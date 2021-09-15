 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hack A Day)   You may think smart home devices are stupid. But at least your contractor didn't embed obsolete tablets full of bloatware into the wall of your apartment   (hackaday.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Programmable logic controller, pursuit of smart home pwnership, de-bloating tool, high-rise apartment, smart home system, PLC system's unpublished WiFi password, Android developer, reboot scheduler keeps  
•       •       •

1350 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 1:41 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new hvac has this android tablet for the frontend. I know that within 10 years I'm going to need to replace the tablet at least once.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever you see the word "smart" before an electronic device, that device is going to take all of your usage data and whatever personal information it can collect to sell to advertisers.

(It's like how the "gig economy" is a BS term used for companies that have figured out how to save money by having workers but not paying them like employees.)
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Whenever you see the word "smart" before an electronic device, that device is going to take all of your usage data and whatever personal information it can collect to sell to advertisers.

(It's like how the "gig economy" is a BS term used for companies that have figured out how to save money by having workers but not paying them like employees.)


If you're willing to work you can be smart and cloud advertising free.

Take Hubitat for example, works 100% offline. Looks like a nuclear reactor control system from 1967, but still...
 
LineNoise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Whenever you see the word "smart" before an electronic device, that device is going to take all of your usage data and whatever personal information it can collect to sell to advertisers.

(It's like how the "gig economy" is a BS term used for companies that have figured out how to save money by having workers but not paying them like employees.)


If you are that concerned, its pretty easy to work around the privacy stuff for most things. Like, if i want to use alexa to turn off my lights, not much i can do without letting amazon know i want to turn off my lights, but, well, who the fark cares. They can see i turned off my lights from my neighbors doorbell camera if they are that interested.

I'm big on the smart home\voice stuff. Its fun to play around with and is actually pretty nice, like, say if my kid wakes up in the middle of the night she can just say "turn on my light" and it will turn on to a predefined setting, and then slowly dim back down. The next morning i can see if she woke up in the middle of the night, for how long, etc. Keeps her in bed, keeps her from waking me up, etc.

I want to control the temp in my office without walking into the living room? No problem. Smoke alarms go off, all lights come on and the HVAC slams down. Generator kicks in? Certain outlets disable until i re-enable them to manage load. Lots of neat and practical stuff you can do with it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The "Smart Home meets Dumb Terminal" article was more entertaining.

You can keep your smart home stuff, and no f**king way am I putting in an Amazon or Google microphone in my house... the iPhones are bad enough.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The "Smart Home meets Dumb Terminal" article was more entertaining.

You can keep your smart home stuff, and no f**king way am I putting in an Amazon or Google microphone in my house... the iPhones are bad enough.


Thats the thing. If you already subscibe to the idea that amazon or google are spying on you with smart home devices, but still have a smart phone, well....whats the farking point.

At least with something like an alexa its pretty easy to monitor what its up to and disprove the notion.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 284x355]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a perfect example of why I have done a complete 180 and really don't like any 'smart' things. This includes vehicles. Ask someone with an older GM vehicle how well their Onstar still works. Anything tied to a particular computer hardware/software configuration is just asking to be problematic.

My credit union just replaced their ATM at the branch I use. The old one looked to have been there since the early 2000's. At one point I remember seeing it out of order and it was running XP embedded I believe. The new ATM is running the exact same software the old one was. Just new hardware.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The "Smart Home meets Dumb Terminal" article was more entertaining.

You can keep your smart home stuff, and no f**king way am I putting in an Amazon or Google microphone in my house... the iPhones are bad enough.


I'm about ready to start a new tech company that delivers only dumb products.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Generator kicks in? Certain outlets disable until i re-enable them to manage load. Lots of neat and practical stuff you can do with it.


Your generator should be able to run everything wired into the generator panel or your contractor is a moron. Now, myself, I have a whole house generator meaning the unit can run everything in the house at 65% load. That's a matter of personal preference, but it meant the only thing changing is the source of power in our case, we don't have to worry about such and such outlet / light / device not working.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As far as I'm concerned, these "smart" things are nothing more than another link in the chain that can fail.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Joe USer: My new hvac has this android tablet for the frontend. I know that within 10 years I'm going to need to replace the tablet at least once.


Our generator has one. Without thinking i asked the question, "What if the battery dies"..."uhh...sir, this is a generator"

It is though just an app, and at the end of the day an apk, so you could load it on whatever you want if you were so inclined.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Like, if i want to use alexa to turn off my lights, not much i can do without letting amazon know i want to turn off my lights, but, well, who the fark cares. They can see i turned off my lights from my neighbors doorbell camera if they are that interested.


Sure, but what about when your abusive stalker ex gets a hold of your lighting info and uses advanced algorithms to find out which day you drink on (as opposed to knowing it's your Saturday because duh) and then murders you?

Bet you'll wish they didn't know what your smart appliances were up to then!

And your data, you could get billions for it on the open market.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/My RA in college had every inch of every wall in his room covered in the AOL disk wallpaper.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: LineNoise: Generator kicks in? Certain outlets disable until i re-enable them to manage load. Lots of neat and practical stuff you can do with it.

Your generator should be able to run everything wired into the generator panel or your contractor is a moron. Now, myself, I have a whole house generator meaning the unit can run everything in the house at 65% load. That's a matter of personal preference, but it meant the only thing changing is the source of power in our case, we don't have to worry about such and such outlet / light / device not working.


It can handle the panel, but i don't need my generator going full tilt to keep the beer fridge cool or other unnecessary stuff, or wanted to do substantial rewiring to isolate certain things. So now i have an easy option. Also means less immediate load when it spins up.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cool I can revive my old Woznick "CORE" X10 system. Basically had to learn a version of assembly language to program it, I'm sure Woz was thinking "Why not, I learned assembly language at age 2...it's baby stuff"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it's running on an Android, it is not a PLC.

PLCs are stand alone pieces of hardware that run a single program... Nothing more.

PLCs last 20-30 years. The only issue is that eventually the software to connect and reprogram is running on a 20 to 30 year old computer. VMs have been a life saver in the industrial controls world.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

logieal: This is a perfect example of why I have done a complete 180 and really don't like any 'smart' things. This includes vehicles. Ask someone with an older GM vehicle how well their Onstar still works. Anything tied to a particular computer hardware/software configuration is just asking to be problematic.

My credit union just replaced their ATM at the branch I use. The old one looked to have been there since the early 2000's. At one point I remember seeing it out of order and it was running XP embedded I believe. The new ATM is running the exact same software the old one was. Just new hardware.


This was true for a long time, but I think it's gotten better.  Modern cars have things like android/apple auto (which allows you to use your cell phone GPS and apps on the car display), and a wireless data connection that allows for OTA updates of the admittedly more proprietary OS.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Smart home shiat can kiss my ass.

Someone bought me one of those Alexa speakers because I listen to music on Amazon often. I rarely if ever buy anything else from them unless I absolutely can't find it locally. I noticed Amazon was starting to recommend stuff I needed out of nowhere. I didn't put 2 and 2 together until I tested the theory.

Me and the old lady started talking about buying drapes. Sure enough 2 days later drapes were suggested. Started talking about table cloths, same thing. Pillows, cabinet liners, hand tools, inspection equipment, all the same.

That thing went right into the garbage, funny enough, it stopped and went back to recommending random Amazon bullshiat. I don't care what their ToS says, I'm confident it's bs.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: As far as I'm concerned, these "smart" things are nothing more than another link in the chain that can fail.


Every one I've seen, and the ones I use, function as a regular switch/bulb/outlet/etc. if they lose the connection that makes them "smart".
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Smart home shiat can kiss my ass.

Someone bought me one of those Alexa speakers because I listen to music on Amazon often. I rarely if ever buy anything else from them unless I absolutely can't find it locally. I noticed Amazon was starting to recommend stuff I needed out of nowhere. I didn't put 2 and 2 together until I tested the theory.

Me and the old lady started talking about buying drapes. Sure enough 2 days later drapes were suggested. Started talking about table cloths, same thing. Pillows, cabinet liners, hand tools, inspection equipment, all the same.

That thing went right into the garbage, funny enough, it stopped and went back to recommending random Amazon bullshiat. I don't care what their ToS says, I'm confident it's bs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: If it's running on an Android, it is not a PLC.


Thank you Captain Obvious. The tablets are running a consumer friendly UI that interfaces with the PLC rack hidden in a closet . There are dozens of systems like this. All of which suck.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: MelGoesOnTour: As far as I'm concerned, these "smart" things are nothing more than another link in the chain that can fail.

Every one I've seen, and the ones I use, function as a regular switch/bulb/outlet/etc. if they lose the connection that makes them "smart".


There are a bunch that just use LV to keep the battery charged, so if the switch goes bad you lose control of that circuit entirely until you replace the switch with a new LV only switch that is compatible with your system.

A friend of mine set his house up with one of the systems about 5 years ago, and this past summer we were in his house ripping out all of the LV switch drops and replacing them with line voltage drops.

Couldn't tell you the brand of "smart" system he used, but at the beginning of this year he started having failures of the most commonly used units, and they became frequent enough that he gave up.

I know he's looking at going back with a smart system, but at least now the wiring is there to put a traditional switch in if needed.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Thats the thing. If you already subscibe to the idea that amazon or google are spying on you with smart home devices, but still have a smart phone, well....whats the farking point.


People have Amazon and Google devices (or another example in smart homes would be Bright controls) some of which have cameras in various rooms. I mean, seriously, you want a microphone in every room?

Also it's not that they (Amazon or Google) care about you, it's the fact the audio/video recording is happening all the time, and cops don't give much of a f**k about due process. Swirl up a little BS for a warrant before a pliant judge. What about abusive spouses? What about creepy people that gain access to devices and record your kids?

The problem is the loss of control over data as well. That's why my home security system does not upload to some random cloud, my doorbell camera is not part of the Amazon network because it is not an Amazon device. My cameras record locally, and then that is simultaneously copied off-site to a secure NAS. The flip happens for where that NAS is stored, it's cameras are stored (encrypted of course) on the NAS at the main house.

I control the data, end to end. I've also put all of the devices on various subnets so they can't see each other. IoT devices (being the worst on average) have a literal IoT network that lets the stupid controllers have very basic network access but has a large number of rules in place to isolate the devices, they can't even ping each other.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

logieal: This is a perfect example of why I have done a complete 180 and really don't like any 'smart' things. This includes vehicles. Ask someone with an older GM vehicle how well their Onstar still works. Anything tied to a particular computer hardware/software configuration is just asking to be problematic.

My credit union just replaced their ATM at the branch I use. The old one looked to have been there since the early 2000's. At one point I remember seeing it out of order and it was running XP embedded I believe. The new ATM is running the exact same software the old one was. Just new hardware.


Hunh. They upgraded from OS/2 Warp.

...And yes, that was a big thing in ATMs.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

inglixthemad: LineNoise: Generator kicks in? Certain outlets disable until i re-enable them to manage load. Lots of neat and practical stuff you can do with it.

Your generator should be able to run everything wired into the generator panel or your contractor is a moron. Now, myself, I have a whole house generator meaning the unit can run everything in the house at 65% load. That's a matter of personal preference, but it meant the only thing changing is the source of power in our case, we don't have to worry about such and such outlet / light / device not working.


Yup me too. Even if we never have a power outage again it was worth the investment.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"smart home system controls the windows, blinds, outlets, and HVAC"

I can't think of a single reason why you would need any of those things controlled by a tablet, or any other device for that matter. For the HVAC, they make stand alone programable thermostats that will do anything you need, and don't require updates to continue running. The problem with any type of "smart" device is it requires constant updating, and just like computers, tablets, phones, etc, will be obsolete in 8-10 years.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.