(ABC News)   Sri Lanka conservationists fight elephant smuggling in court, promise to answer the biggest question in the room   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Sri Lanka, wild elephants, court order, Buddhism, Elephant, government decree, private owners, Environment activist Sajeewa Chamikara  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivoryviewed the evidence carefully.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only thing I think of when I hear "elephant in the room":
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it isn't one of those "caught with rare species in the pants" type of stories, I ain't reading.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to smuggle why would you pick such a large animal? Almost every other animal would be easier but these geniuses decide to smuggle f*cking elephants
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was too big, so I sent him back.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the bigger issue are the economic disparities that lead many elephants into a life of smuggling.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that an elephant in your pants or are your testicles swollen, Nicki Minaj's cousin?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They put them in their pajamas.
How, I don't know.
 
woodjf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get the COVID shot. Elephantiasis of the balls sir.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they regard Elephants as religious icons. Make anyone caught buying their servant. Have them spend years taking care of them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My question (obvious):  who smuggles elephants nowadays?

They are nearly obsolete now that we have bulldozers, lumber cutting and stacking machines that can pull the branches off a tree like a child picking a flower and pulling off all the leaves, and so on and so forth.

Some elephants are being taught to beg or to "paint" by their elephant boys so that they both can eat.

Elephants are now just really smart dancing monkeys.

Maybe elephant smugglers are just trying to protect them from ivory poachers. Get the elephants to rich people and they will be protected. And fed.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Movie pitch

An elephant boy in India or somewhere Americans may have heard of decides to try to save his elephant by smuggling it into the United States.

This turns out to be surprisingly easy.

Once there, the elephant plays Curious George and gets into all kinds of thing, including the Room. It is immediately made President of the United States because it is the smartest person in the Room.

This could really be a movie. It could be the feel-good movie of the year. Let's say 2025.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am not married to the USA. Europe or Canada Australia or New Zealand  or the UK would also work, only they probably have lots of elephants by now.

I will entertain offers from joint Canada-UK-France-Australia producers. Heck, New Zealand, call me.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How does one smuggle an elephant? Where do you hide it?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

woodjf: Get the COVID shot. Elephantiasis of the balls sir.


Can you believe that this is an actual thing? Weird even by Internet standards.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But there it is.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: He was too big, so I sent him back.


A chance to recall an old poe of mine:

The cow says moo
The duck says quak
The dog said meow
So we sent him back.

There was a Farker called the Dog says Meow about that time. I wonder, but why wonder, it's Fark. Cause and effect are very confusing.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you're going to smuggle why would you pick such a large animal? Almost every other animal would be easier but these geniuses decide to smuggle f*cking elephants


Because other smaller animals are exactly what the authorities will be looking for!  Obviously!  Nobody is inspecting people's luggage for elephants. So, you can just walk right on in with a couple of pachyderms hidden away.  It's genius!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Movie pitch

An elephant boy in India or somewhere Americans may have heard of decides to try to save his elephant by smuggling it into the United States.

This turns out to be surprisingly easy.

Once there, the elephant plays Curious George and gets into all kinds of thing, including the Room. It is immediately made President of the United States because it is the smartest person in the Room.

This could really be a movie. It could be the feel-good movie of the year. Let's say 2025.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why are the Republicans such assholes?

THIS IS IMPORTANT
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't believe I chuckled at that. Good on ye subses.
 
