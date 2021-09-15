 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7Amarillo)   Please note: in Texas, it is illegal to shoot from a moving car, unless you are being shot at. Legality of shouting 'YEE-HAW' while in the process of firing depends on local jurisdictions and time of night   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Road rage, raises questions, self-defense, Rage, Stephen King, Transport, Walking, vehicles  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2021 at 3:10 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are also stipulations about if the gunfire is celebratory.  But to be considered celebratory the gun has to be fired in mid-hoedown and it's usually impossible to determine that in a vehicle.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The specific legal issue in this case is, if another driver speeds up to prevent you from completing a pass can you blow his road-raging head off on the spot, or must you admit defeat and pull in behind him and then plot your revenge? The law where I live dictates the second option unless you have more than 400 hp, in which case you may complete the pass, return to the right lane, slam on the brakes, and then floor it again.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But what if the abortoplex is coming straight at you?
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the shooting victim dies, can the He Needed Killin' defense be invoked?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He called me "yella".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What if you're on a moving horse?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They'd better not touch car jousting.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in Amarillo and for the last couple of weeks someone on the northeast side/Eastridge area has been pulling up next to other cars and opening fire. 5 people were shot this way on Labor Day, and a few more since then. It's no surprise that people may be a little jumpy. Heck the guy who shot back may have been another potential victim.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm imagining an SNL skit where the same thing happens, but the second driver almost hits a house, then the house owner comes out with an AK-47, several of those bullets hit other houses causing those owners to start firing an assortment of rifles and shotguns from their windows, etc...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait...what if the person in the car was trying to kill an abortion doctor?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Exploding arrows still good?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure this is what the forefathers had in mind when writing the Second Amendment.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

entangl3d: I live in Amarillo and for the last couple of weeks someone on the northeast side/Eastridge area has been pulling up next to other cars and opening fire. 5 people were shot this way on Labor Day, and a few more since then. It's no surprise that people may be a little jumpy. Heck the guy who shot back may have been another potential victim.


Damn thats scary.

And nobody has seen the plates yet? No camera has caught the guy? Thats some wannabe serial killer in action.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texas. Not even once.
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Exploding arrows still good?


No. Remember the Alamo?
 
entangl3d
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And nobody has seen the plates yet? No camera has caught the guy? Thats some wannabe serial killer in action


The only thing I've seen in the news is its a black crossover type. Possibly an older hyundai santa fe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now an accurate description of a texan:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: I'm imagining an SNL skit where the same thing happens, but the second driver almost hits a house, then the house owner comes out with an AK-47, several of those bullets hit other houses causing those owners to start firing an assortment of rifles and shotguns from their windows, etc...


It's like if the US invented its own cultural version of the photomultiplier tube.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can Texans just move to ancient Babylon and leave the rest of the world alone already?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Can Texans just move to ancient Babylon and leave the rest of the world alone already?


I'm thinking that may be what happened and why history is as screwed up as it is, Western civilization was founded by Texans.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Exploding arrows still good?

No. Remember the Alamo?


The Alamo was attacked by Mexicans wielding muskets, defended by a bunch of white people wielding muskets. With a few cannon interspersed here and there for levity.

What Alamo are you thinking of?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: There are also stipulations about if the gunfire is celebratory.  But to be considered celebratory the gun has to be fired in mid-hoedown and it's usually impossible to determine that in a vehicle.


Fired Mid Hoedown is my Sex Pistols cover band name
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society, amirite?

/No I am not right.
//Expect this to happen more.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

After you make that call, the next step would be to call the governor's office to find out when your $10,000 will arrive.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yee hawww!!!!

( Shoots my BB gun in the air)
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This applies to star-gazing in Texas as well..

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: There are also stipulations about if the gunfire is celebratory.  But to be considered celebratory the gun has to be fired in mid-hoedown and it's usually impossible to determine that in a vehicle.


I like to have a hoe down in my vehicle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Texas. Not even once.


I have to say this at least once...Texas has booze places that sell from a drive up window. Don't even have to leave the car now to drink.

How nice.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: They'd better not touch car jousting.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the official state sport of Maryland I think.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

After you make that call, the next step would be to call the governor's office to find out when your $10,000 will arrive.


The Texas Comptroller's Office may withhold the check for out-of-state snitches, or impose a 50% convenience fee, if winning the Texas Lottery history is any guide.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: If the shooting victim dies, can the He Needed Killin' defense be invoked?


Would probably be more effective than the "just to watch him die" defense tried in Reno that one time.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.