If you have a spare $8 million laying around, you can buy the Marlboro Man's house in Colorado Springs
42
posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 4:46 PM



42 Comments
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it might be located where Robert Norris the original Marlboro Man built his home in 1961, but per the description the house currently there is the results of an extensive remodel


FTAD: While Norris completed his home here in 1961, the current owners took the home down to the studs for a no-expense-spared remodel and update completed in 2008.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, I expected more old smoke staining everything.

/And is that a ice rink?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Honestly, I expected more old smoke staining everything.

/And is that a ice rink?


The previous owners did an extensive remodel in 2008 and from the description, little is left of the original house.

Yep, the property has not only an exterior saltwater pool, but an indoor four-season arena for ice skating or hockey in the cooler months, and anything else you can imagine year round
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sold"
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Include it as compensation in the contract for the next Marlboro Man. They must roll through those guys every couple of months like elementary school goldfish.

AND it's 2021 and still no Marlboro Woman. Seriously! ThemToo
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait. Will the house give me lung cancer? If so, I'm in!
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 275x183]
"Sold"


KP
Repping the Republican's flag
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shrink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If there's one thing I hate worse than ghosts, it's smoking ghosts.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Bootleg: Honestly, I expected more old smoke staining everything.

/And is that a ice rink?

The previous owners did an extensive remodel in 2008 and from the description, little is left of the original house.

Yep, the property has not only an exterior saltwater pool, but an indoor four-season arena for ice skating or hockey in the cooler months, and anything else you can imagine year round


Ice rink? Ugh! Pass.  I'll wait for a home with a roller rink.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 320x180]


They really need someone to pick up his mantle.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know a guy who floods his front yard with barricades and creates an ice rink for the neighborhood kids. Pretty f*ckin cool.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It would appear that selling cancer is quite lucrative.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lying around, subby - unless a chicken is carrying all that cash.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only thing I think of when I see a house this size is how much goddamn dusting it would require.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do you even get into this? I don't see any stairs. Do you climb up on your knees and throw yourself in? Or just swing your leg over and fall in? I'd kill myself trying to get into this. Wet marble and middle-aged man don't go well together.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: Ice rink? Ugh! Pass.  I'll wait for a home with a roller rink.


Turn the electricity off and in a few days you'll have a roller rink and a water feature. Simples.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want something like this. But I am so cheap, I don't even leave one outside light turned on. I kinda freak when I see houses with a dozen outside lights. The expenses of running a home like this would give me a nervous breakdown.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bullsh*t!  There isn't a house in the Springs worth that much money!
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, I just checked this place out on Google Maps and it would appear that you have to roll your trash cans all the way down to the cul-de-sac for pickup. Fark that noise!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: How do you even get into this? I don't see any stairs. Do you climb up on your knees and throw yourself in? Or just swing your leg over and fall in? I'd kill myself trying to get into this. Wet marble and middle-aged man don't go well together.
[Fark user image 850x566]


On the plus side, it looks like it would convert into a crypt quite easily. No one would have to bother pulling you out, just drain the death-defecation.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: How do you even get into this? I don't see any stairs. Do you climb up on your knees and throw yourself in? Or just swing your leg over and fall in? I'd kill myself trying to get into this. Wet marble and middle-aged man don't go well together.
[Fark user image 850x566]


It's just for looks.  When you are that rich, you have servants who hand wash you.  Anyway, no one is going to buy that run down shack.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!


I-25 have been under construction my whole 52 years of existence. You  would think the, what 20-30 miles of road would be done by now.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I had the means to afford an $8,000,000 house, I sure as hell wouldn't be spending it just to hang out in Colorado Springs. I'd much rather buy a dozen $500,000 condos/flats around the world and spend a month per year in each. Or just not buy anything and stay pretty much wherever I want whenever I want.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Wait. Will the house give me lung cancer? If so, I'm in!


Evidently not. Robert Norris lived to the ripe old age of 90. He did, however, quit smoking.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
~.5M per year to run it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: How do you even get into this? I don't see any stairs. Do you climb up on your knees and throw yourself in? Or just swing your leg over and fall in? I'd kill myself trying to get into this. Wet marble and middle-aged man don't go well together.
[Fark user image 850x566]


You have your manservant, Dimitri, lift you in and out.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably get lung cancer just touring the home.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: How do you even get into this? I don't see any stairs. Do you climb up on your knees and throw yourself in? Or just swing your leg over and fall in? I'd kill myself trying to get into this. Wet marble and middle-aged man don't go well together.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Then you'd be Crawler, or at least Hobbler.
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but then you're living in Colorado Springs...and nobody wants to do that.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah but you'd have to live in Colorado Springs.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HA.  Should have been a simulpost.

Why did Fark get rid of those?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!


Worse than that - it's in Black Forest, a textbook example of how housing built within a forested area creates an ideal situation for massively destructive wildfires. No thanks.
 
SaturnShadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!


FR.  I lived there for college and got the fark out of town the very last day of classes.  Didn't even wait for graduation.  Could NOT handle living in such a bassackwards red town with a mega church on every corner.  Doug Lamborn is an awful, awful, terrible human being.

Garden of the Gods is cool and all, but, just go there and then leave quickly after.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: foo monkey: AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!

Worse than that - it's in Black Forest, a textbook example of how housing built within a forested area creates an ideal situation for massively destructive wildfires. No thanks.


Don't forget the electric wire eating squirrels
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moroning: BigNumber12: foo monkey: AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!

Worse than that - it's in Black Forest, a textbook example of how housing built within a forested area creates an ideal situation for massively destructive wildfires. No thanks.

Don't forget the electric wire eating squirrels


*shudder*
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SaturnShadow: foo monkey: AND it's in Colorado Springs. If you've ever wanted to live in a military/libertarian/evangelical Mad Max hellscape of potholes on 70MPH roads and no recreational weed, it's the place for you!

FR.  I lived there for college and got the fark out of town the very last day of classes.  Didn't even wait for graduation.  Could NOT handle living in such a bassackwards red town with a mega church on every corner.  Doug Lamborn is an awful, awful, terrible human being.

Garden of the Gods is cool and all, but, just go there and then leave quickly after.


Cerberus Brewing is worth a lunch stop.

But that's it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That is quite a house.  Never quite seen the need for a house the size of a shopping mall, but whatever.  And it appears to have it's own indoor hockey rink.  Sure, whatever knocks you out.
 
