(The Daily Beast)   Four young friends turn up dead in midwestern cornfield. He Who Walks Behind the Rows sought for questioning   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
1048 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 8:34 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is uber uber messed up
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Reaper has a schedule to keep.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Cornhusk Man related death. They're trying to bury the story.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peat, Peat, Peat and Repeat is dead?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pissed someone off.

Anybody attached to upcoming court cases?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again???? Who keeps killing these people?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victims have been identified as four longtime friends from the Twin Cities

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the Fargo hookers. There's always buttstuff with these kind of crimes.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victims have been identified as four longtime friends from the Twin Cities

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's a suspect at this point," he said.

I'm lawyering up.  Get me Rudi on the phone.  He's probably at the airport.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"rural Wisconsin"
Isn't that an oxymoron?

/ Oxymoran?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW MANY TIMES DO WE HAVE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT THE GREAT LAKES REGION IS A THING AND THAT WI IS NOT PART OF THE MIDWEST

/that settles it - i'm calling ed gein
//you'll all be sorry!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: "rural Wisconsin"
Isn't that an oxymoron?

/ Oxymoran?


Naw.  That's a cow.  Or as we drunken hunters like to call em, a Great Northern Spikehorn Deer.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He Who Walks Behind Rows" is my Argonian thief build who sneaks around stealing copies of the Lusty Argonian Maid
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: They pissed someone off.

Anybody attached to upcoming court cases?


That was my first thought. They were killed, then driven across state lines, to be dumped in a cornfield. At least two involved, one to drive the SUV they were found with, and a second to drive a getaway vehicle. Too much work for a random bar fight. There has to be money or jail time involved.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: "rural Wisconsin"
Isn't that an oxymoron?

/ Oxymoran?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Another Government Employee: They pissed someone off.

Anybody attached to upcoming court cases?

That was my first thought. They were killed, then driven across state lines, to be dumped in a cornfield. At least two involved, one to drive the SUV they were found with, and a second to drive a getaway vehicle. Too much work for a random bar fight. There has to be money or jail time involved.


All of the involved have young children, and were partying at a bar in a large city and getting into other people's cars while partying...if they are anything like I used to be when I was doing those things...drugs are involved.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"
This is a freak thing that never should have happened," Zach Pettus, the brother of Matthew Pettus and half-brother of Sturm, told the Star Tribune. He said he couldn't see any reason why anyone in the longtime group of friends would be targeted.
"We knew something was wrong when [Sturm] didn't respond to our messages," he was quoted saying. "We have an idea who did it, but I don't know if I should say something now."

Um, perhaps you should talk to the police.  Or is this a snitches get stitches and no one is gonna talk?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Al Tsheimers: Another Government Employee: They pissed someone off.

Anybody attached to upcoming court cases?

That was my first thought. They were killed, then driven across state lines, to be dumped in a cornfield. At least two involved, one to drive the SUV they were found with, and a second to drive a getaway vehicle. Too much work for a random bar fight. There has to be money or jail time involved.

All of the involved have young children, and were partying at a bar in a large city and getting into other people's cars while partying...if they are anything like I used to be when I was doing those things...drugs are involved.


Your early porn career is not important right now, Farkers are trying to solve a crime
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Al Tsheimers: Another Government Employee: They pissed someone off.

Anybody attached to upcoming court cases?

That was my first thought. They were killed, then driven across state lines, to be dumped in a cornfield. At least two involved, one to drive the SUV they were found with, and a second to drive a getaway vehicle. Too much work for a random bar fight. There has to be money or jail time involved.

All of the involved have young children, and were partying at a bar in a large city and getting into other people's cars while partying...if they are anything like I used to be when I was doing those things...drugs are involved.


Could be that they just have interest in the insides of cars. But I'll admit your scenario is probably more likely.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
just sayin'
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a crime junkie episode in the making
/podcast
//pretty good
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: [Fark user image image 425x328]just sayin'


Huh, I never knew that was a book and I live in the damn state.  I just remember the band Static-X putting out a cd with that name...
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again? You people are incompetent. You would mess up a simple extraction.
 
