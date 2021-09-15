 Skip to content
Tanks for the memory
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they were mechanical messes.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Because they were mechanical messes.


It's a mother beautiful tank. Always with the negative waves.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The earliest tanks fell under the purview of the Navy if memory serves, because they were seen as ships of the land.  And the earliest models were so farking massive and with such a large number of crew with numerous gunners, the analogy was not all that particularly off the mark either.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: The earliest tanks fell under the purview of the Navy if memory serves, because they were seen as ships of the land.  And the earliest models were so farking massive and with such a large number of crew with numerous gunners, the analogy was not all that particularly off the mark either.


That, and who has more experience with muddy terrain than the navy?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And the first German tank of WWI that was used in combat probably served as the inspiration for the Jawa Sandcrawler: the A7V.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Because they were mechanical messes.


I TRIED MY BEST, OKAY?!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember reading* about how General Douglas Haig, supreme British commander, had no use for tanks, or for any kind of newfangled thing on the Western Front, until his Somme Offensive bogged down.  Then, he ordered the British Army's Tank Core forward to salvage his operation.  They achieved a few local successes until terrain, mechanical breakdowns, and a growing level of anti-tank experience among German infantry ground them to a halt.

Afterward, Haig crowed about what a great success his offensive was, while all but guaranteeing the British would never have the same kind of surprise or success at a strategic level for the rest of the war.


* 'Blitzkrieg' and 'Blood, Tears and Folly' by Len Deighton
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thudfark: lindalouwho: Because they were mechanical messes.

It's a mother beautiful tank. Always with the negative waves.


Woof woof.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: And the first German tank of WWI that was used in combat probably served as the inspiration for the Jawa Sandcrawler: the A7V.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
