40
WoolyManwich
1 hour ago  
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
Also, be a Fark moderator.
 
puffy999
1 hour ago  
You must be short
 
tdyak
1 hour ago  
It's attitude.  Looks play a very minor role, but attitude is EVERYTHING.

Confidence
Intelligence
Humor
Self awareness
Goals
Motivation
Drive
 
macadamnut
1 hour ago  
TotalFark is to social media as Duke is to the Ivy League.
 
special20
1 hour ago  

$ure, Jan
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  

Done in one.

/ Also, that is what I came here to post
 
puffy999
1 hour ago  

You bring up a good point.

WoolyManwich forgot money.
 
ajgeek
1 hour ago  
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
Q: What's the secret to sexiness?

A: that you are in fact JUST AN ANIMAL like all the rest, and it's just the chems in your brain that make you see something as sexy so you'll fulfill your organic robot purpose and breed.


Seriously, if we would only fook becasue we conscientiously thought about it and decried to, the fook there'd not be 7+billion of us here today.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
1 hour ago  
*Rubs coconut oil on nipples*
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  

I'm not sure what's the evolutionary drive to shoot rope onto an anime pillow, but consider me a super breeder.
 
Weird Hal
1 hour ago  
Pheromones, motives, and means.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  

Sexiness is definitely not just about physical appearance, but lets be honest. Most people aren't going to get far enough to learn about those other great qualities you mention if they are not physically attracted to the person.
 
abhorrent1
1 hour ago  
I've seen the TFD selfie threads. This headline is false.
 
AlgaeRancher
1 hour ago  

I have seen attitude go staggeringly far. If you really want a tip watch episodes of the dog whisper, the host is really good at that calm assertive demeanor. He uses it on the dogs but the same skills are extremely effective at making you look like a good catch in social situations.
 
Diabolic
56 minutes ago  
So, what I'm taking away from all this is that only sexy people have TotalFark accounts and suck DREW off.
 
Weird Hal
54 minutes ago  
If you want to loved, be lovable.

~ a clever guy with a big schnoz and insights into human nature and love not named Cyrano
 
MBFGeek
54 minutes ago  

That's not totally true - this could've been submitted by a liter

/So only those who suck Drew off
//or is whom
 
brantgoose
51 minutes ago  

Oh, you're no fun any more.
 
ScrimBoy
51 minutes ago  
I'm told it's all about the Mojo
brantgoose
50 minutes ago  

I thought it was Lord Alfred Tennyson or somebody. I will have to do a search.
 
Madman drummers bummers
50 minutes ago  
Just be yourself.

Oh, wait, no, I meant "just be Jason Momoa."
 
brantgoose
50 minutes ago  
Nope, Ovid said that. I remember now that I see it.
 
brantgoose
49 minutes ago  
He wrote the Book of Love, that's who, Ovid.
 
brantgoose
48 minutes ago  
Who, who wrote the Book of Love? Ovid.
 
farkingbubbler
48 minutes ago  

Not into protein slurpees. NTTAWWT, for those adventurous enough.

And my TF proudly pictures a freaking water fountain (aka "bubbler"). How sexy is that?
 
brantgoose
47 minutes ago  
I don't want to turn this into a Classical Quotation thread, but here is another:

The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts: therefore, guard accordingly, and take care that you entertain no notions unsuitable to virtue and reasonable nature.
Marcus Aurelius

Read more at https://www.brainyquote.com/nationalit​y/quotes-by-roman-authors

Well, I guess that pretty much farks Farkers.
 
invictus2
46 minutes ago  

My Nipples Look Like Milk Duds
Youtube mkAqK4YW474
 
ArcadianRefugee
45 minutes ago  
You can't start a fire without a spark.

Totally untrue.  If you simply increase the temperature to a certain point, combustion will occur spontaneously.

There's always harnessing the power of the sun via a magnifying lens and an easily combustible material.

Also, certain chemical reactions will initiate combustion without a spark nor a need for thermal input.
 
arrogantbastich
44 minutes ago  
I've found the key is to be attractive AND funny. Being really really good looking just gets people to notice you, it's when you make them chortle with a quick comment... That's when you've got them.

But being attractive is the main thing.
 
jim32rr
43 minutes ago  
Nana's Vibrator
42 minutes ago  
Sign me up and I'll get a sexy selfie circle jerk thread started.  That way the dude from Baltimore can have an affair with the lady from Tennessee.  Then the Baltimore guy can get divorced and completely ruin his daughter's life.

/true story, happened right here at Fark
 
Cortez the Killer
40 minutes ago  

The Boss is now inconsolable.
 
cwheelie
37 minutes ago  
You can't start a fire without a spark.
Can we still go dancing in the dark?
 
Billy Liar
25 minutes ago  

cwheelie: You can't start a fire without a spark.
Can we still go dancing in the dark?


Wrong.
(best spoken with no inflection)  THE MONOTONES.

The Monotones "Book of Love"
Youtube OS1LFGGGazc
 
fiddlehead
13 minutes ago  
I have heard good things about negging.

jim32rr
8 minutes ago  
Otis Redding Tramp Video]
Youtube tNWSI-AP1cA
 
Moderator
5 minutes ago  

We did sexy back, you know
 
AlgaeRancher
4 minutes ago  

Always, watch out for legos.
 
