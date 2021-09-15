 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sume vaccinum tuum dicit Papa Franciscus
28
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Pope A Dope, if YOU can't impose vaccine mandates in your own organization, go out of business.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Francis did not name the man he was referring to, but conservative US Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, recently spent days on a ventilator in hospital after contracting the virus.

Burke lived, unfortunately, which means he was treated with monoclonal antibodies, which means his treatment was eventually derived from "donated" embryonic stem cells.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your organization relies on blind obedience to an infallible leader (you), then don't be surprised when other groups hijack that mechanism.

Those other groups may make the victim feel better, and now your authoritarianism is destroyed or severely weakened.

A more meditative approach to faith might give your members more strength to combat being hijacked in this fashion.

Of course, the more meditative approach wouldn't give you as much immediate control, and it would place you in a more precarious position. Your dictums could be challenged.

It's all about caring for the flock, right? It's not about power and control. Right, right?

Hey, is this thing on?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's "Il Papa" to you, subster.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: If your organization relies on blind obedience to an infallible leader (you),


That isn't even beginning to be within the same galactic cluster as what Papal Infallibility means.  The Pope is infallible in a ridiculously specific and arcane situation.  So rare and weird that it has only happened three times, though the Roman Catholic Church has retconned about five more incidences.  And the various bits of the Church has always been rather reluctant to extend the Pope much power beyond those specific circumstances.  He isn't a modern hyper-libertarian tech dude-bro NDAing sexual assault, but more a wrangler of thousands of elderly, incontinent cats.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why is the Pope doing Harry Potter stuff anyway.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

"Hey! You gotta' put'a up'a da' tray tables and getta reddy to land, got it?"
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"So me, a rabbi and Raquel Welch walk into a bar..."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The f*ck is wrong with you idiots?"
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time for an Auto-da-Fe.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am amused by the folks trying to claim their Catholicism gives them a religious exemption from the vaccines.  Here's the Pope saying, "Nope, no religious exemption here.  Not yours."
 
Supadope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"These are the ironies of life."

This is the phrase I will be using next time I hear about an anti vaxxer in the hospital.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kazrak: I am amused by the folks trying to claim their Catholicism gives them a religious exemption from the vaccines.  Here's the Pope saying, "Nope, no religious exemption here.  Not yours."


Um.  https://www.fark.com/comments/11​766898​/Atheists-doing-Lords-work
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: "'Even in the College of Cardinals there are some vaccine negationists,' the Pope told reporters aboard the Papal plane."

Fortunately, the Registrar's Office at the College of Cardinals has taken a firm stance on vaccines when it comes to admissions.  The Director of Athletics and the head coach of the College of Cardinals football team have also both said that unvaccinated athletes will not play in upcoming games.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kazrak: I am amused by the folks trying to claim their Catholicism gives them a religious exemption from the vaccines.  Here's the Pope saying, "Nope, no religious exemption here.  Not yours."

Um.  https://www.fark.com/comments/117​66898/Atheists-doing-Lords-work


FTA:
Some religious leaders, especially in the United States, believe Catholics should be allowed to claim conscientious objection to the Covid-19 vaccines on religious grounds. However Pope Francis has disagreed with this, and said the vaccines were "morally acceptable" and could be used "in good conscience".
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Romanes eunt domum
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus said that if his followers had faith they could walk on water. So why's the pope taking a plane? Walking too good for him?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kazrak: foo monkey: kazrak: I am amused by the folks trying to claim their Catholicism gives them a religious exemption from the vaccines.  Here's the Pope saying, "Nope, no religious exemption here.  Not yours."

Um.  https://www.fark.com/comments/117​66898/Atheists-doing-Lords-work

FTA:
Some religious leaders, especially in the United States, believe Catholics should be allowed to claim conscientious objection to the Covid-19 vaccines on religious grounds. However Pope Francis has disagreed with this, and said the vaccines were "morally acceptable" and could be used "in good conscience".


That only went as far as the J&J vaccine which was developed (very very tangentially) using stem cells from a fetus acquired from a 1973 abortion. Pfizer and Moderna had no connection to that and were cleared for Catholic use.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't believe there really is a St. Moron, martyr.   Dying of self inflicted, hard headed, hate-filled arrogance really doesn't make it on the candidates list.  Maybe the religious who follow that path should just be pencilled in as amateur witches and buried outside consecrated ground.
 
Enginerd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Even in the College of Cardinals there are some vaccine negationists," the Pope told reporters aboard the Papal plane. "But one of them, poor thing, has been hospitalised with the virus. These are the ironies of life."

As far as the Pope goes that's some serious shade.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's almost like religious folks believe all kinds of stupid bulls=ht.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: GitOffaMyLawn: If your organization relies on blind obedience to an infallible leader (you),

That isn't even beginning to be within the same galactic cluster as what Papal Infallibility means.  The Pope is infallible in a ridiculously specific and arcane situation.  So rare and weird that it has only happened three times, though the Roman Catholic Church has retconned about five more incidences.  And the various bits of the Church has always been rather reluctant to extend the Pope much power beyond those specific circumstances.  He isn't a modern hyper-libertarian tech dude-bro NDAing sexual assault, but more a wrangler of thousands of elderly, incontinent cats.


Yes, it's mostly coercion with a very big (mostly moral) stick.

Which explains why the Church has so much trouble with the American Catholic Bishops.

I'm looking at it from a layperson's point of view (admittedly old), further skewed by the fact that it was acquired from a Catholic University with an in loco parentis mindset.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Pope then displayed his neck frills and sprayed holy venom at the assemblage of anti-vaccine Cardinals, killing them instantly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Catholic Church is barreling toward a Stupid Reformation.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: phalamir: GitOffaMyLawn: If your organization relies on blind obedience to an infallible leader (you),

That isn't even beginning to be within the same galactic cluster as what Papal Infallibility means.  The Pope is infallible in a ridiculously specific and arcane situation.  So rare and weird that it has only happened three times, though the Roman Catholic Church has retconned about five more incidences.  And the various bits of the Church has always been rather reluctant to extend the Pope much power beyond those specific circumstances.  He isn't a modern hyper-libertarian tech dude-bro NDAing sexual assault, but more a wrangler of thousands of elderly, incontinent cats.

Yes, it's mostly coercion with a very big (mostly moral) stick.

Which explains why the Church has so much trouble with the American Catholic Bishops.

I'm looking at it from a layperson's point of view (admittedly old), further skewed by the fact that it was acquired from a Catholic University with an in loco parentis mindset.


I apologize for my overbroad viewpoint based on antiquated and narrow experience.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I don't believe there really is a St. Moron, martyr.   Dying of self inflicted, hard headed, hate-filled arrogance really doesn't make it on the candidates list.  Maybe the religious who follow that path should just be pencilled in as amateur witches and buried outside consecrated ground.


That will show 'em. Amateur witches pale in comparison to professional witches.
 
drxym
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are obviously antivaxxers in the church like that idiot Cardinal Raymond Burke for example but the church at least where I am has been reasonably sane about the whole thing. Services are over webcam, restrictions on weddings & funerals were implemented etc.

I even know 3 priests, 2 of whom traveled from Africa to be in Ireland had and none of them had any problem with getting vaccinated. One of them in particular knew many people who had died from COVID - friends, fellow priests, nuns & parishioners. I would say that priests know all too well the consequences in their profession of not being vaccinated, especially as many of them are quite elderly.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because, you, Pope Francis, are a man of God who understands both faith and science.

Some of your followers are none of these.
 
