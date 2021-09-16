 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Just like the standard OnlyFans page, young stars teem with organic molecules
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

Famous Thamas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

Since it's the Mail, I now doubt the existence of our galaxy and organic chemistry.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: Fireproof: The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

Since it's the Mail, I now doubt the existence of our galaxy and organic chemistry.


We now live in a geo-centric solar system on a flat earth
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

*tarts [Ed.]
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Something something Black Hole.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This is where I stopped giving you a Smart Vote, but hang in there and you may get a Funny Vote.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The perfect place to put a Galactic Civilization You can throw your garbage into it, and nobody will know you are there if you build a Dyson sphere because a) they are massive and b) they are darkish.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Any heat they will atrribute to the Black Hole itself. Nobody suspects we are here. Let's build another Dyson sphere and adapt to the cold.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, I came here to ask if subby meant that the monitors displaying OnlyFans pages have organic molecules on them, or if models were posting sexy molecules on their pages because otherwise that headline made no sense, which lead to me doing a GIS for "sexy molecule"...

...long story short, I don't think I'll ever think of water molecules the same way again.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: Fireproof: The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

Since it's the Mail, I now doubt the existence of our galaxy and organic chemistry.


My whole PhD was a lie.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

While Dyson spheres are a cool idea, I hope they don't really exist, because I really hope any species smart enough to build one would also be smart enough to never need one because they'd learned how to control their population with, you know, birth control.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: Fireproof: The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

Since it's the Mail, I now doubt the existence of our galaxy and organic chemistry.


Okay, back to alchemy!
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We don't build spheres for the space, we build them to capture all that wasted energy.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Fireproof: The search for life beyond Earth may have just taken a huge leap forwards, as scientists have detected rich resevoirs of large organic molecules around young starts in our galaxy.

*tarts [Ed.]


Those must be the "SCIENCE BIATCHES!!" that you see so many people screaming about in global warming and vaccination threads
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Young stars TEEMING with organic molecules?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I smell what you mean.
 
