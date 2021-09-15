 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Now, even the Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister is being forced to waste his time on Nicki Minaj's testicle story - spoiler alert: It's BS   (twitter.com) divider line
67
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 4:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, sure, that's what they *want* you to think...
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 We'd to be careful with this. The last time some one lied about cheating it blew up and we had 2000 years of Christianity.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need an expert here.

Those are Balls.
Youtube k2gly0HUKas
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair I wouldn't tell the national health minister if I had enormous swollen testicles and a floppy dick either

Yes, health minister?  This is Nicki Minaj's cousin's brother's former roommate.  I have enormous swollen testicles.  ...Hello?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.


Russell's Teapot?

https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rus​s​ell%27s_teapot
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you mean to tell me that every single nation in the world is in on the conspiracy to make President Trump look bad?! This runs deeper than I thought...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other old news, Nicki Minaj is a moron.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please Clap
Youtube S6nTexawlMs
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this was sadly necessary due to the large numbers of total morons who take medical advice from a person who is made up of 40% plastic, 20% particle board and 40% foam rubber.

This biatch is basically a traffic cone in hooker makeup.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that she has revealed herself as an anti vaxxer enemy of all right thinking people is it OK to call her fat again on FARK?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus anus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.


FTFY
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean a woman who looks like she injected concrete into her ass is making a poor decision and spouting off bullshiat in public?

Yeah, I could see that.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nikki Minaj supporters saying "She never told anyone not to get the vaccine! She just told everyone to do their own research! She's smarter than you who takes it without research!" types are... amusing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a MRSA infection on my balls and they swelled up like a playground kickball.  All purple and knobby, about the size of oranges.  Maybe pomegranates?  So big, when I walked around, I had to hold them in both hands while simultaneously laughing and crying.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.


Nikki Minaj has a swollen testicle?

Is she a "he" now?
I mean, either I'm so out of touch & I don't even know if Nikki Minaj is male or female?  (True)
That, & I have 0 interest in finding out WTF the story is all about.
Are rappers still doing "dis records"?  Is that what this is?  Is this some reference to where Tupac got shot?
//Tupac & his swollen testicles
//from beyond the grave.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I guess this was sadly necessary due to the large numbers of total morons who take medical advice from a person who is made up of 40% plastic, 20% particle board and 40% foam rubber.

This biatch is basically a traffic cone in hooker makeup.


Username checks out?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my balls and they swelled up like a playground kickball.  All purple and knobby, about the size of oranges.  Maybe pomegranates?  So big, when I walked around, I had to hold them in both hands while simultaneously laughing and crying.


Was it your belief that your big balls should be held overnight?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.


Are people who suffer a breakdown of basic logic skills really "smart"?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if BS = Bigly Swole.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trevor Noah gave her the kid gloves treatment. I don't know if it is more effective at getting people convinced, but I'm open to various approaches towards vax resistant people.
Nicki Minaj's Swollen Balls Tweet Sends the Internet Spiraling | The Daily Show
Youtube _Ru5OEBOfIc
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone look to Nicki Minaj for vaccine guidance? That's like listening to Joe Rogan for anything. Maybe taking steroids I guess.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.


It's turtles. All the way down. And/or up. But turtles.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts.

There, i said it
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.

Are people who suffer a breakdown of basic logic skills really "smart"?


I really thought she had better street smarts than that. It's such an obvious (and old) trick to blame an STD on something unrelated. Come on, Nicki, think.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you want swollen testicles? What do you do now?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicki Minaj - Flawless [Lyrics Verse]💝
Youtube V-VzFL1yVqw
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my balls and they swelled up like a playground kickball.  All purple and knobby, about the size of oranges.  Maybe pomegranates?  So big, when I walked around, I had to hold them in both hands while simultaneously laughing and crying.


I had one in my thigh which I let grow for a week until it was softball size and a friend forced me to see someone.

I couldnt take the pain that night and ended up draining it myself with a pocket knife in the bathtub.
Green/black fluid everywhere.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my balls and they swelled up like a playground kickball.  All purple and knobby, about the size of oranges.  Maybe pomegranates?  So big, when I walked around, I had to hold them in both hands while simultaneously laughing and crying.


My buddy in high-school had testicular torsion. He was in the same "laughing and crying" boat as you were. He thought it was pretty damn funny and he wasn't afraid to show off his hairy purple oranges.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: You mean a woman who looks like she injected concrete into her ass is making a poor decision and spouting off bullshiat in public?

Yeah, I could see that.


SHE IS A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN LEAVE BECKY NICKY ALONE!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Trevor Noah gave her the kid gloves treatment. I don't know if it is more effective at getting people convinced, but I'm open to various approaches towards vax resistant people.
[YouTube video: Nicki Minaj's Swollen Balls Tweet Sends the Internet Spiraling | The Daily Show]


It seems to be somewhat okay for some people to be an antivax moron in Liberals' eyed in some cases...hmmm
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol. Not a fan of Nicki Minaj, but you'd have to be pretty damn obtuse to think that she intended that claim to be taken literally. The point was to communicate that she's part of an in group that isn't getting the vaccine and isn't open to rational discussion about it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my balls and they swelled up like a playground kickball.  All purple and knobby, about the size of oranges.  Maybe pomegranates?  So big, when I walked around, I had to hold them in both hands while simultaneously laughing and crying.

Was it your belief that your big balls should be held overnight?


They were certainly in no condition to be bouncing the left, nor the right.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: This shows you that the danger is not really misinformation, but a breakdown of basic logic skills, and even smart people can succumb.

The principle is simple enough - you can never dis-prove anything and thus the onus is on the claimant to provide evidence of their claim, otherwise you could claim there was a teapot in orbit around earth right now and since you could never disprove it, conclude falsely that such a preposition was plausible enough to consider.


The invisible green dragon knows that.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: We'd to be careful with this. The last time some one lied about cheating it blew up and we had 2000 years of Christianity.


THIS.  It's long been my personal belief that Mary didn't want to be stoned to death for adultery, and so made up a desperate tale of angelic visitation and divine impregnation.  Thanks a lot, Mary!
 
titsmcgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DayeOfJustice: What if you want swollen testicles? What do you do now?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/microwave them, of course.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: lol. Not a fan of Nicki Minaj, but you'd have to be pretty damn obtuse to think that she intended that claim to be taken literally. The point was to communicate that she's part of an in group that isn't getting the vaccine and isn't open to rational discussion about it.


So prior to this were you planning upon having a nice long friendly chat about vaccinations with her?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: We'd to be careful with this. The last time some one lied about cheating it blew up and we had 2000 years of Christianity.


nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had the vaccine (Moderna). I'd be happy to show her that it doesn't cause impotency.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: Why would anyone look to Nicki Minaj for vaccine guidance? That's like listening to Joe Rogan for anything. Maybe taking steroids I guess.


I can think of a few reasons to look to her for advice...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/none of them related to anything related to science
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Wait, you mean to tell me that every single nation in the world is in on the conspiracy to make President Trump look bad?! This runs deeper than I thought...


DRINK!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicki Minaj's testicle

Nicki has only got one ball,
Gaga has two but very small,[a]
P!nk is rather sim'lar,
But *one that rhymes with Goebbels* has no balls at all.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El_Dan: lol. Not a fan of Nicki Minaj, but you'd have to be pretty damn obtuse to think that she intended that claim to be taken literally. The point was to communicate that she's part of an in group that isn't getting the vaccine and isn't open to rational discussion about it.


She knew damn well her "fans" would take it literally. They're as braindead as she seems to be.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
: UltimaCS: Wait, you mean to tell me that every single nation in the world is in on the conspiracy to make President Trump look bad?! This runs deeper than I thought...

DRINK!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
dothemath:

I had one in my thigh which I let grow for a week until it was softball size and a friend forced me to see someone.

I couldnt take the pain that night and ended up draining it myself with a pocket knife in the bathtub.
Green/black fluid everywhere.

I take back my "How you doin' " from the other thread.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: What if you want swollen testicles? What do you do now?


I think Madonna is single again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: foo monkey: I once had a MRSA infection on my balls and they swelled up like a playground kickball.  All purple and knobby, about the size of oranges.  Maybe pomegranates?  So big, when I walked around, I had to hold them in both hands while simultaneously laughing and crying.

My buddy in high-school had testicular torsion. He was in the same "laughing and crying" boat as you were. He thought it was pretty damn funny and he wasn't afraid to show off his hairy purple oranges.


The guy who convinced me to see a doctor, or more specifically leave work early and go to the ER, had some experience with torsion.  That's what the ER assumed.  They send me for an ultrasound.  Wasn't until I called my PCP the following afternoon saying, "It's an emergency" that I got proper care.  By then, it had gone from "is that an infected hair" to "my pants don't fit."  I dropped my pants in front of my doctor and she said, "Oh, you poor thing.  We need to get you to the urologist immediately."  Then she called in the head of the practice so the two of them could share a "can you farking believe this shiat" moment.  Head of the practice got me into the urologist 45 minutes later where he and a nurse donned welder's helmets and proceeded to drain the abscess.  Worst pain and smell I've experienced in my life.  When they'd gotten the worst out, the nurse handed me some industrial paper towels and told me to clean myself up.  It was like a crime scene.  Doc ordered a culture, it came up MRSA, and I had to go back for a vancomycin injection in my butt.  Spent the next two weeks draining puss out of my scrotum.  Good times.  Good times.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: dothemath:

I had one in my thigh which I let grow for a week until it was softball size and a friend forced me to see someone.

I couldnt take the pain that night and ended up draining it myself with a pocket knife in the bathtub.
Green/black fluid everywhere.

I take back my "How you doin' " from the other thread.


Ive washed my balls since then.
And I ironed them to take the wrinkles out.
Theyre all smooth now.
Like eggs.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.