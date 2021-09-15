 Skip to content
 
(KCCI Des Moines)   Iowa town's emergency siren goes off so often, residents file lawsuit to restrict its testing. Others think differently. "A lot of people use that siren for the kids. They know it's time for dinner. Some people actually use it for a nap"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the noon siren in my home town meant lunch.
Come to think of it.
The entire town is morons.
Get a watch.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What good does an emergency siren do, if when people hear it they fall asleep?
 
JustLookin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crotchety old biatch doesn't like something. We'll have this hard hitting story at ten.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Tarrytown, NY...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sundown towns are still a thing in Iowa?
 
thecatfish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes me think of the old tale about the boy who cried wolf...  It sounds like the siren goes off so much that people disregard it, and would do so in a real emergency
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Auntie Em! There's a tornado coming!"
"No, you silly child. It's naptime."
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry, Bob. I gotta go.. Emergency siren is going off. It's Happy Hour at the Twissted Titty.
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope they never get a tornado at lunch or dinner time. Are they just testing it to see if it works? Twice a day, every day?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
gamingbible.co.ukView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do they need to test it every day?  Here they test them every Tuesday at 10 am for a few minutes and that's it.  I would think testing too often is like crying wolf. When it goes off for real people won't pay attention.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thecatfish: Makes me think of the old tale about the boy who cried wolf...  It sounds like the siren goes off so much that people disregard it, and would do so in a real emergency


When everything is an emergency, nothing is an emergency.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Minden, NV still has - and 'tests' daily - a 'sundown' siren that indicating the beginning of curfew for non-white folks. The Washoe tribe has been fighting this for years.

More here: https://newrepublic.com/article/16242​5​/sundown-town-racism-indigenous-discri​mination-nevada
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: Minden, NV still has - and 'tests' daily - a 'sundown' siren that indicating in the past indicated the beginning of curfew for non-white folks. The Washoe tribe has been fighting this for years.

More here: https://newrepublic.com/article/162425​/sundown-town-racism-indigenous-discri​mination-nevada


/ftfm
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ less than a minute ago  

what the cat dragged in: Minden, NV still has - and 'tests' daily - a 'sundown' siren that indicating the beginning of curfew for non-white folks. The Washoe tribe has been fighting this for years.

More here: https://newrepublic.com/article/162425​/sundown-town-racism-indigenous-discri​mination-nevada


Jesus Christ we suck as a country.
 
