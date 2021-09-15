 Skip to content
 
(ProPublica) Boy travels to ER due to appendicitis, finds ER filled with unvaccinated COFID sufferers. Then things get all rupture-y
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope someone is collecting all this evidence these stories about people suffering needlessly because of the GOP Cultists' "sincerely held beliefs"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Which ruptured first? The health care system or his appendix?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Uh, they are perfectly fine with kids getting shot up in schools, why would they care about kids with appendicitis?

There is no redemption for these selfish pieces of shiat.

"LET MY KID SMILE! EVEN IF IT MEANS YOUR KID DIES!" is the norm.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How the unvaccinated  got into his appendix, I'll never know.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surgery for a ruptured appendix is pretty nasty from what I have heard. The surgeons basically have spread your intestinal tract out enough to clean off all of the nasty-nasty to keep further infection from setting in, which compared to a simple appendectomy takes a pretty heavy toll on both the patient and the medical staff. But hey, freedum isn't free, right?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was rushed into emergency surgery because my appendix was about to burst. I was 5. It hurt like a motherfarker, I could barely move from the pain and I just wailed until they put me under. My appendix was behind a thin layer of muscle, so whenever the pediatrician poked me in the belly at a check up, I didn't react.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long before a right-wing politician or media asshole claims this kid is a crisis actor?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

My gay son was vacationing with his Canadian partner in Canada. He had his appendix removed and Canada paid for it despite the fact he is an American citizen.  My son is now a permanent resident and I know he is never returning to America.  Can you blame him?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need to triage non-vaccinated people behind any emergency. Screw these guys! Freedom comes at a cost. Also, I think their insurance shouldn't have to pay their bill. Show them that freedom isn't free.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My brother's cancer treatment options are negatively impacted by all the unvaccinated asshats in his state.

Those who chose not to get vaccinated should go to the end of the line, IMHO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Glad to see this has been covered.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It wouldn't surprise me if this generation of kids goes a hell of a lot harder on these assholes once they're in power. The assholes definitely aren't helping their cause, anyway.

/hell, they might actually end up imposing hard lockdowns if a pandemic happened to strike.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: As a kid since I was like 5 I had bouts of crazy "gas pains." Like, buckled over in pain, on the floor, trying to relieve the hurt thinking it would just pass. That went on for years until around 8th grade they coincided with a fever and general sickness. They suspected appendix and removed them just in case. Never since have I had those pains again.

I can't imagine having to deal with that now.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm surprised a parent hasn't gotten all Desperate Measures on these Anti-vaxxers.

"Sir I'm sorry, the beds are all full."

Blam. "This one seems to have a vacancy."
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "..."This is not just a COVID issue," said Dr. Normaliz Rodriguez, pediatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. "This is an everyone issue..."

/After the press conference, the doctor remained steadfast in his seemingly fruitless efforts to steer the state and the country clear back to the salad days of his youth.  Where everyone looked out for each other with no agendas and normalcy reigned.

"This is my calling.  It has been since the day I was born."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I heard that was part of their agenda.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the MAGAt antivaxxers care.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TRUMP still killing people
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.assets-d.propublica.orgView Full Size


His dad frowns down on those shenanigans
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it comes in cycles. A generation grows up in relative luxury and ease and they think everyone has it like that, and they go easy on the powers that be and roll back protections and regulations. And generations that grow up with hardships go, "Hey, maybe we should help people and screw those who hurt us." Or something like that, anyway.

It's like how people don't think smallpox was a big deal because no one ever get smallpox. Or how we roll back safety measures because we haven't needed them lately, forgetting that things are OK because they're already in place.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does him being gay add to the story?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way the younger generations end up conservative is if they're brainwashed by right-wing propaganda. Good thing we're putting a stop to that!

Wait, we're letting them what
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would love an answer to this question as well.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maybe his other son is straight and an identical twin so that's just a way to tell them from one another.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Is the U.S.A. more homophobic on average than Canada?
 
ongbok
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Makes the story fabulous?

/Hey, I'm just asking questions
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have Biden declare the antivaxx as enemies of the state.

Problem solved.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

And that's relevant to the rest of us or the story how?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Does him being gay add to the story?


It means all Canadians don't have an appendix because they are gay.
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

See also:  banking regulations, before the '08 crash.

/turns out you DO need some government in your free market
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have said that I do not wish death on covidiots, but I didn't care if they died from their own stupidity.

I'm starting to think we might need to kill off those idiots to give the rest of us a reasonable chance for survival.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trump says "take the vaccine"....how does that kill ?
 
gremlin79
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thank you, now I don't have to be the jackass
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Baby Killer.
I remember being called that when I came home in '75.
I was still a kid, but they didn't care.
I could run multi million dollar equipment, but couldn't get hired to clean a toilet.
Baby Killer.
Now I watch these AntiVaxholes causing kids to catch this virus and get sick and DIE because some hack with a website or talk show wants to politicize this disease for a clown who wouldn't piss on them if they were on fire.
BABY KILLER.

yea, I'm upset.
 
Chevello
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"My Body, My choice!!"

Idiots
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty much just another cost of Freedom.

Still debating if it's as dumb as tiny coffins for guns, but dumb is dumb.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

He loves his live gay son!
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What did these states do with the emergency COVID funds while the Northeast and Pac-West were getting pummeled last year? They should have a slush fund of emergency spending that was never used for temporary hospitals.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We need to start requiring that at least 20% of ICU beds be held open for vaccinated and non-covid patients. Roll the overflow of unvaccinated plaguemongers into the parking lot for some ivermectin and last rites. I'm completely done with them. Get your damn shot or hurry up and die.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Time passes....

"I say take the vaccine"
Crowd: "Boooooo!"

Too late.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"All lies, from the MSM..."

-Would be what my antivaxxer morons would say. "You'll see. There's a Storm Coming."
 
mjones73
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

^this
 
Jz4p
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My appendix ruptured before surgery when I was a teen.  I spent the next seven days recuperating in the hospital, on a very liberal morphine drip, and presumably a ton of antibiotics.

It was pain unlike anything I've experienced before or since.  I can sympathize directly with what this kid is going through.

How did things get that bad?  It's a long story, but it involved me beginning to feel sick the day after my father had a ten hour back surgery.  Once it was clear I needed help, he put in extraordinary effort and called everyone he could think of to get me a ride to the hospital, I will never forget the kindness of the family friend who transported and stayed with me that entire day through four different medical institutions.

Then the doctors still wouldn't put me under the knife until my father, who could still barely move at this point, physically appeared at the hospital I wound up at to consent.
 
grossmont
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stephen King's book "The Stand" even touched on this subject with many collateral deaths being caused because ERs and other medical services were being swamped by all of the cases of "Captain Trips" and not being able to help those with other medical issues.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

You are correct.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I really don't know, I don't tend to classify the descriptions of my friends based upon their sexual preferences.

But I also don't care if you call me gay or straight. gay is not a bad word in my world.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This is why we need to transfer ownership of children from the gamet doners to the government.  If the government had ownership of the child, it could have just given the go ahead to fix you up.

Problem solved.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

we were talking about covid, not 10 years ago.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm all in favor of everyone getting the best medical care possible when they need it, but when every single ICU bed is occupied and one one more is needed, the antivaxxers need to be the first ones thrown to the curb where they can wait with their "strong immune system" until a bed opens up.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB:
I just had my appendix removed in July (thankfully before it had burst). Makes me glad that it had the courtesy to go bad just before the Delta variant plague rats really started swarming through the hospitals here. I only waited about 30 minutes to be seen at the ER though it was more like 7 or 8 hours before I went to surgery (totally reasonable since I didn't fool around with waiting and seeing once I was pretty sure what was wrong, and therefore wasn't doing too badly).
 
