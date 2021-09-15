 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Woman runs down and kills 70-year-old woman while trying to hit 50-year-old man, perhaps in bizarre farmer's market revenge scheme   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cremate her. And, No, I am not advocating that she first be killed. Just chuck her into the crematorium.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Cremate her. And, No, I am not advocating that she first be killed. Just chuck her into the crematorium.


Dude this happened in August I'm sure she's been buried or whatever already
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so cool story bro, I once saw a dead woman outside my work. The police were there with crime scene tape. I walked into work and they said some guy got mad at his wife and ran her over while she was jogging. I was surprised they didn't cover her as they were there. She was just lying outside exposed as they conducted their investigation.  She wasn't bloody or anything so I assume thats why they didn't cover her up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess a 50 year old man can outrun a 70 woman. Who would have guessed?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy is as crazy does.

Or

If you can't handle me at my worst you don't deserve me at my best.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I guess a 50 year old man can outrun a 70 woman. Who would have guessed?


Or the chick is just a bad driver
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Not so cool story bro, I once saw a dead woman outside my work. The police were there with crime scene tape. I walked into work and they said some guy got mad at his wife and ran her over while she was jogging. I was surprised they didn't cover her as they were there. She was just lying outside exposed as they conducted their investigation.  She wasn't bloody or anything so I assume thats why they didn't cover her up.


did you poke her with a stick or something?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: 4seasons85!: Not so cool story bro, I once saw a dead woman outside my work. The police were there with crime scene tape. I walked into work and they said some guy got mad at his wife and ran her over while she was jogging. I was surprised they didn't cover her as they were there. She was just lying outside exposed as they conducted their investigation.  She wasn't bloody or anything so I assume thats why they didn't cover her up.

did you poke her with a stick or something?


Haha!! No! She was very visible in a large parking lot!! Geez I'm going to hell for laughing at that!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks Jesus! But after too much "blood of the lamb" I think my aim is off.

When pedestrians try to cross
I let them know who's boss
I never blow the horn or give them warning
I ride all over town
Trying to run them down
And it's seldom that they live to see the morning
Plastic Jesus, plastic Jesus
Riding on the dashboard of my car
His halo fits just right
And I use it for sight
And they'll scatter or they'll splatter near and far

https://youtu.be/kzMjGbSoTj4
 
