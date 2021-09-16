 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Rumors of my death during a vicious Taliban civil war have been greatly exaggerated"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Afghanistan, Taliban, Taliban officials, United States, Kabul, head of the Taliban, prime minister, shape of the new government  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat?

Afghanistan is the Middle East's Haiti. Why do we keep looking over our shoulder at these dickheads?

It's past time to move on.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you cast down the Baradar without destroying its foundations, its power isn't truly broken and it will rise again.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah well, better luck next time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So is this guy getting a reality show or something?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So is this guy getting a reality show or something?


On the next episode of Love Island, a surprise guest makes his way into the house and into your hearts.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Called it. I said they were going to have infighting.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So is this guy getting a reality show or something?


Keeping up the Talibashians.
 
Flincher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: El_Dan: So is this guy getting a reality show or something?

Keeping up the Talibashians.


Days of our Explosions
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Two deputy prime ministers. I think they're anticipating losing a number 2.
 
