13 foot RV -VS- 9'9" train trestle. Guess what happened next
39
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Elaine Ferguson, 93, female passenger of Somers, Montana, was transported to Freeman West suffering moderate injuries. The male driver, of the same town, Sherman Ferguson, 83, also transported to Freeman West and suffering moderate injuries.
Both were wearing seatbelts.


At least they didn't get to the farmers' market.

And their recreational vehicle will never see Montana again.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like the driver was eye-level with the bridge and drove straight into it. Bad enough, but the end of his driving days could have been far worse.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Looks like the driver was eye-level with the bridge and drove straight into it. Bad enough, but the end of his driving days could have been far worse.


He's 83, the only thing he was eye level with was the top of his steering wheel.

I wonder how long they owned that thing for, that's a real beginner kind of thing.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An attempt was made, and did not succeed
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The immovable object will win every time.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there are thousands of these monsters holding up traffic and dumping raw sewage while hitting low bridges and voting republican.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real-life Super Poligrip test?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramming a 13' RV into something just went on my bucket list.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: And there are thousands of these monsters holding up traffic and dumping raw sewage while hitting low bridges and voting republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size

How's the Kool-Aid?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice RV
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is an 83 year old man driving an 83' party bus
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: way back in the Before Time the roadie of my van invited me to go with his parents on an RV camping trip to the Sierra. Now it was summer but a weird one when there had been a freak late snowstorm that left drifts in the road well into July. We encountered on of those drifts. Dude's dad steps out, looks at the drift which reached about three feet high, and decided he could RAM THROUGH IT! He backed up to get a good speed going. He floored it. We braced ourselves. It was in vain.

The moment we hit that snowdrift, which was solid as a rock due to it being mostly compacted snow ice, that RV went airborne. Dude and I in back unrestrained were weightless for a few moments and then WHAM! POP! SMASH! CRUNCH! We hit like a collapsing dirigible. The front window popped out and the RV ran over it. Stuff was everywhere. It was a disaster.

So we camped in tents instead of the RV which was now covered with a tarp at the camp site. I was slightly banged up from the floating and crashing so wasn't into any hikes that day. We managed to get a ride in a car back home while dude's dad drove the windowless RV very slowly down the mountains and into the city a good 75 miles.

/ Why yes they are Republicans and after TFG we no longer speak.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roadie of my van*  should be band* Doh!

/ When will I learn to perview ... aigh don't clic......
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the speed limit on that road. Based on the damage, looks like he was going about 90.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES!!!

It was one of those massively expensive ones these assholes never know how to drive.

F******ck them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: common sense is an oxymoron: Looks like the driver was eye-level with the bridge and drove straight into it. Bad enough, but the end of his driving days could have been far worse.

He's 83, the only thing he was eye level with was the top of his steering wheel.

I wonder how long they owned that thing for, that's a real beginner kind of thing.


Or if it was a rental.
 
davethepirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone probably ends up having to call GEICO :(
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.


Because freedum. The stupid part is, that thing's at least as big as a school bus, so why isn't a CDL required in order to drive it? He'd have been required to demonstrate he's smart enough not to drive a 13' tall rig under a 9' bridge, for starters. He'd also have to pass a physical exam every two years to show he's able to safely drive it. Make every vehicle over 12000 lbs require a CDL to operate and this shiat stops right now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daggum commie liberal signs always tryin to tell me what to do!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His dad son has an awesome set of tools. He can fix it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They have crash tests..

Headbangers ball
Youtube e_dpzVZMqLs
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While you may get old and feeble, physics stays the same.
 
kjg6464
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Apparently ol' Sherman likes the older ladies...

FTFA He's 83, she's 93
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.


Well we don't want anyone thinking we hate freedom.  In Texas he is also carrying.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kjg6464: Apparently ol' Sherman likes the older ladies...

FTFA He's 83, she's 93


At some point it's so dry it's like talc.

/ancient vaginese secret
 
Taima
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Different states have different rules for licensing requirements for RVs.  Here in California if your RV is over 40' long (I think there is a weight limit too, but I'm to lazy to look it up) you need a non-commercial Class B license, which carries with it a physical exam every two years.  Some states, like Montana, have no requirements on this.

I agree with you, the licensing requirements need to be more consistent.  If a driver at the airport driving a little passenger shuttle needs to abide by all the Class B (or A, depending on the vehicle) commercial rules, including random drug tests, then drivers driving these rolling apartments need to have more monitoring.


pheelix: puffy999: EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.

Because freedum. The stupid part is, that thing's at least as big as a school bus, so why isn't a CDL required in order to drive it? He'd have been required to demonstrate he's smart enough not to drive a 13' tall rig under a 9' bridge, for starters. He'd also have to pass a physical exam every two years to show he's able to safely drive it. Make every vehicle over 12000 lbs require a CDL to operate and this shiat stops right now.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At first I was pissed that they only had minor injuries. But 83? I will chill on the hate for the stupidity.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Taima: Different states have different rules for licensing requirements for RVs.  Here in California if your RV is over 40' long (I think there is a weight limit too, but I'm to lazy to look it up) you need a non-commercial Class B license, which carries with it a physical exam every two years.  Some states, like Montana, have no requirements on this.

I agree with you, the licensing requirements need to be more consistent.  If a driver at the airport driving a little passenger shuttle needs to abide by all the Class B (or A, depending on the vehicle) commercial rules, including random drug tests, then drivers driving these rolling apartments need to have more monitoring.


pheelix: puffy999: EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.

Because freedum. The stupid part is, that thing's at least as big as a school bus, so why isn't a CDL required in order to drive it? He'd have been required to demonstrate he's smart enough not to drive a 13' tall rig under a 9' bridge, for starters. He'd also have to pass a physical exam every two years to show he's able to safely drive it. Make every vehicle over 12000 lbs require a CDL to operate and this shiat stops right now.


Well, right, but those are licensing requirements. If standard rules apply for regular auto traffic (non-commercial), you're pretty much free to do your thing nationwide if one state licenses you, correct?

If a CDL came into play, states would automatically have *some* power to turn drivers away.
 
duenor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Something like this?

[Fark user image 220x162] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
josiahgould
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oof, I know this road. It's a bit of a puckerer even in a car. Modern "small" trucks tend to crawl under it the first few times they encounter it. I honestly can't imagine any reason they would have missed the MULTIPLE signs, not to mention it's so twisty and curvy you can't get going very fast anyway, especially in an RV. I hope they recover and live a long while still, but never, ever drive again.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He fixes the trestle?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.


Check out how old we let the President of the United States be. Joe Biden is 78 years old. (Diane Feinstein is 87, Nancy Pelosi is 81).
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: puffy999: EIGHTY THREE YEARS OLD and our GOD DAMNED nation lets someone like that drive a f*cking killing maschine.

Check out how old we let the President of the United States be. Joe Biden is 78 years old. (Diane Feinstein is 87, Nancy Pelosi is 81).


They have helpers. A lot of them, actually.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also I agree. We have people who are in DC who don't understand the internet. (being able to use it is not the same)
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: Also I agree. We have people who are in DC who don't understand the internet. (being able to use it is not the same)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Link
 
