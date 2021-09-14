 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man has to convince his bank that he's not dead   (tampabay.com) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear to God, why won't people just get on the cart?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Best way is to not file a tax return.   Bet your ass the IRS will find out you're alive.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well fark. Somebody came up with a valid use case for Twitter...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's feeling better...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So they won't open an account for a vampire?
 
veale728
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They handed Krueger an official document titled "Correction of Erroneous Deceased Report - All States Except CA," used on rare occasions when someone who turned up dead in the system was actually not. It was unclear why California was excluded.

Because California either requires a specific state form, or they require more info than that form provides. Either way, lazy f*cking reporting.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BoA my shocked face :/
Bank refuses to fix your death. Should be aloud to walk in vault carry out anything till they fix it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This wasn't that severe of a Florida man story.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The lesson I learned from this: never have a shared account with someone.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
paywall

dosedosedose.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
