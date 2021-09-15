 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Mr. Pink to the Main page. Paging Mr. Pink to the Main page. It's *this* thread again   (wcax.com) divider line
23
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's well past time we put a stop to this practice!

I'm talking about video links. I can't watch them while working...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes.

Pay people living wages.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We do this every day now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only tipping that matters...

HEATHERS - A Date With Kurt and Ram
Youtube iKBEydMeWlo
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How much do we give to the captain?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know what's so hard to understand about paying the universally-accepted 565% of your bill as gratuity to show you aren't a cheapskate.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tip Black people more because racists don't tip.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 314x360]


It's quite gratuitous.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I don't know what's so hard to understand about paying the universally-accepted 565% of your bill as gratuity to show you aren't a cheapskate.


Get a load of the cheapskate over here.  If you cant afford to tip at least 1000%, you shouldn't be eating a restaurant.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reservoir Dogs - Tipping Scene
Youtube Z-qV9wVGb38
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
yes the tipped wage should be abolished

no you don't get to stiff people until it is
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Yes.

Pay people living wages.


Oh I dunno. I DoorDash and lyft drive. I make more on tips than the actual running around and I get an "adjusted" pay each week per CA regulations so that I don't earn less than minimum wage as a base. As it is, I hover around 28-30 bucks an hour after factoring in the gas $.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been thinking more and more about the book Brave New World, and something really got me.  The elevator guy.  Menial job, just push buttons all day and call out floors.  All day, 9 hours a day.  And he was still paid well, still have leisure time to play outdoor sports and buy stuff and consume and go on dates and have friends, and he had a fulfilling life and was happy with his job.

But look at real life menial jobs.  Minimum wage, can't afford shiat, used junk cars, working three jobs, debt and barely paying bills and checks bouncing and empty bank accounts, can't go on vacations or have fun hobbies.  Why is is that we pay checkout clerks and meat cutters and wait staff so little?  Why not pay them a decent wage, and they'll be happy and stable employees?  If I had no debts, I would be fine with staying at the same job and same position for years, instead of constantly scheming my next pay raise via job hopping.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I don't know what's so hard to understand about paying the universally-accepted 565% of your bill as gratuity to show you aren't a cheapskate.


I am really on the fence about tipping you now (over the fence)
 
adj_m
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Is tipping outdated?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I think it's well past time we put a stop to this practice!

I'm talking about video links. I can't watch them while working...


Came in to say this. Glad you did it.
How much do you expect for a tip?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
PINK FLOYD HAVE A CIGAR
Youtube hMr3KtYUCcI
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll stop tipping when the people I tip are paid appropriately for working with a shiatty, self-centered and rude public.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fanbladesaresharp: whidbey: Yes.

Pay people living wages.

Oh I dunno. I DoorDash and lyft drive. I make more on tips than the actual running around and I get an "adjusted" pay each week per CA regulations so that I don't earn less than minimum wage as a base. As it is, I hover around 28-30 bucks an hour after factoring in the gas $.


I do know, though.  If you're "really" making 28-30 bucks an hour, that's what they should be paying you.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tipping in the USA has a racist history and was used an excuse to pay less than a living wage to newly freed slaves.

Tipping in industries that don't pay starvation hourly wages is also just a way for rich people to buy better service from businesses that don't already have tiered services to accommodate the wealthy.

fark tipping.  It's meant to make us feel grateful by the ruling class or to buy attention away from other customers, and is most often used to let assholes screw hardworking people out a living wage.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: I've been thinking more and more about the book Brave New World, and something really got me.  The elevator guy.  Menial job, just push buttons all day and call out floors.  All day, 9 hours a day.  And he was still paid well, still have leisure time to play outdoor sports and buy stuff and consume and go on dates and have friends, and he had a fulfilling life and was happy with his job.

But look at real life menial jobs.  Minimum wage, can't afford shiat, used junk cars, working three jobs, debt and barely paying bills and checks bouncing and empty bank accounts, can't go on vacations or have fun hobbies.  Why is is that we pay checkout clerks and meat cutters and wait staff so little?  Why not pay them a decent wage, and they'll be happy and stable employees?  If I had no debts, I would be fine with staying at the same job and same position for years, instead of constantly scheming my next pay raise via job hopping.


Instead of worrying about pay, you could always volunteer your services and live like a monk in New Mexico.
 
