(Twitter)   Tennessee has the highest COVID rate in the US right now, and this preacher is doing all he can to lower it...... by breaking patients out of hospitals to heal them with prayer and Ivermectin   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope religion kills all its followers.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

physt: I hope religion kills all its followers.


And him. Don't forget the preacher.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably good I don't work in hospitals because at a certain point you watch them going for the exit with a O2 in the low 90's and I would be tempted to just watch and say under my breath "no, stop, come back."
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Free up those beds for decent human beings.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does Ivermectin have to do with religion?  You better pray if you take it?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he is a slave owner who wants to break away from the world's largest corporation, a weak king and a colonizing and growing empire? That 1776 moment?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is pure stubbornness. These rural yahoos don't want the government to tell them what to do because, "Dadgum it, we got our freedumbs! If ivermectin is good enough for my horse, it's good enough for me! Next, they will be telling my whiskey and orange juice doesn't cure a cold!"
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good lord. These people have completely lost their farking minds.

To be clear, I'm not saying it like I just now realized it. Sometimes I see something like this, and, well, it simply won't allow itself to go unsaid.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Religion: QAnon
The Sacrament: Ivermectin
The prophet: Donald Trump
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty soon now, some DA is going to be filing accessory to murder charges against one of these idiots.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry but I can't see Jesus endorsing horse paste.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: physt: I hope religion kills all its followers.

And him. Don't forget the preacher.


Oh you know HE'S vaxxed
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frtimsermons.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Jesus! Put some shades on Bubba Flavel and you wouldn't be able to tell the difference
 
Mudwhistle62 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Stares in Florida Man*

This will not stand
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their idiot pope boss at the Vatican seems to be OK with this. He's busy trying to shame his Cardinals for not getting vaxxed.
Because you know, he thinks it makes him look good.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the obvious solution is to make him a radio host and wait about a week.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: AirForceVet: physt: I hope religion kills all its followers.

And him. Don't forget the preacher.

Oh you know HE'S vaxxed


I used to think so. Then all those radio hosts died.

There's a level where you know it's a graft and you get the vaccine, and then there's a level who really do believe the anti vax nonsense.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't be around too long hanging out with Covid+ people, but he probably got secretly vaccinated.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there aren't hospital administrators with some balls to say "Fine, tell me which of these patients are followers/in your congregation & we'll have them discharged to your care within the hour...  We need the room anyway because of other dumbshiats around here who listen to asshats like you"
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: He won't be around too long hanging out with Covid+ people, but he probably got secretly vaccinated.


And will claim he got better because he prayed hard enough (& conveniently ignore mentioning the vaccine)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Too bad there aren't hospital administrators with some balls to say "Fine, tell me which of these patients are followers/in your congregation & we'll have them discharged to your care within the hour...  We need the room anyway because of other dumbshiats around here who listen to asshats like you"


To keep it biblical, the doctors would send out a patient named Barabas and then start an enema on their guy, and fill his ass full of ivermectin. I think
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they want to pull unvaccinated COVID patients from hospitals, let them!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So why did they go to the hospital in the first place?  Can't the ambulance take them to their church for prayers or Rural King for ivermectin?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Praise the Lord.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Prayer and Ivermectin is my Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band.
 
stevecore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tax the farking church
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know what's in vaccines...I better take horse dewormer that's meant for skin application!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My mom was from Tennessee. It might possibly be the worst state in the country.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: What does Ivermectin have to do with religion?


Apparently God put man on earth to rule over the animals and beg them for their medicines.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Praise the Lord.


Khorne cares not who's blood flows so long as blood flows.
 
hangloose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?
 
LindenFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Picklehead: This is pure stubbornness. These rural yahoos don't want the government to tell them what to do because, "Dadgum it, we got our freedumbs! If ivermectin is good enough for my horse, it's good enough for me! Next, they will be telling my whiskey and orange juice doesn't cure a cold!"


By definition and fiat, whatever the liberals say and recommend CANNOT BE RIGHT. It is the first tenet of their religion. If science, compassion, and observable facts align with liberals then they must become casualties.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you take money out of education, and waste it on the military.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Picklehead: This is pure stubbornness. These rural yahoos don't want the government to tell them what to do because, "Dadgum it, we got our freedumbs! If ivermectin is good enough for my horse, it's good enough for me! Next, they will be telling my whiskey and orange juice doesn't cure a cold!"


Common cold?  You'll be wanting a strong, fast-acting laxative for that.

/Sal Hepatica
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: This is what happens when you take money out of education, and waste it on the military.


I wonder if they will ever get tired of owning the Libs. I hope they manage to record themselves as they Galt themselves into that Libertarian "paradise".
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hangloose: Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?


Because if a fully vaccinated person has a stroke, they have to take him to 8 different hospitals now to find treatment.  How's that??
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Life expectancy in 1776 was 36.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: What does Ivermectin have to do with religion?  You better pray if you take it?


It's in the Bible. In Revelation, there's a part about 4 horses and one of them gets the pestilence, or something, from a Diet of Worms. By eating all the Ivermectin, Christians are letting the horse die and this will bring back Jesus. I have to admit I got kinda bored in catechism class but that's how I remember it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hangloose: Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?


If you still haven't learned the reasons by now after 100+ prior threads on the subject, you never will.

Summary: most of us care about people other than ourselves and our immediate family. I know that can be a foreign concept for some people, but it's true.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hangloose: Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?


Kids. I have a 7 year old and I'm scared to death one of these asshats is going to give her Covid. That's right, ASSHATS!!!!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Picklehead: This is pure stubbornness. These rural yahoos don't want the government to tell them what to do because, "Dadgum it, we got our freedumbs! If ivermectin is good enough for my horse, it's good enough for me! Next, they will be telling my whiskey and orange juice doesn't cure a cold!"


This isn't stubbornness...it's stupidity.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

physt: I hope religion kills all its followers.


Historically, they mostly kill the non-followers.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hangloose: Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?


You do realize viruses mutate, right? The more people they infect, the more chances they have to mutate to a more lethal strain or develop an immunity to the vaccines.

And there are people that can't take the vaccine.

So yes, it's important that everyone who's eligible for the vaccine get vaccinated.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hangloose: Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?


Good job telling everybody that you don't understand virus mutation, without saying that you don't understand virus mutation...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hangloose: Why is FARK so obsessed with Covid vaccines? You all got it to protect yourselves, but you continue to whine. Surely the vaccine is good enough to protect you from the unvaccinated right? If so, why continue whining? If not, why not?


I'm gonna go out on a limb and say "because 660,000 people in the US have died from it, there are 170,000 new cases a day of it right now, and vaccines lessen infections, hospitalizations, and deaths." Because some of us still care about our fellow man.
 
lithven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone is forced to stay in a hospital so I'm pretty sure a patient can leave any time they want even if it is against their doctor's guidance.  So why does he feel the need to "break out" patients?  If one of his followers wants to leave and go with prayer and dewormer nothing should be stopping them.  On the other hand if he is trying to "break out" people who don't want to leave that isn't breaking someone out that is kidnapping.
 
