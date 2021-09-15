 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(InsideNova)   Virginia man arrested for 28-44 robberies   (insidenova.com) divider line
13
    More: Misc, Crime, Fairfax County, Virginia, Blake Lane, series of robberies, Police, Falls Church, Virginia, Ronald Hill Jr., Arlington County, Virginia  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 9:03 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice headline, I LOLed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
28 - 44 = -16
He's rather generous.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Honestly the least guilty looking mugshot I've seen here.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*Snert*! ;)
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never rob the same place twice! Unless, it's your family. Their suppose to love you no matter what 😉
 
casual disregard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Virginia man please stop resembling Florida man.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, them SLURPEES are are a hard habit to break.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See everyone? This is the face of loyalty and dedication.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math>1<
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is among the farkiest headlines I've seen in days.

Golf clap, Subby.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least he was consistent.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The first three times were just to case the joint, and rob it a little bit.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Roberto was just robbing it a little, for practice
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.