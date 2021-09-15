 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLOX Biloxi)   Getting a Mississippi state driver's license? There may be math, but no road test   (wlox.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Driving, Driver's license, road test, young drivers, Copyright, Mississippi Legislature, truck driver Donald Hartwell, Driver's education  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 1:41 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I gotta feeling Mississippi will settle for the level of knowledge and skill they accept for all things Mississippi.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Simpsons - Two Plus Two Is Four
Youtube xCtRPtjGGXI
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meth
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look, if you don't like the way Mississippians drive, stay off the sidewalks.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But seriously, while I absolutely agree kids need to be road tested to be licensed (but not by the f*cking fat white male idiot in Coos Bay***) I think that should be mandatory for the elderly as well for ALL vehicular classes. And every 6 months.


***encountering him AT A BOOTH is infuriating enough, he's apparently also someone who intentionally fails drivers in testing for reasons outside of their driving... given that I was told to avoid him in high school, before y2k... this guy is apparently a PERS milker and happens to be in one of the few untouchable unions left
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: But seriously, while I absolutely agree kids need to be road tested to be licensed (but not by the f*cking fat white male idiot in Coos Bay***) I think that should be mandatory for the elderly as well for ALL vehicular classes. And every 6 months.


***encountering him AT A BOOTH is infuriating enough, he's apparently also someone who intentionally fails drivers in testing for reasons outside of their driving... given that I was told to avoid him in high school, before y2k... this guy is apparently a PERS milker and happens to be in one of the few untouchable unions left


Wut? What's a coos bay? What kind of booth? Toll? Phone? Restaurant? Kissing? Who's he? Did he get better after y2k? What's a PERS milker? And why is it unionized?

I feel like I'm overhearing an inside joke told by drunken strangers speaking in tongues in a foreign country.
 
Greylight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got my license in MS.  I drove around three left turns in an empty parking lot.  I paid $17 in Manitoba and was licensed to drive around the world.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: puffy999: But seriously, while I absolutely agree kids need to be road tested to be licensed (but not by the f*cking fat white male idiot in Coos Bay***) I think that should be mandatory for the elderly as well for ALL vehicular classes. And every 6 months.


***encountering him AT A BOOTH is infuriating enough, he's apparently also someone who intentionally fails drivers in testing for reasons outside of their driving... given that I was told to avoid him in high school, before y2k... this guy is apparently a PERS milker and happens to be in one of the few untouchable unions left

Wut? What's a coos bay? What kind of booth? Toll? Phone? Restaurant? Kissing? Who's he? Did he get better after y2k? What's a PERS milker? And why is it unionized?

I feel like I'm overhearing an inside joke told by drunken strangers speaking in tongues in a foreign country.


https://www.acronymfinder.com/PERS.ht​m​l
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
COVID isn't  killing them fast enough, I guess
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not road testing kids is a horrible idea.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Serious Post on Serious Thread: puffy999: But seriously, while I absolutely agree kids need to be road tested to be licensed (but not by the f*cking fat white male idiot in Coos Bay***) I think that should be mandatory for the elderly as well for ALL vehicular classes. And every 6 months.


***encountering him AT A BOOTH is infuriating enough, he's apparently also someone who intentionally fails drivers in testing for reasons outside of their driving... given that I was told to avoid him in high school, before y2k... this guy is apparently a PERS milker and happens to be in one of the few untouchable unions left

Wut? What's a coos bay? What kind of booth? Toll? Phone? Restaurant? Kissing? Who's he? Did he get better after y2k? What's a PERS milker? And why is it unionized?

I feel like I'm overhearing an inside joke told by drunken strangers speaking in tongues in a foreign country.

https://www.acronymfinder.com/PERS.htm​l


Personal Emergency Response System ?
 
Greylight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: But seriously, while I absolutely agree kids need to be road tested to be licensed (but not by the f*cking fat white male idiot in Coos Bay***) I think that should be mandatory for the elderly as well for ALL vehicular classes. And every 6 months.


***encountering him AT A BOOTH is infuriating enough, he's apparently also someone who intentionally fails drivers in testing for reasons outside of their driving... given that I was told to avoid him in high school, before y2k... this guy is apparently a PERS milker and happens to be in one of the few untouchable unions left


My instructor was 70+ years old and playing quarters with the rest of the staff when I drove up to Highland City mall.
 
Greylight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
er Highland Village.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Not road testing kids is a horrible idea.


Agreed and we should be road testing anybody over 60 too.
 
Greylight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They put me through the system some 30+ years ago faulty and now I get asked every time I cross into the US if I am a draft dodger.  My ex wife's sister works for the DMV in MS, makes me wonder :p
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: grimlock1972: Not road testing kids is a horrible idea.

Agreed and we should be road testing anybody over 60 too.


That's kind of overkill. My mom's 80 and hasn't had an accident or ticket in well over 20 years
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Makin me take ah drivin test is steppin on mah liburteeeeee!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.