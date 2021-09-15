 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   And what happens when the Drop Bears get their paws on one - what then?   (abc.net.au) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the Aussies find a way to mount warheads full spiders on missiles for this to carry, they can rule the world.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandpa Alechemist told stories about those demons, poor private hiner should have kept his helmet on.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If a bunch of Chlamydia-ridden koala submariners pulled up at fleet week would anyone even notice?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the fact that the austrailian military doesn't have an ICBM called the Drop Bear is practically criminal.
 
KB202
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When *Australia* has to worry about the "deteriorating strategic environment" the world is marked.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Baby eating dingos, and now nuclear wessels?

Also, how will the subs work down under, with everything there being upside down, and all the ocean water leaking into space?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
existing Collins class subs

Uh oh. Wasn't Collins the "front fell off" senator?
 
