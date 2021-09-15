 Skip to content
(Fox News) Mayor threatens school board members with child pornography arrests if they don't resign over sex scenes students never wrote. Pretty sure that's not how any of this works (foxnews.com)
82
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

82 Comments
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's that thing called again? The thing where somebody says "I will see that you are prosecuted for a crime unless you do this unrelated thing for me."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some writing prompts (that weren't even referenced in class) from a text book is "child pornography" now?  Really?

I'm sensing some projection here.  Maybe someone should take a look at the Mayor's home computer...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some times books for college freshmen are too mature for some parents, I guess.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP is unglued.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me the asshole in question has quite the stash of cp himself.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Something tells me the asshole in question has quite the stash of cp himself.


You get that feeling too?

The loudest people like this always seem to act that way as a defense mechanism to throw others off their trail...
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, mayors can file charges now apparently

Does he have to walk into the courthouse and say "I declare indictment"?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you see that many white women clapping and yelling you know something bad is fixin' to happen.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: What's that thing called again? The thing where somebody says "I will see that you are prosecuted for a crime unless you do this unrelated thing for me."


Christianity?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a link from a real news site?
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a weird dark and gritty Porkys 2 remake
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: When you see that many white women clapping and yelling you know something bad is fixin' to happen.


It's Hudson FFS. All the executives from Cleveland live there. ALL of those women went to college for a MRS degree. It's their job to be outraged.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one mayor in my town as far as I'm concerned, and his name is Chuck Tingle.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of the offspring of these Outraged Parents are going to wind up Teen Pregnant (or party to).

It's pretty stupid to pretend your teenager is a  sheltered baby who knows nothing about the S word. But then this is the Outraged Parents crowd we're talking about here, critical thinking skills are not among their strong points.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They obviously have never checked their kid's browser history.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the other 639 things to write about?  Are they okay?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those writing ideas are stupid as the kids are under age for drinking and probably below the age of consent.

But some people love going overboard.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pearl clutching in the comment section is embarrassing.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure the book shouldn't have been given to high school kids, but it's not a big deal.  This endless school board panic conservative social media is whipping up is such a stupid waste of everyone's time.  Not one child was harmed by this book in the slightest.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've spoken to a judge this evening. She's already confirmed that. So I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged," Shubert added, which was met with cheers from the audience.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Lol, mayors can file charges now apparently

Does he have to walk into the courthouse and say "I declare indictment"?


That's not valid because you didn't hearby declare....
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Lol, mayors can file charges now apparently

Does he have to walk into the courthouse and say "I declare indictment"?


Don't know about Ohio, but if it was Georgia, he'd have to word it differently. There you have to insert the word "do" between "I" & "declare".

Men have and additional preamble of,  "Listen he-ah! I say, I say now!". All serious/anrr tree agonizing statements must also end in "boy!.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously,  the Mayor's computer needs to be seized.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless that book of writing prompts literally has pictures of people under the age of majority in states of undress and/or presented in some sort of lewd fashion, it does not actually have child pornography in it.

/ten bucks says the mayor's phone and/or computer have child pornography on it
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess this is the next iteration of when the lunatics can't take over school boards via the ballot box - try have them arrested on bullshiat charges in the hopes they'll resign a fairly thankless job rather than continue to deal with the political bullshiat.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: What's that thing called again? The thing where somebody says "I will see that you are prosecuted for a crime unless you do this unrelated thing for me."


Presidenting?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP is unglued.


Unglueder.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The material included asking students to "write a sex scene you wouldn't show your mom," "rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you'd let your mom read," and another prompt asking students to drink a beer and describe how it tastes, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Yeah, not high school appropriate. But child porn? Nope, not at all. The kids' writings might be if they rewrote the scene and made the characters underage, but I'm not even sure about that. But I don't really think it's a high school book, even though it's a college course.

But it sure isn't farking kiddie porn.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: "I've spoken to a judge this evening. She's already confirmed that. So I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged," Shubert added, which was met with cheers from the audience.

[Fark user image image 200x200]


Who's going to do the charging, mayor? This is like the scam robocall that my Social Security Number has been used for fraud and the cops are on their way.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments are pretty much what you'd expect from Fox: hysterical pearl-clutching about how all the school board members should be charged with a crime anyway and how society is going downhill and this is why they're pulling their kids out of school and blah blah frickin' blah.

Dear lord, these people.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Some times books for college freshmen are too mature for some parents, I guess.


And we have a winner.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yeah, those writing ideas are stupid as the kids are under age for drinking and probably below the age of consent.

But some people love going overboard.


Only a handful of states is it illegal for 2 minors to get it on, and most have partnering laws that provide an out as long as one of them isn't above or below a certain age.

Surprisingly, it is really only California where it is illegal no matter what.  Both of the teens could be charged for statutory rape.  The complete lack of cases shows how often it is actually enforced though.

The majority of states have Romeo and juliet laws or something akin to it that makes it perfectly legal for teens close in age to do it.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio, also known as North Florida.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: The material included asking students to "write a sex scene you wouldn't show your mom," "rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you'd let your mom read," and another prompt asking students to drink a beer and describe how it tastes, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Yeah, not high school appropriate. But child porn? Nope, not at all. The kids' writings might be if they rewrote the scene and made the characters underage, but I'm not even sure about that. But I don't really think it's a high school book, even though it's a college course.

But it sure isn't farking kiddie porn.


Written doesn't matter or Stephen King would have gone away a long time ago.

Seriously. Read the unabridged version of IT
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, these comments. If you want to know whose kids are going to be an absolute blast as college Freshmen, here you go:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we must have a Sovereign mayor here. Was there gold fringe on the flag?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Ohio, also known as North Florida.


Pfft. I live in North Florida, high school kids around here don't need to write a sex sex in senior year as a good percentage of them are on their third kid by then.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ohio"

Stopped reading.

I am not shocked that the parents only gound out now after it's been used for a couple years.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Anyone got a link from a real news site?


NBC News has the story too.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Christ, these comments. If you want to know whose kids are going to be an absolute blast as college Freshmen, here you go:
[Fark user image image 425x202]


These are the same kids that go to college and can't fit in because not only do they no understand how/why to list citations in a paper, but don't ever make friends because they've been emotionally crippled by their parents and Christian private school propaganda. In the end they wind up taking their own lives.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: There's only one mayor in my town as far as I'm concerned, and his name is Chuck Tingle.


Is Chuck Tingle a real person?

/don't answer if not
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Who's going to do the charging, mayor? This is like the scam robocall that my Social Security Number has been used for fraud and the cops are on their way.


Oh, and he's 100% talking out of his ass and I wish one of the school board members would have given him a direct, "Do it. Do, IT."

Just openly call him out on his bluff. Call bullshiat on him.

That said, this being Ohio, it's not out of the question that the local police chief and prosecutor are Bible-thumping nutbags, too, so daring him might be tempting fate.

Anyway, the rest of my thoughts about the mayor aren't fit for print.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: What's that thing called again? The thing where somebody says "I will see that you are prosecuted for a crime unless you do this unrelated thing for me."


The mayor was confused after last summer's protests and thought it was blackmail that matters.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Christ, these comments. If you want to know whose kids are going to be an absolute blast as college Freshmen, here you go:
[Fark user image image 425x202]


Fake.

Guaranteed I can beat the price he's paying for insulting people.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Sounds like a weird dark and gritty Porkys 2 remake


With chainsaws and half-naked horses.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Unless that book of writing prompts literally has pictures of people under the age of majority in states of undress and/or presented in some sort of lewd fashion, it does not actually have child pornography in it.

/ten bucks says the mayor's phone and/or computer have child pornography on it


Republicans are not intelligent people. I'd check his office computers and personal phone too.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Queensowntalia: I wonder how many of the offspring of these Outraged Parents are going to wind up Teen Pregnant (or party to).

It's pretty stupid to pretend your teenager is a  sheltered baby who knows nothing about the S word. But then this is the Outraged Parents crowd we're talking about here, critical thinking skills are not among their strong points.


Hey, as long as it's a party.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snuffybud: TWX: Anyone got a link from a real news site?

NBC News has the story too.


Donkey Sheen.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mayor seemed awfully worked up during his little speech, trying to hide his boner.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snuffybud: TWX: Anyone got a link from a real news site?

NBC News has the story too.


Huh. NBC's headline is even more salacious and riddled with utter bullshiat than Fox's.

Hell, looking at them side-by-side, Fox's story is better balanced and provides a more complete picture of the situation, too, with more context on the nature of the assignment, how the district handled it

What the fark, NBC? You can't do better? You're going to go more tabloid than Fox?

Do better.

PS - The writing prompts probably aren't high school appropriate, but they also aren't the end of the world, either, and aren't anything students that age aren't already talking about or reading/writing about. Some of them probably shouldn't be in the classroom, no, but going all apeshiat as if these prompts are going to corrupt those precious, innocent little darling is UTTERLY FARKING STUPID.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.