 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Voice of San Diego)   Mr. Bookman has a new nemesis   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
7
    More: Awkward, Public library, Book, Library, public libraries, Money, Librarian, San Diego Public Library, new policy  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She checked out 40 art books. Those tend to be expensive. There was a 60 day window to return after they were due, accompanied by multiple messages. There may not be daily fines, but no reasonable person would think you could take materials from the library and simply keep them, indefinitely. She's a teacher--college educated. No excuse, really.

/her excuse was "I have poor executive management skills and my dog got sick."
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life imitates art.

/If a sitcom is art, anyways. I think it is.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New nemesis of Buffalo Butt
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: /her excuse was "I have poor executive management skills and my dog got sick."


And 'COVID shut down the library book drops during the 30 day window when she could have returned the books before it was referred to the city treasury', which is a bit more reasonable of an excuse - it's not as if anyone else was deprived of the use of those books during that time, since they wouldn't be checked out.
 
zbtop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I somehow doubt a student would be able to get away eith an excuse like that turning in a late assignment, much less keeping 40 expensive books. Hell, the schools library wouldn't tolerate that shiat. Why would the public library put up with it from an employed adult?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.