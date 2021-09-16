 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Loch Ness Monster spotted on webcam in China. Why he's in China on webcam is unclear (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Unlikely, Loch Ness Monster, sonar image, Last month, Loch Ness, first accepted sighting, Last year, eight-year-old Benjamin Scanlon, Gary Campbell  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still looking for tree fiddy.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OnlyFins is no longer legal in Scotland?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are obviously on vacation.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a secret underwater tunnel between the loch and China.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The economy has reduced her to cam-"chatting"?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kristoph57: OnlyFins is no longer legal in Scotland?


Why isn't Nessie in Japan then?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I had no idea the Loch Ness Monstel could operate a webcam.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she got tired of roaming the streets of London murdering prostitutes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my sisters in our sibling chat brought up the theory that sailors were mistaking whale penises for sea monsters. I think those researchers were on to something. Not posting the photos so you'll have to google for your whale dick pics.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Kristoph57: OnlyFins is no longer legal in Scotland?

Why isn't Nessie in Japan then?


Because that's Godzilla's turf.
 
jimjays
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eravior: One of my sisters in our sibling chat brought up the theory that sailors were mistaking whale penises for sea monsters. I think those researchers were on to something. Not posting the photos so you'll have to google for your whale dick pics.


We're lucky the Jaws movie hysteria is long over, and that most of the kids probably haven't even seen it. Talk like that would only encourage teen boys to reenact that visual for the girls at their local swimming holes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aberdeen's got a road game

or

Everyone knows the best, freshest bats are in a market in Wuhan.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That website was cancer. But at least i got to see the top half of a septuagenarian's nekkid butt. I guess that's now considered a good time in Britoonia post-brexit
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two Ton 21 | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube 5dwL8ESU97s


Ogopogo
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eravior: One of my sisters in our sibling chat brought up the theory that sailors were mistaking whale penises for sea monsters. I think those researchers were on to something. Not posting the photos so you'll have to google for your whale dick pics.


Fark is not your personal erotica site (r)
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm thinking she got her ducks in a row.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean, the Chinese have been building copies of world treasures for a while now

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably asking for treefiddy.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a wind that's flowing across the lake, but only touching the surface in a small spot and slowly moving the point of contact across the lake.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a long way to go to collect tree fiddy.
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vacation all she ever wanted
Vacation got to get away
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Still looking for tree fiddy.


¥22.58
 
Andulamb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's the slowest monster I've ever seen. And I've seen a lot of monsters. I'd be more convinced if it had changed directions.

In conclusion, that's what some people call "a wave."
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.