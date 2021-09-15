 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   A New Yorker editor researching diversity in the magazine studied all reviews of cinema, fine arts, and classical music written over a 30-year period (1990-2020) to see how many were written by women or POC. Guess what she found. Go on, guess   (npr.org) divider line
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay....and?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a dinosaur publication left over from the dominate era of the WASP is 99.9% white people?

Color me shocked!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone's getting fired....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A honkey cracker elitist magazine isn't diverse? Excellent work, Miss Marple.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, isn't that the appeal? It's like The Atlantic before it became whatever it is now. A magazine for liberal white New England WASPS and those who fancied themselves as such.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.K., I'm guessing outrage.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the New Yorker. I just always assumed it was as white as possible. I expect Ebony has more white staffers than the New Yorker has people of color.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: I mean, isn't that the appeal? It's like The Atlantic before it became whatever it is now. A magazine for liberal white New England WASPS and those who fancied themselves as such.


That's why I prefer readers digest.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: someone's getting fired....


It's probably going to be the janitor, and we all know why
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it take her 25 paragraphs of purple prose to get to the pucking point?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New Yorker cover, on the occasion of their article detailing the correcting of that, will be priceless.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


No no no! Every time Amy Schumer talks about her vagina, it just cracks me up!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whorley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with having the majority of their content written and edited by men and whites? Who's to say men and whites aren't simply more interested in writing and editing their magazine, or are better at it?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


I used to think that (keeping in mind I'm at the half-century mark) because pretty much every 'funny' woman I saw who wasn't Lucille Ball worked blue and told menstrual jokes.

Well, it seems that was because that's all they could do back then.  If you look around, every year there are more and more funny women cropping up in television and movies.  At first I thought they were rare, but now I think it's more that they were filtered out of media before you ever got to see them.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


If that were the case, I'd think the magazine would be constantly hiring them as cartoonists.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.

I used to think that (keeping in mind I'm at the half-century mark) because pretty much every 'funny' woman I saw who wasn't Lucille Ball worked blue and told menstrual jokes.

Well, it seems that was because that's all they could do back then.  If you look around, every year there are more and more funny women cropping up in television and movies.  At first I thought they were rare, but now I think it's more that they were filtered out of media before you ever got to see them.


Lucille Ball was very blue (please tell me you saw this pun).

The standards of the day and age she worked in would never have allowed the type of comedy we came to expect in the 70s and up. Keep in mind how controversial Lenny Bruce was and he was a man who wasn't even on television.

Watch Lucy later in life when she's on those old roasts or in interviews on late nighters. She was pretty darn blue, it's what people liked about her, she was farking Real. Not alot of menstruation jokes I grant that.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are leftist publications such staunch bastions of racial segregation?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A farker researching diversity in the NASA space program wanted to find out how many astronauts who walked on the moon were women or POC. Guess what he found? Go on, guess?

I SAID FARKING GUESS!
 
Lee451
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they realize that POC dominate professional sports!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Why are leftist publications such staunch bastions of racial segregation?


I have this theory that fascists lie consistently because they desperately need to believe their opposition is worse than they are so they don't have to acknowledge that they're the bad guys.

...I see here you've taken a break from posting that 1/6 was a tourist event.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like over half this article is missing.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Whites have been on the cover of Source magazine during that same amount of time? Go on, guess.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Why are leftist publications such staunch bastions of racial segregation?


Why are conservative website commenters such useless pieces of trash?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the number is greater than zero.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: It's like over half this article is missing.


And by that I mean a response to the print magazine being less diverse than the more nebulous online property that isn't beholden to print space.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


I will remind you that the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot was a resounding success.  If you need further proof, watch a Cathy Griffin and Andy Dick special, and you'll see who's funnier.

Also, please do a study on how many articles about New York there are.  Because I'm betting there's all kinds of geographical bias, as well.  And I have been silent for too long about geographical bias.  It's the silent scourge of our time.

Why so silent?  Because people are scared to talk about it.  And when people are silent, they are the worst enemy of the people who are fighting hard to right one of the most insidious wrongs in mankind's history.  So you, fine reader, sit there and be wrong.   In your wrongness.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


Would you say that men are generally funny?
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Good Place - Torture w The New Yorker
Youtube yL8Y3CCESqk
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like how complaining there weren't enough women employed in computer science, but even at a most basic freshman level there might be 1 girl to 30 guys....

Even if companies want to employee women or minorities if there isn't a pool to draw from the result is oredictable.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convenient to put the timeframe at 30 years.  Pauline Kael was The New Yorker film critic (and a darn good one) from the late 60's to 1991.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

aungen: cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.

I will remind you that the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot was a resounding success.  If you need further proof, watch a Cathy Griffin and Andy Dick special, and you'll see who's funnier.

Also, please do a study on how many articles about New York there are.  Because I'm betting there's all kinds of geographical bias, as well.  And I have been silent for too long about geographical bias.  It's the silent scourge of our time.

Why so silent?  Because people are scared to talk about it.  And when people are silent, they are the worst enemy of the people who are fighting hard to right one of the most insidious wrongs in mankind's history.  So you, fine reader, sit there and be wrong.   In your wrongness.


Movie success is meaningless: the terminator reboot did terrible in america but they are making sequals because it did well in China. So was it a success or not? Fury Road was the opposite and is getting no sequals because China is the dominate market for movies. So was it a success, or no?

Comedy is subjective. I think Melissa McCarthy is funny, I think Bea Arthur is possibly the funniest American who ever lived, but their styles are nothing alike and I like Bea Arthur because she was a cynical old smoker. Probably the same reason I like Lucy.

That said I'm sure there are a whole host of women comedians I don't think are funny, as with male ones.

It's subjective.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: State_College_Arsonist: Why are leftist publications such staunch bastions of racial segregation?

I have this theory that fascists lie consistently because they desperately need to believe their opposition is worse than they are so they don't have to acknowledge that they're the bad guys.

...I see here you've taken a break from posting that 1/6 was a tourist event.


It was a half-assed riot by Democratic standards.  They didn't even burn down a building or occupy a neighborhood and declare themselves free from government control.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
RenegadJew
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
aungen:

I will remind you that the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot was a resounding success.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


Why aren't there more women on QI? with English subs
Youtube i5_IcqrM96M
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: someone's getting fired....


I doubt it. The rag is disclosing its own lack of wokism an will in the future be more woke.

Any news article that has other media outlets reporting on it is free advertising. She's getting promoted.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RenegadJew: aungen:

I will remind you that the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot was a resounding success.


[c.tenor.com image 220x132]


It wasn't.  After the heavy advertising it is believed to have lost money and it took in less in today's money at the box office than the original made in 1980ies money. The reviews were okay as far as reboots go but that's about it.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Unsung_Hero: State_College_Arsonist: Why are leftist publications such staunch bastions of racial segregation?

I have this theory that fascists lie consistently because they desperately need to believe their opposition is worse than they are so they don't have to acknowledge that they're the bad guys.

...I see here you've taken a break from posting that 1/6 was a tourist event.

It was a half-assed riot by Democratic standards.  They didn't even burn down a building or occupy a neighborhood and declare themselves free from government control.


You must not understand the difference between the US Capitol building, and a random Walgreens in a shiatty part of Portland.

I'm not going to explain the difference to you, because I think you willingly don't want to understand.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.


Alright fark, we need to petition for the stupid vote. Seriously. Like an orange sad face with a mangy raccoon on its head would work.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: aungen: cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.

I will remind you that the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot was a resounding success.  If you need further proof, watch a Cathy Griffin and Andy Dick special, and you'll see who's funnier.

Also, please do a study on how many articles about New York there are.  Because I'm betting there's all kinds of geographical bias, as well.  And I have been silent for too long about geographical bias.  It's the silent scourge of our time.

Why so silent?  Because people are scared to talk about it.  And when people are silent, they are the worst enemy of the people who are fighting hard to right one of the most insidious wrongs in mankind's history.  So you, fine reader, sit there and be wrong.   In your wrongness.

Movie success is meaningless: the terminator reboot did terrible in america but they are making sequals because it did well in China. So was it a success or not? Fury Road was the opposite and is getting no sequals because China is the dominate market for movies. So was it a success, or no?

Comedy is subjective. I think Melissa McCarthy is funny, I think Bea Arthur is possibly the funniest American who ever lived, but their styles are nothing alike and I like Bea Arthur because she was a cynical old smoker. Probably the same reason I like Lucy.

That said I'm sure there are a whole host of women comedians I don't think are funny, as with male ones.

It's subjective.



This is the kind of reply I would expect from someone who doesn't know how a shower works, and is forced to sit in the tub, doubting the water will ever warm.  Please see RenegadeJew 's post for a proper response to my posting such ludicrous idiocy.
 
valenumr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.

I used to think that (keeping in mind I'm at the half-century mark) because pretty much every 'funny' woman I saw who wasn't Lucille Ball worked blue and told menstrual jokes.

Well, it seems that was because that's all they could do back then.  If you look around, every year there are more and more funny women cropping up in television and movies.  At first I thought they were rare, but now I think it's more that they were filtered out of media before you ever got to see them.


And then they remade Ghostbusters. I gotta be real... It was awful. The original was pretty childish, but it made me laugh at times and was at least watchable.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I saw a couple of them had POC-marks on their face. That counts don't it?
 
GORDON
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They need a WOC to start writing reviews so we know how every movie is white privilege.
 
Whorley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.

Would you say that men are generally funny?


The goalposts do not need to be set that far. There are plenty of women who are funny and men who are not. That does not mean an overall discrepancy between the two groups does not exist.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: State_College_Arsonist: Unsung_Hero: State_College_Arsonist: Why are leftist publications such staunch bastions of racial segregation?

I have this theory that fascists lie consistently because they desperately need to believe their opposition is worse than they are so they don't have to acknowledge that they're the bad guys.

...I see here you've taken a break from posting that 1/6 was a tourist event.

It was a half-assed riot by Democratic standards.  They didn't even burn down a building or occupy a neighborhood and declare themselves free from government control.

You must not understand the difference between the US Capitol building, and a random Walgreens in a shiatty part of Portland.

I'm not going to explain the difference to you, because I think you willingly don't want to understand.


That was an astoundingly arrogant reply. You trying to convert people or just pat yourself on the back? No wonder they hate us.

Yournothelping.jpg
 
valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: cabbyman: Part of this is due to the fact that women, in general, aren't funny.

I will remind you that the all-female Ghostbusters re-boot was a resounding success.  If you need further proof, watch a Cathy Griffin and Andy Dick special, and you'll see who's funnier.

Also, please do a study on how many articles about New York there are.  Because I'm betting there's all kinds of geographical bias, as well.  And I have been silent for too long about geographical bias.  It's the silent scourge of our time.

Why so silent?  Because people are scared to talk about it.  And when people are silent, they are the worst enemy of the people who are fighting hard to right one of the most insidious wrongs in mankind's history.  So you, fine reader, sit there and be wrong.   In your wrongness.


Wow. I guess we disagree on a key point then.
 
