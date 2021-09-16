 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   When you're searching for one body but unexpectedly find another, is that good luck or bad?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Arizona, Grand Canyon, Coconino County, Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, Unintentional finds, Colorado River, park's South Rim, late July  
•       •       •

568 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 9:40 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Depends on if the new body has a wallet or watch or rings.  Gold teeth are also a bonus.

"Yep.  Just found this one.  Obviously a robbery gone wrong and for some reason, the murderer, not me, beat the corpse about the mouth with a 2x4.  We're dealing with a real sicko."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What happened to the Wheaton tag?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crews had been looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong. He was reported missing to police in Las Vegas in late July while traveling in the U.S. Southwest.  The car he was driving was located in a Grand Canyon

Oh, yeah. He fought under the name of Kid Minneapolis.
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like they hit the ole "Dexter Double".
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Crews had been looking for Gabor Berczi-Tomscanyi, a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong. He was reported missing to police in Las Vegas in late July while traveling in the U.S. Southwest.  The car he was driving was located in a Grand Canyon

Oh, yeah. He fought under the name of Kid Minneapolis.


You're thinking of Kid New York.  He fought out of Philly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Now that would be some farking coincidence if it wasn't, wouldn't it?"

Christopher Dig Up The Body - The Sopranos HD
Youtube GrHhT5Xjn-s
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would just like to mention how bad it sucks to be f*cking randomed especially in the Vegas desert.  I feel like I deserve to be buried in a hole in the desert every time I go so to have it actually happen would, just, really suck for the 20 minutes waiting for it to happen.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No matter the outcome, I always bring drinks and try my best to be the life of the search party!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.