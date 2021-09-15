 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   Pawtucket man hospitalized after being stabbed in Woonsocket. For those not knowledgeable of human anatomy, the Woonsocket is where the Woon goes   (abc6.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Rhode Island, 27-year-old Sean McParlin, Second Avenue, Asylum Street apartment, 24-year-old Zachary Desrosiers, Providence, Rhode Island, Mason Street, Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 3:20 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good one Subby!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, this one got me.  Good jorb, Subby.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was assuming it's where the paw gets tucked.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rhode Island?   Was nothing happening in Delaware?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: I was assuming it's where the paw gets tucked.


Don't tell Nan.
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: I was assuming it's where the paw gets tucked.

Don't tell Nan.


I'm confused - Get Your Dick Out Of My Food brought up paw, in the story we have the man. You brought up Nan. What happened to the bucket?
 
EL EM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lizzie Borden toon an ax, whacked her Dad in the Woonsocket. Seven times.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet he's wicked pissed
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bent my woon.  better than being stabbed.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was expecting poetry

There was an old man from Pawtucket ....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mjjt: Was expecting poetry

There was an old man from Pawtucket ....


Who got himself stabbed in Woonsucket?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eKonk: derpes_simplex: Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: I was assuming it's where the paw gets tucked.

Don't tell Nan.

I'm confused - Get Your Dick Out Of My Food brought up paw, in the story we have the man. You brought up Nan. What happened to the bucket?


If the bucket is full of mashed potatoes then that's where you put your dick.

/the more you know
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can figure out where the "Moonsocket" is, but the Woonsocket still has me baffled.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The famous young men of Nantucket could not be reached for comment.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Then where is THIS supposed to go?  My mom didn't raise me to rub fleeb on dinglebops for nothing. I suppose I can repurpose the schleem.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So was it an unsolicited poke in the woonsocket?

/or did he pay extra for it?
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Then where is THIS supposed to go?  My mom didn't raise me to rub fleeb on dinglebops for nothing. I suppose I can repurpose the schleem.
[media-amazon.com image 353x353]


That looks like something you'd see sitting on the counter in the urologist's office.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There was a young man from Woonsocket
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Travers was charged with obstruction after telling investigators that her boyfriend was not inside.

Seems pretty harsh. Perhaps her boyfriend is less-than-endowed in the downstairs department, therefore she could not feel his stabby little toothpick.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Woon?   I only have Android.  Those Apple connectors are a mystery to me.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I bent my woon.  better than being stabbed.


Ralph Wiggum understands your pain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Halfabee64: Then where is THIS supposed to go?  My mom didn't raise me to rub fleeb on dinglebops for nothing. I suppose I can repurpose the schleem.
[media-amazon.com image 353x353]

That looks like something you'd see sitting on the counter in the urologist's office.


Now THAT would be hilarious.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: There was a young man from Woonsocket


Who liked to cut holes in his pockets
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DOCTORD000M: Halfabee64: There was a young man from Woonsocket

Who liked to cut holes in his pockets


He'd grab his own rocket...
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Halfabee64: Then where is THIS supposed to go?  My mom didn't raise me to rub fleeb on dinglebops for nothing. I suppose I can repurpose the schleem.
[media-amazon.com image 353x353]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.