(Ars Technica)   The US healthcare system is beginning to collapse from the strain of COVID-19. This is not a repeat from January   (arstechnica.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks Obama
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My state today. Things ain't getting better.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fu£k each and every goddamn Republican that cynically made this a political issue. You've killed thousands of people, you soulless bastards.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: My state today. Things ain't getting better.

[Fark user image 425x262]

Fu£k each and every goddamn Republican that cynically made this a political issue. You've killed thousands of people, you soulless bastards.


Hell is full of Rape-ug-li-cans.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: MrBallou: My state today. Things ain't getting better.

[Fark user image 425x262]

Fu£k each and every goddamn Republican that cynically made this a political issue. You've killed thousands of people, you soulless bastards.

Hell is full of Rape-ug-li-cans.


Not full. Plenty of room for the covid deniers currently dying of covid.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My state today. Things ain't getting better.

[Fark user image 425x262]

Fu£k each and every goddamn Republican that cynically made this a political issue. You've killed thousands of people, you soulless bastards.


As a liberal, though, I feel so owned. And in the end, isn't that all that matters?

/s obviously
 
groppet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today in my state we will be over 10,000 deaths from covid, thanks morons!
 
