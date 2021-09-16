 Skip to content
(BBC)   A tale of murder, suicide, a hitman, embezzlement, drug addiction and the inability of a lawyer to understand his own $10m life insurance policy. OK, we can excuse the last one   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think this may be a repeat. Something you can usually say only on Fark.com

Where everybody whines about repeats.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I think this may be a repeat. Something you can usually say only on Fark.com

Where everybody whines about repeats.


Just tag it a followup and it's all good.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But I'm sure he's a go-to-church-on-Sunday-god-fearing-chr​istian,
/DNRTFA
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never complain about repeats.

They give me a chance to say the things I never said the first time round.

For example, were this guy and Rob Ford sepearated at birth. They could be twins, fraternal if no identical.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rich people are great at weasely white collar thievery but terrible at actual hands on violence.

Unless theyre cops.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I think this may be a repeat. Something you can usually say only on Fark.com

Where everybody whines about repeats.


More of a follow up.

This is a case that keeps on giving.

Only thing missing now is for the guy to get Epsteined.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Murdaugh case also prompted police to open an investigation into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old found dead in the same county, less than 10 miles away.

His death was first deemed to be a shooting, but was then ruled to be a probable hit-and-run.

The last sentence really sums up the quality of detective work throughout this case....
 
mcmnky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"His death was first deemed to be a shooting, but was then ruled to be a probable hit-and-run."

So was it a really big bullet or a very small car that those 2 things could be confused for one another?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Murdaugh case also prompted police to open an investigation into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old found dead in the same county, less than 10 miles away.

His death was first deemed to be a shooting, but was then ruled to be a probable hit-and-run.

The last sentence really sums up the quality of detective work throughout this case....


I came here to point that out. How the fark do you confuse those two causes of death? Answer, the coroner who declares the cause of death was beholden to the Murtaughs and they or more likely the psychopathic son is the one who shot him. The coroner was covering it up just like the death of the housekeeper.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow he killed his maid too what the fark
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The lawyer hired a hit man to kill him and nobody is investigating that he previously put out a hit on his wife and kid?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: The lawyer hired a hit man to kill him and nobody is investigating that he previously put out a hit on his wife and kid?


That would be embarrassing. The lawyer has done many favors for them over the years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rich people are great at weasely white collar thievery but terrible at actual hands on violence.

Unless theyre cops.


Rich cops?
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Third Man: The Murdaugh case also prompted police to open an investigation into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old found dead in the same county, less than 10 miles away.

His death was first deemed to be a shooting, but was then ruled to be a probable hit-and-run.

The last sentence really sums up the quality of detective work throughout this case....


This is why you should rtfa
 
