
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's still pretty cool. I'd love to visit North Korea but I don't like that there is a less than zero chance I'd end up in a death camp.


If your idea of a nice vacation is going to a human zoo where people are in concentration camps then you should end up in one.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Why are they putting so much effort into this? As long as their conventional weapons can destroy 80% of Seoul there's no way anyone is invading them. The whole nuclear weapon and missile thing has been national treasure completely wasted while their people starve.


They can't. That's a myth that was initially tossed out casually, and allowed to become self-sustaining in public debate. The truth is that Seoul is enormous, ammunition is limited, equipment is far from 100% operational, and counter-battery fire and airstrikes would make it so that firing positions would rapidly be eliminated after they first open up. The onslaught couldn't be sustained for nearly long enough to wreck a significant portion of Seoul.

Even a single nuclear weapon is a far more absolute guarantor of invasion- or decapitation-proofing, for that very reason --- the thought of even a single weapon detonating over Seoul is unthinkable and unwilling to be risked.

And beyond that, dictatorships survive by projecting strength against an overstated foreign enemy to their own populace. Trotting out 'exotic' weapon after weapon reassures the North Korean people that their government is just as strong as foreign countries when it comes to creating devastating weapons, and that their military is constantly improving and adapting in order to maintain "parity" with Western militaries.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: RTOGUY: It's still pretty cool. I'd love to visit North Korea but I don't like that there is a less than zero chance I'd end up in a death camp.

If your idea of a nice vacation is going to a human zoo where people are in concentration camps then you should end up in one.


Yes how horrible of me for wanting to see part of the world that few people ever get to see.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Seems like that might damage rail lines though.


Not really. The launch vehicle takes the brunt of things.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: robodog: Why are they putting so much effort into this? As long as their conventional weapons can destroy 80% of Seoul there's no way anyone is invading them. The whole nuclear weapon and missile thing has been national treasure completely wasted while their people starve.

They can't. That's a myth that was initially tossed out casually, and allowed to become self-sustaining in public debate. The truth is that Seoul is enormous, ammunition is limited, equipment is far from 100% operational, and counter-battery fire and airstrikes would make it so that firing positions would rapidly be eliminated after they first open up. The onslaught couldn't be sustained for nearly long enough to wreck a significant portion of Seoul.

Even a single nuclear weapon is a far more absolute guarantor of invasion- or decapitation-proofing, for that very reason --- the thought of even a single weapon detonating over Seoul is unthinkable and unwilling to be risked.

And beyond that, dictatorships survive by projecting strength against an overstated foreign enemy to their own populace. Trotting out 'exotic' weapon after weapon reassures the North Korean people that their government is just as strong as foreign countries when it comes to creating devastating weapons, and that their military is constantly improving and adapting in order to maintain "parity" with Western militaries.


There is a YouTube channel that frequently has interviews with north Korean defectors. Some famous, some not so much, many very young. They have a few former best Korea soldiers that while starving to death guarding the DMZ figured dying trying was better than sit and starve.

One of the takeaways I got from several of the interviews is the very poor state of the military and weaponry of the north. They couldn't even practice live fire because they don't have enough ammunition, something several atrributed to their success in the crossing of the DMZ, and much of the equipment is broken, fake, or barely functional.

The government is stupid but not ignorant. They know that if they initiated anything their military forces would be nearly instantly overwhelmed and obliterated. So they posture as if everyone wants to attack them and they are fending everyone off instead of the reality we just want to help your nation and bring you prosperity, because at the end of the day, to a capitalist, you are another buyer of our products and it makes us richer, and hopefully pulls you along.
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My Weeners to the headline was "Oh, they're invading Afghanistan?"
 
Jesterling
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

palelizard: My Weeners to the headline was "Oh, they're invading Afghanistan?"



God, it still makes me laugh after all these years
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*hops into the Ace Tomato Company van to check it out*

*has a Pepsi*
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: BigNumber12: robodog: Why are they putting so much effort into this? As long as their conventional weapons can destroy 80% of Seoul there's no way anyone is invading them. The whole nuclear weapon and missile thing has been national treasure completely wasted while their people starve.

They can't. That's a myth that was initially tossed out casually, and allowed to become self-sustaining in public debate. The truth is that Seoul is enormous, ammunition is limited, equipment is far from 100% operational, and counter-battery fire and airstrikes would make it so that firing positions would rapidly be eliminated after they first open up. The onslaught couldn't be sustained for nearly long enough to wreck a significant portion of Seoul.

Even a single nuclear weapon is a far more absolute guarantor of invasion- or decapitation-proofing, for that very reason --- the thought of even a single weapon detonating over Seoul is unthinkable and unwilling to be risked.

And beyond that, dictatorships survive by projecting strength against an overstated foreign enemy to their own populace. Trotting out 'exotic' weapon after weapon reassures the North Korean people that their government is just as strong as foreign countries when it comes to creating devastating weapons, and that their military is constantly improving and adapting in order to maintain "parity" with Western militaries.

There is a YouTube channel that frequently has interviews with north Korean defectors. Some famous, some not so much, many very young. They have a few former best Korea soldiers that while starving to death guarding the DMZ figured dying trying was better than sit and starve.

One of the takeaways I got from several of the interviews is the very poor state of the military and weaponry of the north. They couldn't even practice live fire because they don't have enough ammunition, something several atrributed to their success in the crossing of the DMZ, and much of the equipment is broken, fake, or bar ...


You've got it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BpI1fcJd​FrA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Because I love the Bar-Kays.


The only reason I know of this song is from Spies Like Us, and I love it

/My folks had varied musical tastes but not a lot of Funk
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: dothemath: RTOGUY: It's still pretty cool. I'd love to visit North Korea but I don't like that there is a less than zero chance I'd end up in a death camp.

If your idea of a nice vacation is going to a human zoo where people are in concentration camps then you should end up in one.

Yes how horrible of me for wanting to see part of the world that few people ever get to see.


Oh well, as long as your entitled sense of curiosity is satisfied then everything else is secondary.
Like your financial support of that slave state regime.

Youd be first in line at the Auschwitz gift shop.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: RTOGUY: dothemath: RTOGUY: It's still pretty cool. I'd love to visit North Korea but I don't like that there is a less than zero chance I'd end up in a death camp.

If your idea of a nice vacation is going to a human zoo where people are in concentration camps then you should end up in one.

Yes how horrible of me for wanting to see part of the world that few people ever get to see.

Oh well, as long as your entitled sense of curiosity is satisfied then everything else is secondary.
Like your financial support of that slave state regime.

Youd be first in line at the Auschwitz gift shop.


No different than visiting any other tourist paradise. Venture a few blocks from the resorts and you'll see people living lives every bit as miserable as North Korea. They might not have landlines on the border but poverty keeps them in place just as well.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: RTOGUY: dothemath: RTOGUY: It's still pretty cool. I'd love to visit North Korea but I don't like that there is a less than zero chance I'd end up in a death camp.

If your idea of a nice vacation is going to a human zoo where people are in concentration camps then you should end up in one.

Yes how horrible of me for wanting to see part of the world that few people ever get to see.

Oh well, as long as your entitled sense of curiosity is satisfied then everything else is secondary.
Like your financial support of that slave state regime.

Youd be first in line at the Auschwitz gift shop.


Don't worry, like Otto Warmbier, he wont live long after his sightseeing tour.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: Venture a few blocks from the resorts and you'll see people living lives every bit as miserable as North Korea.


You are either extremely stupid or willfully ignorant if you think the conditions in NK are in any way normal or ordinary.
Maybe you should pick up a book first and read. Maybe get a few of them. Sounds like you need it.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.