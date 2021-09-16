 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Sometimes, the article doesn't specify Florida, but you just have to assume it's Florida   (marketwatch.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Family, shadow remains, famous case, Health care, deadbeat father, ethical questions, poor health, adult child  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 16 Sep 2021 at 6:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dunno for some reason a coke-fueled brawl with a cab driver at a first communion has a certain Staten Island feel to it.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I dunno for some reason a coke-fueled brawl with a cab driver at a first communion has a certain Staten Island feel to it.


The judges would also have accepted Boston.

Really, anywhere Catholicism, family dysfunction, and illegal drugs are all big.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not sure why the headline in the linked story is a question. No. No, you're not. Jesus, people actually have to ask this?

Also, a coke-fueled brawl could be anywhere in the U.S. True, a meth-fueled brawl is probably more likely in some areas, but that doesn't eliminate the possibility of coke as a factor. Guess it depends on the average household income in that area. For some people, meth is declasse and coke is so 1980s. They prefer pills. It's the 21st century, for Christ's sake.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh my God! Almost as shocking as it was this morning!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is messed up.
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

frankb00th: This is messed up.


This is a repeat from 8 threads down.

Also this is why you should disown your parents ASAP.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.