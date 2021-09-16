 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Philadelphia)   Do not mix cheesesteaks, soccer fans and trash can lids   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Cheesesteak, Philadelphia, Geno's Steaks, 6-Year-Old Girl Fleeing Gunshots, visiting team, yellow jerseys, popular Pat's Steaks, 22-year-old man  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 12:35 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess somebody will be moving to Bellaire.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not without finely chopping them first.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.

My sister and her husband used to live within walking distance of Pat's.  It was fun to visit and walk to the Italian Market, but a few years ago they realized it was time to move out.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are Philadelphia soccer hooligans now?  Dear god, we're doomed.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.


it's only a problem at 2 am when the drunktards show up and kill each other.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: There are Philadelphia soccer hooligans now?  Dear god, we're doomed.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The bullies used to just be on Broad Street..
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Passyunk? Pussyank is funnier.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd love a cheesesteak right now.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.

My sister and her husband used to live within walking distance of Pat's.  It was fun to visit and walk to the Italian Market, but a few years ago they realized it was time to move out.


it's not that bad, i mean, like every other city you're only a couple blocks away from the bad part of town.

dont go out at 2am tho.  drunks be out
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asciibaron: The Third Man: Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.

it's only a problem at 2 am when the drunktards show up and kill each other.


That's really the only time it's worth GOING to Pat's or Geno's because by then, the hundreds of other BETTER cheesesteak places are closed.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Police say many of the people involved in this fight were wearing yellow jerseys with "Club América" written across the shirt.

I love that "club" refers to soccer, sandwiches, and violence.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'd love a cheesesteak right now.


Would you...kill for one?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Police say many of the people involved in this fight were wearing yellow jerseys with "Club América" written across the shirt.

I love that "club" refers to soccer, sandwiches, and violence.


And sticks
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sleze: asciibaron: The Third Man: Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.

it's only a problem at 2 am when the drunktards show up and kill each other.

That's really the only time it's worth GOING to Pat's or Geno's because by then, the hundreds of other BETTER cheesesteak places are closed.


i have no interest in cheesesteaks and i don't understand the lines of people.  in Roxborough there are two across from each other on Henry Ave.  the lines are absurd, i just don't get it.  it's crap meat on a crap bun with melted yellow plastic dripped on it.
 
eagles95
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's really the only time it's worth GOING to Pat's or Geno's because by then, the hundreds of other BETTER cheesesteak places are closed.

Holy shiat this!

/union fan
//Didn't go last night
///didn't want to fight Club America supporters
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Next time don't order a beating wit.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Manager: Hey, Boss, maybe we should close today. Some guy died out there.
Owner: Please, people die everywhere, all the time. We're all over the news. You can't buy advertising like this. Get the grills going. I need to find the hose ...
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait.  They left out the important bits.

Did Gritty get his steak wit or wit'out?

/we know it's whiz
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have just gone to Wawa.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mexican soccer fans are terribly behaved. This is well documented:

Mexico Fan Who Hit USMNT's Gio Reyna With Bottle Arrested and Faces Criminal Charges (newsweek.com)
World Cup: Mexican fans' 'puto' chant leads to FIFA discipline (yahoo.com)
Mexico faced USA. Gay slurs from fans marred the match - Outsports
USA's south-of-the-border inhospitality (yahoo.com)

Like Americans and politics, religion, guns, etc. just stay away from the topic and you'll be fine.
 
lurkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sleze: asciibaron: The Third Man: Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.

it's only a problem at 2 am when the drunktards show up and kill each other.

That's really the only time it's worth GOING to Pat's or Geno's because by then, the hundreds of other BETTER cheesesteak places are closed.

i have no interest in cheesesteaks and i don't understand the lines of people.  in Roxborough there are two across from each other on Henry Ave.  the lines are absurd, i just don't get it.  it's crap meat on a crap bun with melted yellow plastic dripped on it.


I agree with the Smellfeeta Cheez sentiment.
But if they don't use ribeye, fark the cheap bastids.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have ordered the cheesesteak "wit" a beating
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok I see a lot of philly natives in this thread...so just where are the good mom and pops to get a good cheesesteak sandwich in philly?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Even though it's near the Italian Market, Pat's (and Geno's) are not in the safest area of Philly.  A couple blocks away there are some pretty rough places.

My sister and her husband used to live within walking distance of Pat's.  It was fun to visit and walk to the Italian Market, but a few years ago they realized it was time to move out.


Not really sure where you're talking about.  The surrounding area is one of the more vibrant areas of the city with the East Passyunk dining scene and all.  I was just there this past weekend, and it's gentrification central.


asciibaron: it's crap meat on a crap bun with melted yellow plastic dripped on it delicious.


There you go.  But go with the American cheese over the wiz.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'd love a cheesesteak right now.


I'd love to beat somebody with a trashcan lid right now
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tried both Pat's and Geno's when I was in Philly years ago.

Neither one impressed me. No flavor to them other than grease. Not even meat flavor.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's crap meat on a crap bun with melted yellow plastic dripped on it.


East Coast food traditions are generally garbage.
They put mustard on their BBQ for Christs sake.

Houston, and I say this with no expectation of any attempted refutation, is really the best place in America to eat any kind of food.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Windle Poons: Mexican soccer fans are terribly behaved. This is well documented:

Mexico Fan Who Hit USMNT's Gio Reyna With Bottle Arrested and Faces Criminal Charges (newsweek.com)
World Cup: Mexican fans' 'puto' chant leads to FIFA discipline (yahoo.com)
Mexico faced USA. Gay slurs from fans marred the match - Outsports
USA's south-of-the-border inhospitality (yahoo.com)

Like Americans and politics, religion, guns, etc. just stay away from the topic and you'll be fine.


Dude, you wanna talk soccer hooliganism?

Ain't nobody got shiat on Honduras & El Salvador in '69
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Footbal​l​_War
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: There are Philadelphia soccer hooligans now?  Dear god, we're doomed.


The articles reference people in yellow shirts with "Club America" on the front. Club America played the Philadelphia Union in a Leagues Cup game in Philly last night. I'm confident in saying it's not Philadelphia Union soccer fans who killed this person.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Windle Poons: Mexican soccer fans are terribly behaved. This is well documented:

Mexico Fan Who Hit USMNT's Gio Reyna With Bottle Arrested and Faces Criminal Charges (newsweek.com)
World Cup: Mexican fans' 'puto' chant leads to FIFA discipline (yahoo.com)
Mexico faced USA. Gay slurs from fans marred the match - Outsports
USA's south-of-the-border inhospitality (yahoo.com)

Like Americans and politics, religion, guns, etc. just stay away from the topic and you'll be fine.


I would support legislation that would add an aggravated nature to charges stemming from fights or vandalism related to sports enthusiasm.  This would not be limited to any particular sport.  There are far too many examples of sports fans' behavior degenerating to where they basically resemble street gangs in the wake of games.  Celebration is no excuse to be destructive or violent.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.