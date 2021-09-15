 Skip to content
(NBC News) Young bride-to-be would like to tell you that the covid vaccine does not cause infertility. That is, she'd probably like to tell you that, but
80
•       •       •

80 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Darwin approves.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She must have thought she'd heard "it'll make you infertile" when it was actually "it'll make you into fertilizer".
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Misinformation killed her'

Can we be politically incorrect enough to acknowledge that it may have had some help . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FAFO.

Too farking bad you were that much of an idiot.  Congrats on your new job as worm food.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Him:  Don't care, still got laid

/unlike the other members of his chess club
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Know what really causes infertility?  Death.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, cant bring myself to care,

Someone like her gave it to me, and now Mrs Baka has it, and I'm just tired of their self centered stupitidy.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: [Fark user image image 850x523]

Him:  Don't care, still got laid

/unlike the other members of his chess club


Well he is dressed like this was his second option so as long as he gets his vax he will be ok.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perfect timing Darwin. Thank god the dad was spared from raising a half-wit child of the people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never gets old.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Never gets old.


Like the kids of antivaxx parents
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember the movie Contagion?
How people in it would kidnap CDC or WHO workers and ransom them for vaccines.
People would break into the homes of the CDC people looking for vaccines.

Not in real life though.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm glad that stupidity is starting to be lethal on a large scale.  Just wish it wasn't taking so many innocents along with it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [Fark user image 850x523]

Him:  Don't care, still got laid

/unlike the other members of his chess club


Actually, per the article, "correctional sergeant".
Probably at the KY state penn.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?


No, in fact we're supposed to feel enraged that she probably spread the disease to vulnerable people under her care before it removed her from the gene pool.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: I'm glad that stupidity is starting to be lethal on a large scale.  Just wish it wasn't taking so many innocents along with it.


Too bad it aint that lethal
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?


It's kinda worse. The article suggests it was her coworkers that seeded doubt. Wouldn't want to be in their shoes right now, knowing that a bs comment they made to her likely contributed to her death.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?


FTFA:
So when the Covid-19 vaccines came out, and some of Wendell's co-workers said the shots caused infertility
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Naido: 'Misinformation killed her'

Can we be politically incorrect enough to acknowledge that it may have had some help . . .

[Fark user image image 425x261]


BRO...

Maybe her deck guns were big but her beem was narrow....
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
sad tag is appropriate. she looks like a really nice person

people of authority and those masking as journalists should hang for lying to her about this threat
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So glad my SIL, who had great misgivings about the vaccines and their effect on her fertility, got vaccinated last week. I look forward to meeting her first child someday.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahaha

<deep breath>

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH​AHAHA!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does the stupid make them fat or is it the other way around?

/sorry to all my intelligent chubby peeps
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?

It's kinda worse. The article suggests it was her coworkers that seeded doubt. Wouldn't want to be in their shoes right now, knowing that a bs comment they made to her likely contributed to her death.


Being a surgical technician only requires a high school diploma/GED. A 2-year associates degree at most. Many of her co-workers also probably have very few requirements. The medical field has LOTS of jobs that "need" filled and they will fill them any way they can. Same with the food service industry and cops.
 
Humptilda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now that he's free of that burden, he can tell the family that it must've been the covid what turnt him into a gay.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Infertility is a side-effect of death 100% of the time.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we just get a mad lib style form for these?
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is not a goddamned conspiracy.

It is just a disease.

Many countries made vaccines, there's nothing shaky about them. They've been proven safe.

There doesn't have to be a sinister motive for everything. It is just a disease.

Get vaccinated.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's too late for this dumb biatch. But for anybody else, ask a farking doctor, not your dipshiat friends on facebook.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huh, a medical technician.  I doubt she had available information that could have informed her so she could make and informed decision rather than a stupid one.

I wouldn't laugh at her while died*, but I can't write that I care that she is gone.

*unless she was a trump worshiper, then the giggles would be too much to hold back
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baka-san: Sorry, cant bring myself to care,

Someone like her gave it to me, and now Mrs Baka has it, and I'm just tired of their self centered stupitidy.


Do you know where you were when you got it?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: baka-san: Sorry, cant bring myself to care,

Someone like her gave it to me, and now Mrs Baka has it, and I'm just tired of their self centered stupitidy.

Do you know where you were when you got it?


Usually this is some dip shiat family Member that you can't even leave outside during a tornado. And if you kill them you get in trouble. So you're legally stuck with the fark-wads.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least she hadn't spent months on Facebook or conservative radio bad mouthing mask and vaccine science.

She was still stupid, but far less so than a lot of the other dead idiots who've had their own Fark threads recently.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh well.  Fark em.
Next story.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?

FTFA:
So when the Covid-19 vaccines came out, and some of Wendell's co-workers said the shots caused infertility


That's literally the definition of medical malpractice.
 
lesgarcons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Humptilda: Now that he's free of that burden, he can tell the family that it must've been the covid what turnt him into a gay.


Yeahhhh this guy doesn't play for her team.
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am assuming she is fat.

**clicks link**

Yep.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, damn, the odds of catching covid during a bachelorette weekend in Nashville have to be approaching 100% considering how TN is doing right now.

I miss the old days when all you would get was herpes.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL

NelsonMuntzHaHa.jpg

Comedy gold
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the hell, I read that as "infidelity"
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Begoggle: DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?

FTFA:
So when the Covid-19 vaccines came out, and some of Wendell's co-workers said the shots caused infertility

That's literally the definition of medical malpractice.


Not really. Co-workers doesn't necessarily mean doctors or anyone in a position to offer medical advice.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: Remember the movie Contagion?
How people in it would kidnap CDC or WHO workers and ransom them for vaccines.
People would break into the homes of the CDC people looking for vaccines.

Not in real life though.


Jude law's character was pretty spot on though.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: DarkSoulNoHope: Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the surgical technician who listened to Trump and his propaganda instead of her coworkers, many of whom are doctors and nurses?

It's kinda worse. The article suggests it was her coworkers that seeded doubt. Wouldn't want to be in their shoes right now, knowing that a bs comment they made to her likely contributed to her death.


There is a 0% chance that any of the kind of people who believe that covid vaccines cousin fertility are going to admit to themselves that they said or did anything that could have contributed to this. They can convince themselves to believe all the b******* about covid in the vaccines, they can certainly convince themselves that this had nothing to do with them
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: Remember the movie Contagion?
How people in it would kidnap CDC or WHO workers and ransom them for vaccines.
People would break into the homes of the CDC people looking for vaccines.

Not in real life though.


That movie was eerily spot on in many ways, except the end game.
 
