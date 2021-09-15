 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Woman successfully completes the reverse National Lampoon's Vacation leash scene by being tethered to dog on train   (abc7news.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, National Transportation Safety Board, Powell Street Station, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Muni Metro, SAN FRANCISCO, Powell Street BART station, Witness, Montgomery Street Station  
•       •       •

523 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 2:00 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office has now identified the woman dragged and killed at the San Francisco Powell Street BART station Monday afternoon as 41-year-old Amy Adams of San Francisco. "

Sad to see her go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
""It was kind of like dut, dut, dut, dut, dut," said Sim, describing the sound. "

This detail could have been omitted.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you forget your owner outside of the train, let her go. No, seriously. WTF ARE YOU DOING?!

/also a very good example of why waist-leashes are dumb
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better her than the dog.
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you forget your owner outside of the train, let her go. No, seriously. WTF ARE YOU DOING?!

/also a very good example of why waist-leashes are dumb


Are waist leashes a thing? They better not be. I assumed from TFA she tied it that way herself.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No! The BART train was going too fast. We can all be grateful to this officer for pulling us over.
 
hubcity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In accessory fails, this is kind of up there with "No capes!"
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: scottydoesntknow: If you forget your owner outside of the train, let her go. No, seriously. WTF ARE YOU DOING?!

/also a very good example of why waist-leashes are dumb

Are waist leashes a thing? They better not be. I assumed from TFA she tied it that way herself.


I see a woman waking her dog in the park wearing one from time to time. I assume they exist because people can't walk their dogs without playing Words With Friends or checking Facebook.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems like the leash should be designed to break off after a certain amount of force is applied. A train dragging a person would apply a tremendous amount of force.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sad how many mentally deficient/drunk people are killed in misadventures
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the dog ok at least
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I ride BART all the time. If this was in the afternoon, then it was on one of the newer train cars. They give you ample warning about when to get on/off, when the doors are opening/closing, etc.

She probably realized at the last moment that she was on the wrong train and tried to get off. Well, I mean, she did technically disembark.
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: ""It was kind of like dut, dut, dut, dut, dut," said Sim, describing the sound. "

This detail could have been omitted.


I don't know. I'd have expected screaming and crying, maybe her hollering for the dog to sit and stay.

I should have more empathy, but this woman wasn't real bright. And pretty rude to expect not just the dog but reality to bend to her whim in jumping off the train at the last moment.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: Seems like the leash should be designed to break off after a certain amount of force is applied. A train dragging a person would apply a tremendous amount of force.


Sure, blame the leash for this idiot's death.


Maybe leashes need a stop sign sized tag telling people "DONT TIE ME AROUND YOUR WAIST, DUMBASS" added to them as well, just in case.
 
adj_m
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: Seems like the leash should be designed to break off after a certain amount of force is applied. A train dragging a person would apply a tremendous amount of force.


Outside of an extremely rare edge case like this, what for? Designing a dog-leash that will break when force is applied seems like it might not be the best idea.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khanmots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: nytmare: scottydoesntknow: If you forget your owner outside of the train, let her go. No, seriously. WTF ARE YOU DOING?!

/also a very good example of why waist-leashes are dumb

Are waist leashes a thing? They better not be. I assumed from TFA she tied it that way herself.

I see a woman waking her dog in the park wearing one from time to time. I assume they exist because people can't walk their dogs without playing Words With Friends or checking Facebook.


I use one because I have two rescue huskies and I prefer not to have my arms yanked out of their sockets when they see a rabbit.

Also very handy when taking them on an all-day hike or need to take them into a pet supply store so I can carry dog food and such.

That said, would I use one on the streets of a major city?  Hell no.  Need more (and more immediate) control over them then.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It was pretty traumatic," said Mike Sim, who witnessed the incident.


Well yeah, it killed her. How much more trauma could she suffer?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe the leash ends should be clearly labeled SMART ANIMAL SIDE and DUMB ANIMAL SIDE too?
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sim says he picked up a phone on the platform and called a BART attendant.
WTF? no video?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obviously we should install razor sharp cross-cutting blades on the doors just for these instances.
 
adj_m
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As someone who occasionally has their own brain farts, stories like this get to me. I'm just waiting for the day a moment of carelessness wipes me out. Ofc I take precautions to guard myself against my own stupid brain, but all it would take is a moment of carelessness while taking those precautions I suppose.

And damn, seems like she saw her boyfriend on the platform and without thinking just jumped out.. dude watched this all go down, that's gonna fark ya up for a bit.. especially if this isn't the first girlfriend he's lost to the Bay Area Local Transport.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: khatores: Seems like the leash should be designed to break off after a certain amount of force is applied. A train dragging a person would apply a tremendous amount of force.

Sure, blame the leash for this idiot's death.


Maybe leashes need a stop sign sized tag telling people "DONT TIE ME AROUND YOUR WAIST, DUMBASS" added to them as well, just in case.


Well it would have had to be a strap-type leash where it's basically seatbelt material, rather than one of those lines on a reel.  I'm surprised the dog wasn't strangled.
 
adj_m
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

adj_m: the Bay Area Local Speedy Transport.



ftfm
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Maybe the leash ends should be clearly labeled SMART ANIMAL SIDE and DUMB ANIMAL SIDE too?


I know some pairs that would require DUMB ANIMAL SIDE on both ends.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there was ever a time to pull the emergency brake that is in every car, this would be it.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.