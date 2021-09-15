 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   99.9930726% of Americans may be eligible to receive a payment from a $181 million class action settlement   (wral.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The last class action suit I was a beneficiary of was against my mortgage holder. They had been rounding the bills up to the nearest cent, instead of down, costing everyone involved an extra less than twelve cents a year. I did not have a problem with this, but no one asked me if I wanted in on the suit, just added my name. I received a payout of $0.37.

The lawyers who filed made $$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

I feel used.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, I'm not eligible.

/Only state listed I was in in that time period was Utah, and that was just driving through it.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Goddamnit. I bought a really big chicken in 2008, and it's taken me until this year to finish it. That's what you get for freezing leftovers.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: The last class action suit I was a beneficiary of was against my mortgage holder. They had been rounding the bills up to the nearest cent, instead of down, costing everyone involved an extra less than twelve cents a year. I did not have a problem with this, but no one asked me if I wanted in on the suit, just added my name. I received a payout of $0.37.

The lawyers who filed made $$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

I feel used.


Last one I got anything from was a lawsuit over laptop batteries.  I had to go through our business invoices and list every laptop or device with a similar battery in it, going back 10 years.  I did that, it took a couple of hours... sent it in and heard nothing until 3 years later when I got a check for $10!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: namegoeshere: The last class action suit I was a beneficiary of was against my mortgage holder. They had been rounding the bills up to the nearest cent, instead of down, costing everyone involved an extra less than twelve cents a year. I did not have a problem with this, but no one asked me if I wanted in on the suit, just added my name. I received a payout of $0.37.

The lawyers who filed made $$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

I feel used.

Last one I got anything from was a lawsuit over laptop batteries.  I had to go through our business invoices and list every laptop or device with a similar battery in it, going back 10 years.  I did that, it took a couple of hours... sent it in and heard nothing until 3 years later when I got a check for $10!


I got a settlement from Iomega with a $30 coupon to the Iomega store.

Verizon's settlement was giving me free nights and weekend for 6 months on plans that already had free nights and weekends.

The lawyers in both of those cases made mad bank.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. No matter what I paid, I got a deal.  Have you seen the price of fryer thighs lately?  Crazy cheap and crazy good when grilled.  I use a Smokey Joe that I remove the water pan from before firing up the coals.  Season with spicy Montreal Steak Seasoning (trust me) and grill fifteen minutes per side.

In fact, I want some now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like suing tonight, like suing tonight!
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm guessing all of these companies are now prohibited from any connection to farm subsidy funding? No? Oh. Welp
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Leeeroy Jeeeeenkins is gonna make bank.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What about the class action suit against colonel sanders for putting a secret ingredient in his chicken that makes you crave it fortnightly?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ooooo, I cannot wait to get my 63-cent settlement check.

Wait, those assholes better not send me a debit card for that.
 
Mukster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, we all get a few pennies? May I suggest that amount of money is... chicken feed?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hmmm, we have either 2 choices here

Choice 1) the entire world is shocked by the revelation that 99.9930726% of americans only live in 24 of the 50 states

choice 2) subby is a farking moron who is incapable of reading before submitting


HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Jerk - Optigrab class action suit
Youtube qaz2hxZLycY
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: Ooooo, I cannot wait to get my 63-cent settlement check.

Wait, those assholes better not send me a debit card for that.


I once received a cheque from a utility company for under a dollar. Postage, printing, etc. certainly cost more than the 30 cents they sent me.
 
cranked
‘’ less than a minute ago  

namegoeshere: They had been rounding the bills up to the nearest cent, instead of down


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Send me my bee, you bastards.

We can't bust heads like we used to-but we have our ways. One trick is to tell them stories that don't go anywhere like the time I caught the ferry over to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for my shoe, so I decided to go to Morganville which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So, I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel. And in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em. 'Give me five bees for a quarter,' you'd say. Now, where were we? Oh, yeah! The important thing was that I had an onion on my belt which was the style at the time. They didn't have white onions because of the war. The only thing you could get was those big yellow ones.
 
