(DurhamRegion.com)   Most people try to avoid getting a ticket for driving while impaired. Then again, you could just drive around a police station parking lot flashing your high beams   (durhamregion.com) divider line
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Circling around DUI in the police parking lot is tempting fate. But a few of us learned as teenagers after being picked up drinking in the usual teen spots that the one place they'd never look for us was parked in the last row of the police parking lot, just out of view of their cameras. (We'd noticed that camera shortcoming passing through the station after being picked up and seeing their monitors.)

It was fun to sit there drinking without hassles, seeing our friends brought in that they'd picked up at the usual teen spots. The cops not going into "cop mode" and looking at anything until they got out on the main street.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that wasn't very bright of them
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are "high beams" a euphemism?
 
