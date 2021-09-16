 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Driverless vehicle crashed into a home, caused large damage. "Ctrl F" for Tesla finds 0 hits in the article   (wral.com) divider line
10
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it was a Dodge.....
 
mike_d85
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blatz514: I'm guessing it was a Dodge.....


The house didn't.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jean Gaines lost several keepsakes, such as china and items her mother had given her


Even odds she's talking about commemorative plates.
 
skybird659
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bumblebee unavailale for coment.
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Tesla car is driverless, and Autopilot requires constant contact with the steering wheel.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RIP Chekov

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blatz514: I'm guessing it was a Dodge...
Toyota-
Totally
Obliterated
Your
Old
Time
Antiques

Or-
Ford-
Farked
Over,
Really
Destroyed
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the truck was parked on a slope and had bad brakes.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skybird659: blatz514: I'm guessing it was a Dodge...
Toyota-
Totally
Obliterated
Your
Old
Time
Antiques

Or-
Ford-
Farked
Over,
Really
Destroyed


I like yours, I do.  But my joke was going for Ram.  As in, into a house.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It wasn't a "driverless vehicle" so much as it was a driver-less vehicle.

Dude parked his regular 'ol pickup truck - the non-self driving kind - and left it running while he went to do something, other dude tried to steal it, owner came back, they scuffled over it, and the truck went rolling off down the hill without anyone inside it.
 
