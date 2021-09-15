 Skip to content
 
(Deseret News)   Mormon church spends a quarter billion dollars to get their Whitewashing Sexual Abuse merit badge, leaving only $99.75B in their coffers   (deseret.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to start stealing all the lucre from corrupt and fascist organizations.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course, they were referring to the linens...
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why do people subscribe to religions that turn little boys into Swiss cheese. There  are a lot of gods available, shop around
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you believe in evil this should be the form you should be looking for; Authoritarian organizations that have achieved wealth and power while covered in a thin veil of charity.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Why do people subscribe to religions that turn little boys into Swiss cheese.


Because it is HOLEY!

/I'll be here all night, tip the veal
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*cult
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That'll buy them a lot of cookies.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's suppose hypothetically that something we would call "God" exists.
Logical conclusion:
Therefore, we must not drink alcohol or cola, and give our money to defend pedophiles.

Makes sense.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: If you believe in evil this should be the form you should be looking for; Authoritarian organizations that have achieved wealth and power while covered in a thin veil of charity.


I knew a guy who felt very strongly about opposing this, unfortunately he got in trouble in Jerusalem. Something about trying to clean up his father's house.
 
Devo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2012 Tony Awards - Book of Mormon Musical Opening Number - Hello
Youtube OKkLV1zE8M0
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fark the homeless and hungry I guess.
 
HempHead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Why do people subscribe to religions that turn little boys into Swiss cheese. There  are a lot of gods available, shop around


Ghey sex is expressly forbidden in the LDS church. 14 year old girls on the other hand...
 
