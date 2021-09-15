 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   Damage to boomerang probably won't buff right out. Pilot likely boned   (thedrive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So proud if our air force here.
Been out 41 years an nothing's changed
 
GOILLINI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall hearing about that 2008 crash. But, with two wars going on I doubt it got much attention.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"resting on it's side."
Wait, how? Is the wing stuck in the ground like a garden trowel?
static.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GOILLINI: I don't recall hearing about that 2008 crash. But, with two wars going on I doubt it got much attention.


That's why it's a stealth plane.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: So proud if our air force here.
Been out 41 years an nothing's changed


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: vudukungfu: So proud if our air force here.
Been out 41 years an nothing's changed

[j.gifs.com image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's an expensive "oops."

Also, to H. Washburne: Farkers don't tell each other to shut the f*ck up. Just for that, I'm commenting until the mods stop me from doing so.

Buddy.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Saving $130k per flying hour keeping it down.
https://www.wearethemighty.com/article​s/air-forces-10-expensive-planes/#:~:t​ext=The%20B%2D2%20literally%20costs,pr​ice%20tag%3A%20%24130%2C159%20per%20ho​ur.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wrecking a $2 billion plane does wonders for an officer's career.
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Per tfa the aeroplane suffered some sort of malfunction prior to landing. Now, whether the malfunction contributed to the runway excursion is a matter for the Air Force to pin the blame on the pilot regardless.
 
