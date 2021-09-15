 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   14 new Emoji have been released, including a bitey lip, an internet troll, a melting face and a pregnant Kanye West   (boingboing.net) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Affiliate marketing, Boing uses cookies, Marvel Comics, Original sample images, Marvel Universe, new emoji characters, melting face, international standard  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 10:58 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finally, an X-ray emoji. The American healthcare system is saved.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh. Yay. So excited...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still no wanking hand motion.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Still no wanking hand motion.


🍆✊
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So glad I found an emoticon blocker for my phone's browser.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Finally, the rocky horror lips
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's in the unlabeled jar?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🌯+👄 -> :pregnantkanye:
 
GreenSun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The pregnant man is for these types of people, I crap you not:

Transgender Parent Tries To Breastfeed Child in BIZARRE Viral Video
Youtube cxPAiALPYa8
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Still no shocker?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disco ball?

DISCO'S BACK BABY!
 
darkmayo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The pregnant man is for these types of people, I crap you not:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cxPAiALP​Ya8]


Dont worry I heard they are working on a Pathetic Right Wing Crybaby emoji for Ben.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.