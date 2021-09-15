 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Microsoft is doing away with passwords. This should end well   (arstechnica.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it really that much of a difference from "hotsex1234" or whatever weak-ass sh*t people were using before?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So....if your phone dies on you, you are farked until you can get a new one?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone should do away with passwords
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Beerguy: So....if your phone dies on you, you are farked until you can get a new one?


Your phone, your computer and/or tablet all have to be dead and you lost your optional hardware key.

So, what are you signing in to?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is going to be a real boom for the online dating business.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick let's release something that distracts from the terrible reviews Windows 11 is getting
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's harder for ignorant/lazy people to fark up, but they'll do it somehow.

It's also a bit harder to hack.

It won't really help much until they force people to stop using passwords though since these are almost always more effort.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hunh, better answer to do away with Microsoft.
Though this may be one of those stopped clock moments where the networked 2fa with a staggering attack surface (because Microsoft) could in theory, eventually, become a better option than always having to remember B3ttyWh1t3R0x0rsMy50x0rs.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mandating a certain hardware devices opens up a lot of security options which are considerably more secure than passwords. Whether or not those new options turn out to be a blessing or a curse remains to be seen, IMHO.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Beerguy: So....if your phone dies on you, you are farked until you can get a new one?


https://solokeys.com/

Get two and keep one in a safe place.
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll pass on passing on passwords. Thanks anyway, Passcrosoft.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yawn. I have nothing online that anyone would want to steal. Including credit.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 200x200]
This is going to be a real boom for the online dating business.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Beerguy: So....if your phone dies on you, you are farked until you can get a new one?


You can only get a new one if you can recover the account info from the old one?
 
