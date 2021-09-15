 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   Street preachers hold signs, tell coeds on UAB campus they "belong in the kitchen, they shouldn't be in college." That's an ass kickin'   (al.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
See kids, that's why you're at college and those idiots are in the street holding idiotic barely-memeable garbage.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Say no to Llama Feet? WTF is that supposed to be, anyway?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dv-ous: AirForceVet: Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Say no to Llama Feet? WTF is that supposed to be, anyway?


You have to be attending college to understand.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dv-ous: AirForceVet: Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Say no to Llama Feet? WTF is that supposed to be, anyway?


Camel toe.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like that "preacher" needed a safe space.

/Request denied
//Have a little chin music instead
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"He's right! I worked hard through high school , aced my SATs, got accepted to college but this random guy said I shouldn't be here. I'm going to try to get my tuition back"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dv-ous: AirForceVet: Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Say no to Llama Feet? WTF is that supposed to be, anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a UAB employee, I can only say... I work in a part of campus too distant to have witnessed this and joined in the preacher punching.

Carol Robinson, the city beat/crime reporter who wrote this article probably wrote it from police reports and phone interviews.  If she'd been on scene, she would have punched the guy, too.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man and a woman claiming to be preachers are saying women should be in the kitchen. The man might have some justification, at least in his own mind, but the woman should be in the kitchen and not preaching on a campus.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Okay, she's not actually doing the opposite what the sign says.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Women: Know Your Limits! Harry Enfield - BBC comedy
Youtube LS37SNYjg8w
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Here's a picture of one sign the male "preacher" was holding and women's reactions to it and him.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


That guy is protesting camel toe?
 
Stantz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That guy is protesting camel toe?


Or the plus-sized version, the 'Moose Knuckle'
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The student doesn't belong in the kitchen, she belongs in the UFC.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the student were over the age of 21, then I would by the person a drink.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And why was the female "preacher" out on the street and not home in the kitchen?
 
