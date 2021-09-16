 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   58 years ago, KKK tried to kill many parishioners at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, AL with weapon of mass destruction. They only killed four little girls   (wvtm13.com) divider line
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birmingham Sunday song.

I sing it, and I cry...........
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On brand for the GOP, which is their party
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"only", subby?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sound you just heard was subby reconsidering their choice of words and frantically asking the mods to change it.

/not subby
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, only?!
 
freetomato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A few years back I listened to a podcast about the stained glass window donated by the people of Wales.  I really hope to see it one day.  The spirit in which it was given makes it even more beautiful.
 
nyclon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You left out "terrorists" to describe the KKK bombers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only Jesus christ man
 
The5thElement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Bombingham nickname was well earned. 50 between 1947 and 1965.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombi​n​gham
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bombing a church...mass destruction? Sometimes it's ok to let a joke not be told. The deaths of 4 children may very be one of those times.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They are the Real RasistsTM for bringing this up 58 years after the fact
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: On brand for the GOP, which is their party


40% of Latinos just voted GOP in California.  i think there is more to it than "GOP=racist"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ONLY???????????
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
both sides
 
DerAppie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: "only", subby?


Can't read tfa, but going by the thread so far, I'd say people bombing a full church can be fully expected to kill dozens of people. The fact that they killed four makes it deserve the "only" qualifier. It isn't as if "they only killed four people" means that it is now okay or anything, just that the normal expected body count for such an event is expected to be much higher. With the added insult of painting the KKK as incompetent.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Back then, it was widely condemned, and rightly so.

I shudder to think what would have been the spin with OANN, Newsmax, Steve Bannon, the GQP.....
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anybody who kills children is monstrous.

Killing children of a repressed minority is diabolic.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: vudukungfu: On brand for the GOP, which is their party

40% of Latinos just voted GOP in California.  i think there is more to it than "GOP=racist"


Latinos are overwhelmingly Catholic so a bunch of them cote against their interests because "Jesus."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's 2021. Membership in the KKK should be punishable by death.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Back then, it was widely condemned, and rightly so.

I shudder to think what would have been the spin with OANN, Newsmax, Steve Bannon, the GQP.....


The same way they've covered recent white supremacist mass shootings: ignore it, and if forced to discuss it, spew platitudes about mental health while blaming video games and/or popular movies.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

donh: Birmingham Sunday song.

I sing it, and I cry...........


Rhiannon Giddens - Birmingham Sunday (Official Audio)
Youtube 4_T5KlTpvoM


I don't want to say "favorite" version. Because it's too painful a song for it ever be named someone's favorite.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nyclon: You left out "terrorists" to describe the KKK bombers.


Are they considered terrorist if they are the Establishment?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Only.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Literally Addicted: "only", subby?

Can't read tfa, but going by the thread so far, I'd say people bombing a full church can be fully expected to kill dozens of people. The fact that they killed four makes it deserve the "only" qualifier. It isn't as if "they only killed four people" means that it is now okay or anything, just that the normal expected body count for such an event is expected to be much higher. With the added insult of painting the KKK as incompetent.


Aw, thank you for explaining someone else's tone deaf comment, when I am fully capable of comprehending what they really meant.

Perhaps someone else can explain yours.

/s
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: asciibaron: vudukungfu: On brand for the GOP, which is their party

40% of Latinos just voted GOP in California.  i think there is more to it than "GOP=racist"

Latinos are overwhelmingly Catholic so a bunch of them cote against their interests because "Jesus."


it's not limited to religion, there is a very real conservative shift in the Latino community

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/​a​rchive/2020/10/trump-latinos-biden-202​0/616901/
 
Boudyro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And while we're at it let's not forget we just recently passed the 66th anniversary of the murder of Emmitt Till. Whose murderers went free.

Melody Gardot - Preacherman
Youtube gOwoE8XtPFU
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: It's 2021. Membership in the KKK should be punishable by death.


i bet you love the Constitution too...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: It's 2021. Membership in the KKK should be punishable by death.

i bet you love the Constitution too...


A Constitution that protects the KKK and Nazis isn't worth the paper it's printed on.

\neither is a Constitution that gives more value to land than people.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: On brand for the GOP, which is their party


The KKK originated as the militant arm of the Democratic Party.
In 1963, the KKK was still the militant arm of the Democratic Party.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never mind that the perpetrators were democrates......I love how you all blame the party that didnt do this...when it was your team.  Goebbels would be so proud of you.

Seriously go back and look the shiat up...it was your side not the GOP.

Remember it was the GOP that stopped your Confederate Civil war.  It was the GOP that stopped you southern Democrats from deny the civil rights of your fellow Americans.  You dont get to change the facts you lying bastards.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Literally Addicted: "only", subby?

Can't read tfa, but going by the thread so far, I'd say people bombing a full church can be fully expected to kill dozens of people. The fact that they killed four makes it deserve the "only" qualifier. It isn't as if "they only killed four people" means that it is now okay or anything, just that the normal expected body count for such an event is expected to be much higher. With the added insult of painting the KKK as incompetent.


The church wasn't full. The idiots blew it up expecting it to not be populated but the FAFO as the kids were there doing something when no one was expected in the building.
Pretty good movie based on this: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt01​15862/
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was supposedly a military leader in the Hundred Years War who was noted for his ruthless conduct towards non-combatants, when dying in his last seconds was screaming "No, no, Satan, you can't take me, I've been confessed, I've been given Rites..." and died screaming in terror.
I hope every one of those bastards who did it went out the same way.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty much the same thing as making people get vaccinated right?
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: On brand for the GOP, which is their party


Used to be the Democratic party's thing until they swapped poles.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nuclear, biological, or chemical?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Netrngr: DerAppie: Literally Addicted: "only", subby?

Can't read tfa, but going by the thread so far, I'd say people bombing a full church can be fully expected to kill dozens of people. The fact that they killed four makes it deserve the "only" qualifier. It isn't as if "they only killed four people" means that it is now okay or anything, just that the normal expected body count for such an event is expected to be much higher. With the added insult of painting the KKK as incompetent.

The church wasn't full. The idiots blew it up expecting it to not be populated but the FAFO as the kids were there doing something when no one was expected in the building.
Pretty good movie based on this: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt011​5862/


Sorry i was thinking about another bombing. This was intended to kill many as it was set to go off on a Sunday.
 
