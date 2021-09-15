 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   New TikTok meme is apparently to just steal stuff. Maybe stopping them from eating Tide pods was a mistake   (the-sun.com) divider line
    Asinine, Teacher, NEW trend, funny stories, Comment, naughty school kids, First month of school, TikTok challenge, devious lick  
209 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2021 at 2:05 AM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's always nice when a criminal documents themselves committing a crime.

/ the lessons China wants to teach are.... Interesting
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kids today.  Back in my day, we used to steal shiat to buy drugs, not for clicks or likes or followers.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We had "Scavenger Hunts". This isn't new, it's just different.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yes, please post your crimes on social media for "likes"

so glad i never bothered with Toktok
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kkinnison: yes, please post your crimes on social media for "likes"

so glad i never bothered with Toktok


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I absolutely would've done this in the '60s and '70s had the technology existed.   Everyone in the neighborhood knew everything anyway.
 
adj_m
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to cntrl-F "sweeping" but they got it right in the headline.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://www.tiktok.com/@somesteven?la​n​g=en
 
