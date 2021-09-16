 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Japan, Ian Dury, They Might Be Giants, and The Jesus & Mary Chain. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #255. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there.
Really could do with a musical interlude today.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave


Just had a quick listen. They're like The Smithereens meets Frank Zappa.
Not bad at all
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

Just had a quick listen. They're like The Smithereens meets Frank Zappa.
Not bad at all



I keep thinking about XTC unburdened by the dominance of Andy's vocals.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello there.
Really could do with a musical interlude today.


well. as it turns out, i got this radio thingy i do. you should check it out.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good evening/morning.
Present and ready.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello there.
Really could do with a musical interlude today.

well. as it turns out, i got this radio thingy i do. you should check it out.


Tempting
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave


the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I stopped playing music to tune in and obviously to listen a lecture about gardening and... terracotta...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain


Little early to be perving up the thread, isn't it?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain

Little early to be perving up the thread, isn't it?


if you read something pervy into rabbit hole or daisy chain, that says a lot more about you than it does about me.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Present.  Work stuff at the top of the show, so will be a little tardy.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain

Little early to be perving up the thread, isn't it?

if you read something pervy into rabbit hole or daisy chain, that says a lot more about you than it does about me.


yeah, y'all go relax with a golden shower or something
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain

Little early to be perving up the thread, isn't it?

if you read something pervy into rabbit hole or daisy chain, that says a lot more about you than it does about me.


I like to keep a flexible mind.

/we won't talk about Urban Dictionary rabbit hole daisy chain
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I like to keep a flexible mind.

/we won't talk about Urban Dictionary rabbit hole daisy chain


...not googli........oh dammit!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain

Little early to be perving up the thread, isn't it?

if you read something pervy into rabbit hole or daisy chain, that says a lot more about you than it does about me.

I like to keep a flexible mind.

/we won't talk about Urban Dictionary rabbit hole daisy chain


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here! and looking forward to an 80s alt rabbit hole daisy chain

/no idea wtf that means
//just wanted to join in the fun
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Google?... Urban dictionary?... What are you talking about? The previous show was about gardening so what is strange about rabbits and daisies?!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Red 5 standing by. And I'm back to my normal schedule today, which means I work today. My 1 day work week.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
PISTA NO
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Here! and looking forward to an 80s alt rabbit hole daisy chain

/no idea wtf that means
//just wanted to join in the fun


i don't either. but apparently someone here is a perv. i won't name names (*cough*Madison_Smiled*cough*)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Google?... Urban dictionary?... What are you talking about? The previous show was about gardening so what is strange about rabbits and daisies?!


I missed the gardening show?

Aaarrrrggghhh
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Here! and looking forward to an 80s alt rabbit hole daisy chain

/no idea wtf that means
//just wanted to join in the fun

i don't either. but apparently someone here is a perv. i won't name names (*cough*Madison_Smiled*cough*)


This is Fark. We're all a bit pervy here.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Here! and looking forward to an 80s alt rabbit hole daisy chain

/no idea wtf that means
//just wanted to join in the fun

i don't either. but apparently someone here is a perv. i won't name names (*cough*Madison_Smiled*cough*)

This is Fark. We're all a bit pervy here.


Hey!
I resemble that remark
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Google?... Urban dictionary?... What are you talking about? The previous show was about gardening so what is strange about rabbits and daisies?!

I missed the gardening show?

Aaarrrrggghhh


I definitely would prefer the gardening show over this slow jazz crap
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Listening to band Sterbus, "record" Real Estate/Fake Inverno
purchased on bandcamp.

found this band as a cascading effect of searching music related to what you've played that I liked, and on a platform I would not have accessed but for these fark threads

/I'd classify Sterbus as virtuoso new wave

the only thing worse than wikipedia rabbit hole daisy chain is bandcamp rabbit hole daisy chain

Little early to be perving up the thread, isn't it?

if you read something pervy into rabbit hole or daisy chain, that says a lot more about you than it does about me.

I like to keep a flexible mind.

/we won't talk about Urban Dictionary rabbit hole daisy chain


I prefer the term "new music gangbang train for your earholes" personally.

/Pervs
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: Google?... Urban dictionary?... What are you talking about? The previous show was about gardening so what is strange about rabbits and daisies?!

I missed the gardening show?

Aaarrrrggghhh


I'm afraid so...

Fark user imageView Full Size


But I've got some daisies for you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Here! and looking forward to an 80s alt rabbit hole daisy chain

/no idea wtf that means
//just wanted to join in the fun

i don't either. but apparently someone here is a perv. i won't name names (*cough*Madison_Smiled*cough*)

This is Fark. We're all a bit pervy here.


Go on
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf


Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...


Think of Siouxsie in a Jazz club swaying to the music.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...


doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...


sounds like the music behind a montage of a female lead building her new successful business through ups and downs, minutia and moments, spilled coffee and signed checks, feeding the dog and signing the customers


/feeding the dog - OOoooOOOooeeeEEEEErrrrrRRR
//pervs
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: "new music gangbang train for your earholes"


LOLOLOLOLOL
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

Think of Siouxsie in a Jazz club swaying to the music.


Right Now by the Creatures is one of my happy places......
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey - somebody tell the Jazz guy he's over his time limit!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay, it's past 10am now.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf


Ditto. This week's got me frazzled.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.


An overpaid moran!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.

An overpaid moran!


that's an entire yacht rock show next april fools for you.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.

An overpaid moran!

that's an entire yacht rock show next april fools for you.


I probably deserve that
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.

An overpaid moran!

that's an entire yacht rock show next april fools for you.


Someone mention yachts?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Ditto. This week's got me frazzled.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.

An overpaid moran!

that's an entire yacht rock show next april fools for you.


djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Glad it's working for someone, because it's definitely not my thing. Just 3 more long minutes...

doesn't help that the DJ's a moran.

An overpaid moran!

that's an entire yacht rock show next april fools for you.

I probably deserve that


But thankfully April 1st is on a Friday (yes, I just checked)
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: This jazz is totally chillin me out. In a good way.

/just got off conf call where I told someone to diaf

Ditto. This week's got me frazzled.

[Fark user image image 564x420]


Fun fact: if you look concerned and say "hold still there's a bug on you" you get a free slap from most people.

Some will even thank you.
 
