 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Atheists doing the Lord's work   (twitter.com) divider line
89
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

2023 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a vaccine against atheism?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course atheists are the only ones doing "God's work". We're the only ones patient and literate enough in the USA. By far and away, the only moral and ethically versed citizens to actually carry out the non-rapey/genocide stuff in that book the xtians prattle on about endlessly without ever having actually read any of it.

I mean, look around. You're going to trust God's work to a farking theist ?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZAZ: There's a vaccine against atheism?


Frontal lobotomy + EST + forced viewings of 80's era Jimmy Swaggart alaClockwork Orange.

It'll at least get you actually believing in hell.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest


It's a poll in 21st century America.

They were lying.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BS. People aren't giving personal information like that. If they are, they're lying.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: BS. People aren't giving personal information like that. If they are, they're lying.


Username, etc.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest


Half of them will deny it, the other half will complain about being forced to.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White mainline Protestant?

www1.cbn.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest


You have to figure in how many died from Covid.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, those poll numbers don't add up to 100.  Fake news.

Study it out, sheeple.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest


Same.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm either in the 90% or 79%, depending on if you ask me or my mother.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read somewhere that 85% of statistics were made up on the spot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the only life I've got, so I think I'll try to take care of myself.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White dummies.

Jesus, why dont you all just take your sunglasses off the back of your upside down visor, open a Bud Lite and ride away on your Seadoo.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft I dont even join groups and Im 100% vaccinated
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atheism isn't a religion, but it makes for a nice control group for this.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest

Half of them will deny it, the other half will complain about being forced to.


I wish it was %0, so that Saint Peter could biatch slap more of them into the pit of fire.
Or perhaps more likely, they'd simply cease to exist. Either is fine really.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: White dummies.

Jesus, why dont you all just take your sunglasses off the back of your upside down visor, open a Bud Lite and ride away on your Seadoo.


Seadoo is in hock, hadda get meemaw's horse medicine
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obviously. Athe demands vaccination on pain of death.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Apparently that last 10% is indifferent to a the thought of a painful death, which sounds about right
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your primary belief is in science you do what science tells you to do.

Notice that even with religion it makes a difference what the 'top experts' say.  The Pope says to get vaccinated, most Catholics get vaccinated.

If the stupid televangelists had any morals they wouldn't have turned this into a thing and we'd be out of this by now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you believe in an eschatology that revolves around not accepting 'the mark' which is designed to prevent anyone who doesn't have it from 'buying and selling' and that those with the mark are destined for eternal damnation, it's pretty easy to make the jump from religious fervor to science-denial.

Not having wacky beliefs like that probably helps atheists avoid falling into anti-science traps like that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mainline protestant
evangelical protestant

Huh?
What's the difference?
Should probably include "mainline Catholic" and "Catholic in name only" too, since they are VERY different belief systems, especially in America.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how are you defining Baptists?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: mainline protestant
evangelical protestant

Huh?
What's the difference?
Should probably include "mainline Catholic" and "Catholic in name only" too, since they are VERY different belief systems, especially in America.


Just file them all under "kiddy diddler" and call it a day.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No numbers for Jews, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, etc.
Perhaps they consider all non-Christians atheists?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: mainline protestant
evangelical protestant

Huh?
What's the difference?
Should probably include "mainline Catholic" and "Catholic in name only" too, since they are VERY different belief systems, especially in America.


I'd guess 'mainline protestants' are the ones who go to church on Sunday mornings, maybe Sunday and Wednesday evenings too, who sit in their pew and listen quietly to the pastor give a sermon, then shuffle out to have lunch at Sizzler with the rest of the congregation.

The 'evangelical protestants' do the same except with a lot more dancing and singing and speaking in tongues and snake handling.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, no Pastafarian percentages?
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest


The really rabid Evangelicals believe answering polls is haram.
 
patrick767
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mainline protestant
evangelical protestant

Huh?
What's the difference?
Should probably include "mainline Catholic" and "Catholic in name only" too, since they are VERY different belief systems, especially in America.


Methodists and Lutherans, to name two, are mainline protestants and are not evangelicals.

Many Baptists, Joel Osteen's megachurch, Rick Warren's megachurch, a shiat ton of "non-denominational" churches, and more more are evangelical.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those numbers don't even add up to 100.  Check math, Fauci f*ckers!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Science Damnit! What's wrong with these religies?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Blessed be the heathens
 
patrick767
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
57%... Is there any area of life that these farks aren't the most willfully ignorant people in America?

That reminds me... I knew a guy who was a software developer and believed in a totally literal Bible including young earth creationism, bought into a bunch of alternative health BS that was sold with Christian fundie language, etc. He had to have a good grasp of logic to write software, yet get outside of that area and he believed a lot of crazy shiat. Does not compute.
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What are the Jews up to?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: White mainline Protestant?

[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]


I never really looked at this image before, but does this junkie have nunchucks on the doorknob?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 506x228]


Is George Washington black...?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's titled: "US vaccinated by religion via new Pew poll" and it has essentially two religions (catholic and protestant) with different flavors of those religions, and then two non-religions.

There's more races represented than religions. It would be more appropriate to title this: "US vaccinated by race/ethnicity via new Pew poll."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: foo monkey: White mainline Protestant?

[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]

I never really looked at this image before, but does this junkie have nunchucks on the doorknob?


That's how you know he's a real badass
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Atheism isn't a religion, but it makes for a nice control group for this.


Its not, but totally lacking a religion is relevant data when you're getting stats about religions.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: I read somewhere that 85% of statistics were made up on the spot.


That's true 93% of the time.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: foo monkey: White mainline Protestant?

[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]

I never really looked at this image before, but does this junkie have nunchucks on the doorknob?


Yup. And Jesus either has a tattoo or he's wearing that dude's arm like a sleeve.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: 57% White evangelical protestant

Surprised it's that high, to be honest


My impression is that it's about the most stupid half of people who call themselves "a Conservative" that are trying to die for their cult. The Conservatives in my family are overly-religious, but are vaccinated.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Well, obviously. Athe demands vaccination on pain of death.

[Fark user image image 468x439]

/ Apparently that last 10% is indifferent to a the thought of a painful death, which sounds about right


It amazes me that there are people who actually think ethics and religion are the same thing.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Blessed be the heathens


Fark user imageView Full Size



Meh, close enough.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 506x228]


So stupid. I hope you didn't agree with that idiocy.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.